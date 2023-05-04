Gallery: RamFest with Dayglow

Dayglow performs “Run the World!!!” during RamFest at Moby Arena April 27. Approximately 3,700 people attended the concert, primarily Colorado State University students.
Collegian | Michael Marquardt
Dayglow performs “Fair Game” during RamFest at Moby Arena April 27. This concert was the first time this song had been performed live since Sept. 9, 2022.
Collegian | Michael Marquardt
Sloan Struble of Dayglow adjusts a guitar pedal between songs during RamFest at Moby Arena April 27. In the studio, Struble writes and records parts for each instrument in Dayglow’s songs.
Collegian | Michael Marquardt
Texas-based indie-pop band Dayglow performs “Then It All Goes Away” during RamFest at Moby Arena April 27.
Collegian | Michael Marquardt
Sloan Struble and Norrie Swofford of Dayglow perform “Then It All Goes Away” during RamFest at Moby Arena April 27.
Collegian | Michael Marquardt
Norrie Swofford, touring keyboardist for Dayglow, performs “Then It All Goes Away” during RamFest at Moby Arena April 27.
Collegian | Michael Marquardt
Brady Knippa, touring drummer for Dayglow, performs “Then It All Goes Away” during RamFest at Moby Arena April 27. The concert was attended by approximately 3,700 people, primarily students at Colorado State University.
Collegian | Michael Marquardt
Peyton Harrington and Sloan Struble of Dayglow perform “Then It All Goes Away” during RamFest at Moby Arena April 27. The song currently has over 13 million plays on Spotify and was performed on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Jan. 13.
Collegian | Michael Marquardt
Colin Crawford and Sloan Struble of Dayglow perform “Hot Rod” during RamFest at Moby Arena April 27.
Collegian | Michael Marquardt
Colin Crawford and Brady Knippa of Dayglow perform “Hot Rod” during RamFest at Moby Arena April 27. The 2023 event marked the concert’s return for the first time since 2019 and was attended by approximately 3,700 people.
Collegian | Michael Marquardt
Peyton Harrington, touring bassist for Dayglow, performs “Hot Rod” during RamFest at Moby Arena April 27. Hot Rod is one of the band’s most popular songs, with over 216 million plays on Spotify.
Collegian | Michael Marquardt
Fans request songs from DJ Tawanda during RamFest at Moby Arena April 27. The 2023 event marked the concert’s return for the first time since 2019 and was attended by approximately 3,700 people.
Collegian | Michael Marquardt
DJ Tawanda plays “Pepas” by Farruko during RamFest at Moby Arena April 27. Tawanda’s set included a variety of pop, hip-hop and electronic hits from the 1980s to the 2010s.
Collegian | Michael Marquardt
DJ Tawanda plays “Baby” by Justin Bieber during RamFest at Moby Arena April 27. The concert was attended by approximately 3,700 people, primarily students at Colorado State University.
Collegian | Michael Marquardt
Collegian | Michael Marquardt
Peyton Harrington, Sloan Struble and Norrie Swofford of Dayglow perform “Hot Rod” during RamFest at Moby Arena April 27.
Collegian | Michael Marquardt
