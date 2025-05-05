Founded 1891.

The Student News Site of Colorado State University

Horoscopes May 5-11

Sophia Masia, Reporter
May 6, 2025
Collegian | Trin Bonner
horoscopes

These last weeks of the semester hold harmonious transits with plenty of opportunities for growth in store for us. First, I’d like to thank Aquarius placements for standing in between Pluto and my sun sign, as this is the first week of Pluto’s retrograde in Aquarius until mid-October. The next five months give us an opportunity to really stare at our wounds and are a good time to pinpoint the compulsive tendencies and bad habits we need to release. 

Then, Mercury enters Taurus on Saturday, stabilizing all the mental energy we’ve had going on in 2025. Taurus is deliberate and wise, making this a great time to articulate these retrograde revelations. However, be cautious of feeling more stubborn, unyielding or full of yourself than usual. You might feel torn between hiding away and taking center stage, but these fixed sign contradictions are what births art, movements, romance and wild epiphanies. Lean into the quiet chaos, stars.

Love, 

A grateful Pisces sun

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Aries (March 21 – April 19):

Tolerating fair-weather friends, ghosting those who actually care or playing fake nice with folks will no longer be sustainable for you. You’ve been learning which friendships drain your battery this semester, and it’s time to move toward who feels good, Aries.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Taurus (April 20 – May 20):

Like it or not, you’re changing. You have complicated thoughts and emotions under that composed surface, and the solution is simple joys. Dress hot, drink a yummy drink, snuggle an animal and get back out there, Taurus. 

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Gemini (May 21 – June 20):

You’re the social butterfly bursting from its cocoon this week. You’re no longer afraid to admit you’ve outgrown versions of yourself and can show up in a way that resonates. Next up, ask yourself what at home needs replenishing, Gemini.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Cancer (June 21 – July 22):

You’re always making sure other people feel seen and heard, but this week asks what you need. Whether it’s money, a nap with your phone on Do Not Disturb or a hug, get honest about it. Intimacy starts with you, Cancer.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22):

Who are you when the crowd leaves? If things in your public, romantic or social life have felt overcomplicated, don’t be afraid to scale it back. If something or someone doesn’t resonate with you anymore, that’s OK. This is your life, Leo.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 23):

Burnout isn’t a badge of honor. Your perfectionism is being interrogated this week, and don’t tell me you’re not a perfectionist because you don’t do everything perfect. Reclaim your time and energy, Virgo.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22):

Resist the urge to people please this week, and I mean it. Ghost your boundaryless roommate or text your crush first; love is messy, sacred and honest. The pursuit of connection requires you to loosen your grip on being viewed as well presented, Libra. 

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21):

You’re examining your foundations this week and finding ways to rebuild better. Confide in others, and allow yourself to feel gratitude for what you do have. Life actually is all fun and games, Scorpio.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21):

What are you afraid to admit to yourself? This week, simplicity will be your best friend in communication. Why must you always keep it light? What if stillness held more answers than moving on? You can’t outrun your shadow, Sagittarius.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19):

It’s time to change how you understand power and self-worth. Life isn’t about what you do or how much you make. Give yourself permission to feel accomplished when you rest, indulge or play. You don’t earn joy, Capricorn. You feel it.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18):

Are you ready to face yourself, Aquarius? Not the version you curated, but the one that’s waiting for you to accept. Pluto in your sign is a period of deep identity work, so let the transformation happen. You must break open to let the light in, Aquarius.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20):

Sensitivity is your superpower. Limit your intake of gossip, bad vibes and social media negativity this week. You have enough going on without adding additional stressors. Moodiness points to needing some TLC, Pisces. 

Reach Sophia Masia at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.

About the Contributor
Trin Bonner
Trin Bonner, Illustration Director & Assistant Print Editor
Trin Bonner is the illustration editor for The Collegian newspaper. This will be her fourth year in the position, and she loves being a part of the creative and amazing design team of The Collegian. As the illustration editor, Bonner provides creative insight and ideas that bring the newspaper the best graphics and illustrations possible. She loves working with artists to develop fun and unique weekly illustrations for readers. She enjoys helping the illustrators on her desk explore and expand their artistic abilities as well as challenge their skills with every edition. Bonner is a senior studying graphic design and electronic art and is also a community coordinator for Aggie Village Apartments on Colorado State University’s campus. She finds immense joy in illustration and comic creation. She hopes to explore more in the realm of graphic design and video game design as she approaches the end of her undergraduate experience. Trin spends her free time crocheting, doing beadwork and playing guitar when she’s not working on illustrations or acting as community coordinator, though she spends much of her free time sketching and brainstorming her next webcomic. Bonner finds that making people laugh and smile through her art is incredibly fulfilling and is excited to continue to bring her love for illustration and art to The Collegian.