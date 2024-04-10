Gallery: KCSU’s Fools Fest rocks Sutherland Garden

Top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
CSU sued over CORA obstruction in animal mistreatment investigation
CSU sued over CORA obstruction in animal mistreatment investigation

Legal counsel with the Animal Activist Legal Defense Project at the University of Denver Sturm College...

Sophomore Caleb Goodie (86) reaches to catch the ball before being tackled at a spring football practice.
Spring camp: Continuity, depth have Rams in unfamiliar position

With so many familiar faces attending spring ball, Colorado State football is in a position different...

Colorado State University students celebrate Niko Medveds 100 wins at CSU at the mens basketball game against Denver University Dec. 6, 2023. CSU won 90-80.
2024 CSU men's basketball transfer portal tracker

Editors Note: This post will continue to be updated as new players announce where they will be playing...

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
African American female student studying from home during lockdown
Pediatric NP Online Programs: Alleviating Gaps in Colorado's Healthcare System
April 10, 2024

In Colorado's intricate healthcare sector, the provision of specialized care to its pediatric population remains a challenge. Pediatric Nurse...

Rocky Mountain Success: Online RN to MSN Programs Making Strides in Colorado
April 10, 2024
Innovations in Virtual Education: Advancing MSN PMHNP Training in Colorado's Online Programs
April 10, 2024
Types of Windows: A Comprehensive Overview
April 1, 2024

Gallery: KCSU’s Fools Fest rocks Sutherland Garden

Ruby Secrest and Abigail Burns
April 13, 2024
Navigate Left
Navigate Right

  • Feed Lot gives its audience a punk rock performance at the annual Fools Fest presented by KCSU at Colorado State University April 4.

    Collegian | Ruby Secrest
    Gallery%3A+KCSUs+Fools+Fest+rocks+Sutherland+Garden

  • Mia Daly enjoys the nice weather, punk music and free vendors at the Lory Student Center during KCSU’s annual Fools Fest at Colorado State University April.

    Collegian | Ruby Secrest
    Gallery%3A+KCSUs+Fools+Fest+rocks+Sutherland+Garden

  • KSCU puts on their annual Fools Fest, celebrating the local music scene of Fort Collins at Colorado State University April 4.

    Collegian | Ruby Secrest
    Gallery%3A+KCSUs+Fools+Fest+rocks+Sutherland+Garden

  • Ian Ehrhart of Jesus Christ Taxi Driver sings while Riley Merino plays bass at Fools Fest at Colorado State University April 4.

    Collegian | Abigail Burns
    Gallery%3A+KCSUs+Fools+Fest+rocks+Sutherland+Garden

  • Jesus Christ Taxi Driver gets the crowd involved at Fools Fest at Colorado State University April 4.

    Collegian | Abigail Burns
    Gallery%3A+KCSUs+Fools+Fest+rocks+Sutherland+Garden

  • Ian Ehrhart of Jesus Christ Taxi Driver gives a playful performance engaging the audience at Fools Fest at Colorado State University April 4.

    Collegian | Abigail Burns
    Gallery%3A+KCSUs+Fools+Fest+rocks+Sutherland+Garden

  • Riley Merino, Colin Kelly and Ian Ehrhart of Jesus Christ Taxi Driver sing harmonies at Fools Fest at Colorado State University April 4.

    Collegian | Abigail Burns
    Gallery%3A+KCSUs+Fools+Fest+rocks+Sutherland+Garden

  • Riley Merino and Ian Ehrhart of Jesus Christ Taxi Driver at Fools Fest at Colorado State University April 4.

    Collegian | Abigail Burns
    Gallery%3A+KCSUs+Fools+Fest+rocks+Sutherland+Garden

  • Colin Kelly of Jesus Christ Taxi Driver gives the audience an emotionally charged guitar solo at Colorado State University April 4.

    Collegian | Abigail Burns
    Gallery%3A+KCSUs+Fools+Fest+rocks+Sutherland+Garden

  • Lead singer for Jesus Christ Taxi Driver Ian Ehrhart at Fools Fest at Colorado State University April 4.

    Collegian | Abigail Burns
    Gallery%3A+KCSUs+Fools+Fest+rocks+Sutherland+Garden

  • From left to right, Riley Merino, Ian Ehrhart and Colin Kelly give a performative jam at Fools Fest at Colorado State University April 4.

    Collegian | Abigail Burns
    Gallery%3A+KCSUs+Fools+Fest+rocks+Sutherland+Garden

  • Will Ehrhart keeps the beat for Jesus Christ Taxi Driver at Fools Fest at Colorado State University April 4.

    Collegian | Abigail Burns
    Gallery%3A+KCSUs+Fools+Fest+rocks+Sutherland+Garden

  • Ian Ehrhart of Jesus Christ Taxi Driver plays during Fools Fest at Colorado State University April 4.

