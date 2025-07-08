Buffaloes NCAAF Preview: Toughest Matchups For The Upcoming Season

The Colorado Buffaloes head into the 2025 season looking to turn promise into production. After a 9-4 campaign in 2024, expectations in Boulder remain cautiously optimistic.

Head coach Deion Sanders returns with a retooled roster and a year of Power Five exposure under his belt. But improvement won’t come easily. A tougher conference slate, deeper opponents, and a road-heavy back-half will test Colorado’s growth.

While early games against Georgia Tech and Delaware offer a runway, the real story begins in late September. Several matchups, both home and away, could define whether this Buffaloes team finally closes the gap or once again gets left chasing wins in November.

BYU Cougars – September 27

BYU visits Boulder on Saturday, September 27. This will be the first major stress test for Colorado after a soft opening stretch. The Cougars enter with a reputation for discipline, balance, and strong coaching continuity. Their ability to control tempo and capitalize on mistakes could spell trouble for a Buffaloes defense that ranked near the bottom of the Big 12 last season.

In the trenches, BYU’s offensive line will be physical and methodical. Colorado must plug interior gaps and avoid missed tackles, or they’ll be worn down by the second half. The Buffaloes’ secondary will also need to handle crossing routes and play-action looks without giving up big plays.

Offensively, this game will show whether Shedeur Sanders and the Buffaloes have improved their third-down efficiency and red-zone execution. If BYU keeps Colorado under 24 points, it may be a long night.

TCU Horned Frogs – Date TBD

The Buffaloes travel to Fort Worth for a rematch with TCU, which closed out last season with a 9-4 record and a late-season surge. Colorado’s last trip to face the Horned Frogs ended in disappointment, and this year promises to be just as difficult.

TCU boasts one of the deepest front sevens in the conference, and they’ll test Colorado’s revamped offensive line on every series. If Sanders can’t get into rhythm early, expect the Frogs to force rushed decisions and throw the offense off-balance.

The environment in Fort Worth is hostile, especially if the defense starts fast. If Colorado doesn’t match TCU’s physicality early, this game could get away from them before halftime. Special teams might be the only way to swing momentum if the offense stalls.

Utah Utes – Date TBD

A road trip to face the Utah Utes in late October presents one of Colorado’s most grueling tests of the season. Utah finished 5-7 in 2024 and led the conference in total defense. They also allowed the fewest sacks of any Big 12 team, making them difficult to disrupt on either side of the ball.

The altitude won’t faze Utah, and the crowd in Salt Lake City will be a factor. The Utes pride themselves on winning up front, and if Colorado’s line play isn’t clean, it won’t be a competitive game. Utah’s ability to create pressure without blitzing could completely unravel Colorado’s protection schemes.

It’s not just the physicality that will matter; it’s execution in tight spaces. Utah is efficient in red-zone scenarios, and Colorado has struggled in goal-line defense. This matchup could get lopsided if the Buffaloes trail early and can’t generate stops.

Iowa State Cyclones – Date TBD

Iowa State went 11-3 and gave up 321 points in Big 12 play. Their defensive scheme, built around deception and coverage versatility, has caused problems for far more experienced quarterbacks than Sanders.

Colorado will need a patient offensive plan that limits turnovers and avoids long-yardage situations. Iowa State thrives on confusion, showing blitz, dropping back, then forcing check-downs or errant throws. The Buffaloes must protect the ball and avoid being baited into mistakes.

Given Iowa State’s defensive efficiency, this matchup could shift market sentiment. Colorado Buffaloes odds may tighten if early-season wins boost public confidence, but sharp bettors will watch how Colorado handles a structured, punishing defense like the Cyclones. It’s a key barometer game, not just for the standings, but for expectations around the team’s true ceiling.

Arizona Wildcats – Date TBD

Arizona heads to Boulder in what could be one of the most important swing games of the year. The Arizona Wildcats finished 4-8 last season, but they remain one of the more unpredictable teams on the schedule. Their passing game is explosive, and their tempo forces defenses into uncomfortable looks.

The key for Colorado will be limiting yards after the catch. Arizona’s wideouts are shifty, and their quarterback isn’t afraid to take deep shots. If the Buffaloes get caught playing soft coverage or lose assignments on switches, Arizona could rack up points fast.

What’s especially important is timing. This game will likely fall in late October or early November, right when bowl eligibility talk starts heating up. If the Buffaloes drop this one at home, they’ll face enormous pressure in the closing stretch just to stay relevant in the postseason picture.

Kansas State Wildcats – Date TBD

The Kansas State finale might be Colorado’s toughest challenge yet. The Wildcats went 9-4 last year and play one of the most structured styles in the conference. They don’t beat themselves, and they rarely allow shootouts.

Kansas State’s offensive identity centers on power runs and short passes. They control tempo with long drives and force opponents to play tight, mistake-free football. If Colorado isn’t disciplined on defense, they’ll find themselves on the field for eight-minute possessions that sap momentum and clock.

The matchup also puts pressure on Shedeur Sanders to make plays in high-stakes moments. Assuming he’s healthy, this could be his final regular-season audition before draft talk intensifies. A win in Manhattan would not only help bowl positioning, it would show real growth for a program trying to earn national respect.

The Key Stretch Will Define Colorado’s Identity

The Buffaloes won’t face an easy path to six wins. Games against Georgia Tech, Delaware, and Wyoming provide early opportunities to build rhythm, but once BYU rolls into town, there are few soft spots left.

Talent is there. So is leadership. But the road ahead will demand resilience, depth, and execution under pressure. The 2025 season may be where the Buffaloes stop talking about growth and start proving they have what it takes.