The Real Cost of Moving in Denver in 2026: Neighborhood-by-Neighborhood Breakdown

Planning a move to Denver? The cost of moving in Denver in 2026 varies more than most people expect, and where you land in the city plays a significant role in your final bill.

From the walkable streets of Capitol Hill to the sprawling homes of Stapleton, your destination neighborhood shapes everything from labor hours to truck size requirements.

What Drives Moving Costs in Denver?

Before breaking things down by neighborhood, it helps to understand the core factors behind average moving prices in Denver in 2026. Most local moving companies charge by the hour, with rates typically ranging from $120 to $200 per hour for a two-person crew and a standard truck. Key variables include:

Distance between the origin and the destination

Number of flights of stairs or elevator access

Volume and weight of belongings

Time of year (summer months cost more)

Parking availability and street access

With those factors in mind, here is how Denver moving costs by neighborhood tend to look in 2026.

Capitol Hill and Congress Park

These older, densely packed neighborhoods feature a mix of Victorian homes, converted apartments, and walk-up buildings without elevators. Expect tight streets, limited parking, and multiple flights of stairs. A typical local move here runs $450 to $750 for a one-bedroom unit, largely because of the extra time required to navigate older buildings. Budget an additional hour or two if you have heavy furniture.

LoDo and RiNo (Lower Downtown and River North)

LoDo and RiNo attract young professionals and feature modern apartment towers with freight elevators and loading docks. This access makes moves faster. A one-bedroom move-in in these neighborhoods typically costs $350 to $600. However, downtown parking restrictions and busy street traffic can add time, especially on weekdays. Weekend moves in LoDo tend to be more efficient.

Washington Park and Platt Park

These popular south Denver neighborhoods are characterized by single-family homes, generous yards, and tree-lined streets with decent parking. Moves here are generally smoother logistically. A two-bedroom home move in Washington Park or Platt Park averages $600 to $950, depending on how much furniture is involved and whether items need to be moved to an upper floor.

Stapleton (Central Park) and Green Valley Ranch

These east Denver communities feature newer construction, wider streets, and attached garages, all of which make moves more straightforward. However, the homes are larger on average, which increases volume and time. A three-bedroom move-in in Stapleton typically runs $800 to $1,400. Green Valley Ranch, being farther from central Denver, may add a small travel surcharge depending on your mover’s service area.

Highlands and Sloan’s Lake

The Highlands is one of Denver’s most desirable neighborhoods, and its mix of older craftsman homes and newer townhomes creates a varied moving experience. Sloan’s Lake offers similar conditions. Expect costs of $500 to $900 for a two-bedroom move, with steeper terrain occasionally adding carry distance from truck to front door.

Aurora and Lakewood (Denver Metro Moves)

If your move crosses into Denver’s neighboring cities, the breakdown of relocation costs changes. Many movers shift from hourly billing to flat-rate pricing for longer moves. A move from central Denver to Aurora or Lakewood often runs $700 to $1,200 for a two-bedroom home. Travel time is billed at the same hourly rate, so morning start times are recommended to avoid rush-hour delays.

Additional Costs to Factor In

Beyond the hourly rate, here are common add-ons that affect how much it costs to move in Denver:

Packing services: Full or partial packing can add several hundred dollars, depending on your home’s size.

Specialty items: Pianos, safes, artwork, and oversized furniture often require extra labor or equipment.

Supplies: Boxes, tape, padding, and mattress bags are sometimes billed separately.

Long carries and stair fees: Extra charges may apply if movers must carry items a long distance or up multiple flights of stairs.

Last-minute bookings: Short-notice moves, especially during peak season, can come with premium pricing.

When you factor in neighborhood layout, home size, and these additional services, the true cost of moving to Denver in 2026 becomes much clearer. By planning ahead, getting detailed quotes, and choosing reliable professional movers in Denver, you can set a realistic budget, minimize unexpected charges, and ensure a smoother transition to your new home, no matter which part of the city you choose.