    Collegian | Abigail Burns
    Gallery%3A+KCSUs+Fools+Fest+rocks+Sutherland+Garden

  • Aedyn Simon, drummer for The Skratchmen, plays during Fools Fest at Colorado State University April 4.

    Collegian | Abigail Burns
    Gallery%3A+KCSUs+Fools+Fest+rocks+Sutherland+Garden

  • Jenison Brown of The Skratchmen gives the audience a raunchy guitar solo during Fools Fest at Colorado State University April 4.

    Collegian | Abigail Burns
    Gallery%3A+KCSUs+Fools+Fest+rocks+Sutherland+Garden

  • From left to right, Riley Hilbert, Jenison Brown and Aedyn Simon jam at Fools Fest at Colorado State University April 4.

    Collegian | Abigail Burns
    Gallery%3A+KCSUs+Fools+Fest+rocks+Sutherland+Garden

  • From left to right, Aedyn Simon, Riley Hilbert and Jenison Brown of The Skratchmen jam at Fools Fest at Colorado State University April 4.

    Collegian | Abigail Burns
    Gallery%3A+KCSUs+Fools+Fest+rocks+Sutherland+Garden

  • Jenison Brown, guitarist of local Fort Collins band The Skratchmen, at Fools Fest at Colorado State University April 4.

    Collegian | Abigail Burns
    Gallery%3A+KCSUs+Fools+Fest+rocks+Sutherland+Garden
Navigate Left
Navigate Right
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Art
A framed portrait hangs on the wall.
Living Her Legacy exhibit honors women of FoCo
A stone sculpture at The Rock Garden Feb. 29. Located on North College Avenue at the south shore of Terry Lake, The Rock Garden is a landscaping supply store featuring several sculptures.
The Rock Garden shares natural beauty of Colorado
Joseph Sagonige Yanasi Pekaras good friend speaks out about the missing and murdered Indigenous People Crisis that is and has been occurring for many years Feb 15.
Indigenous artist Joe Pekara shares his journey
Students learn how to catwalk, and vouge during The Category is: Ballroom event on Feb. 6, 2024
Category is... Ballroom! teaches culture through dance
Mao Tou Ying, a 25-foot metal sculpture of an owl, expels plumes of fire at the Sweetheart Festival in Loveland, Colorado, Feb. 10. Drew Hsu, also known as Torch Mouth, created the artwork.
Loveland's annual Sweetheart Festival celebrates love, art
Ashley Hamilton speaks about her experience in incarceration while other artists Sean Marshall and Shawna Hockaday listen at the To See Inside: Art, Architecture and Incarceration panel discussion at the Museum of Art Fort Collins Feb. 8.
Artists share perspectives on life in incarceration
More in Arts and Entertainment
Chef Su Wong demonstrates how to prepare dough for pork cha siu bao during a Cantonese Dim Sum class at the Cooking Studio located in downtown Fort Collins, April 4.
Gallery: The culinary masterminds of Old Town’s The Cooking Studio
Learn to make simple Japanese curry
Learn to make simple Japanese curry
Horoscopes April 8-14
Horoscopes April 8-14
Photo courtesy of Sugar Britches
RamFest is ready for country lovers of CSU
Just Love Coffee Cafe on the corner of W. Elizabeth Street and City Park Avenue in Ft. Collins April 3.
Just Love Coffee Cafe builds community through charity
Chef Su Wong demonstrates how to prepare dough for pork cha siu bao during a Cantonese Dim Sum class at the Cooking Studio located in downtown Fort Collins, April 4.
The Cooking Studio teaches culinary mastery in Old Town
More in Entertainment
A man kneels while playing guitar in front of a man playing drums.
3rd annual Fools Fest is ready to rock
King Carlo and Brother Josh pose after receiving their reward for taking third place in a 2v2 dance battle bracket during Vision:Provoke Imagination March 30.
Hip-hop at CSU bounces back with Vision Dance Expo
Dune: Part Two intrigues viewers with visuals, storyline
'Dune: Part Two' intrigues viewers with visuals, storyline
Kung Fu Panda 4 delights audiences with nostalgia, humor
'Kung Fu Panda 4' delights audiences with nostalgia, humor
Matthew Bush playing Mack, Nicolet Endean playing Suze, Bolt Saliu playing Keisha, Faith Buckley playing Jasmine and Nylah Walker playing Beverly perform in the production of Fairview put on by Colorado State University School of Music, Theatre, and Dance, directed by Dr. Ray Black Feb 28.
CSU's 'Fairview' brings comedy, reflection to stage
Madame Web is unapologetically bad, forgettable
'Madame Web' is unapologetically bad, forgettable


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
Lasik Eye Surgery Denver
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2024 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *