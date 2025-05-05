Horoscopes May 5-11

These last weeks of the semester hold harmonious transits with plenty of opportunities for growth in store for us. First, I’d like to thank Aquarius placements for standing in between Pluto and my sun sign, as this is the first week of Pluto’s retrograde in Aquarius until mid-October. The next five months give us an opportunity to really stare at our wounds and are a good time to pinpoint the compulsive tendencies and bad habits we need to release.

Then, Mercury enters Taurus on Saturday, stabilizing all the mental energy we’ve had going on in 2025. Taurus is deliberate and wise, making this a great time to articulate these retrograde revelations. However, be cautious of feeling more stubborn, unyielding or full of yourself than usual. You might feel torn between hiding away and taking center stage, but these fixed sign contradictions are what births art, movements, romance and wild epiphanies. Lean into the quiet chaos, stars.

Love,

A grateful Pisces sun

Aries (March 21 – April 19):

Tolerating fair-weather friends, ghosting those who actually care or playing fake nice with folks will no longer be sustainable for you. You’ve been learning which friendships drain your battery this semester, and it’s time to move toward who feels good, Aries.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20):

Like it or not, you’re changing. You have complicated thoughts and emotions under that composed surface, and the solution is simple joys. Dress hot, drink a yummy drink, snuggle an animal and get back out there, Taurus.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20):

You’re the social butterfly bursting from its cocoon this week. You’re no longer afraid to admit you’ve outgrown versions of yourself and can show up in a way that resonates. Next up, ask yourself what at home needs replenishing, Gemini.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22):

You’re always making sure other people feel seen and heard, but this week asks what you need. Whether it’s money, a nap with your phone on Do Not Disturb or a hug, get honest about it. Intimacy starts with you, Cancer.

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22):

Who are you when the crowd leaves? If things in your public, romantic or social life have felt overcomplicated, don’t be afraid to scale it back. If something or someone doesn’t resonate with you anymore, that’s OK. This is your life, Leo.

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 23):

Burnout isn’t a badge of honor. Your perfectionism is being interrogated this week, and don’t tell me you’re not a perfectionist because you don’t do everything perfect. Reclaim your time and energy, Virgo.

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22):

Resist the urge to people please this week, and I mean it. Ghost your boundaryless roommate or text your crush first; love is messy, sacred and honest. The pursuit of connection requires you to loosen your grip on being viewed as well presented, Libra.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21):

You’re examining your foundations this week and finding ways to rebuild better. Confide in others, and allow yourself to feel gratitude for what you do have. Life actually is all fun and games, Scorpio.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21):

What are you afraid to admit to yourself? This week, simplicity will be your best friend in communication. Why must you always keep it light? What if stillness held more answers than moving on? You can’t outrun your shadow, Sagittarius.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19):

It’s time to change how you understand power and self-worth. Life isn’t about what you do or how much you make. Give yourself permission to feel accomplished when you rest, indulge or play. You don’t earn joy, Capricorn. You feel it.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18):

Are you ready to face yourself, Aquarius? Not the version you curated, but the one that’s waiting for you to accept. Pluto in your sign is a period of deep identity work, so let the transformation happen. You must break open to let the light in, Aquarius.

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20):

Sensitivity is your superpower. Limit your intake of gossip, bad vibes and social media negativity this week. You have enough going on without adding additional stressors. Moodiness points to needing some TLC, Pisces.

