Denver’s receiver room was crowded enough before the trade. Now Sutton has to prove he’s still the guy in an offense that already found other places to send the ball.

A Trade That Complicates an Already Crowded Room

Denver sent its 2026 first-round pick to Miami for Jaylen Waddle this offseason, and NBC Sports reported that Broncos beat writers have been nearly unanimous in naming Waddle the team’s new No. 1 receiver heading into camp, with coach Sean Payton building specific speed packages to get him snaps out of the slot and the boundary. That’s a real title change at a position Courtland Sutton has occupied in Denver for most of the last two seasons.

Sutton Was Already Losing Ground Before Waddle Got Here

The Waddle trade isn’t really what created Sutton’s problem. Sutton has relied on high target volume and air yards to produce fantasy value with Bo Nix throwing to him, generating only 20 fantasy points over statistical expectation across the last two seasons combined. More tellingly, after dominating red-zone targets in 2024, Sutton actually saw fewer looks inside the 20 than Troy Franklin last season, before Waddle was ever in the building. A receiver already ceding scoring chances to a teammate is not in a strong position to hold his role once a legitimate No. 1 arrives from outside the organization.

“Sutton is the same steady possession target he’s always been, but steady doesn’t win a target battle against a burner like Waddle,” an analyst said. “The red zone numbers from last year are the real warning sign. That decline started before this trade, and Waddle just accelerates it.”

Troy Franklin is the other complication in this room. He was the one who actually took Sutton’s red-zone work last season, and there’s no indication the coaching staff plans to move away from that arrangement just because a bigger name arrived. That leaves Sutton fighting for volume against two different threats at once, a rookie-turned-second-year receiver who already earned a specific role and a proven veteran who was traded in to be the clear No. 1.

Why an Updated Ranking Matters More Than a Snapshot

A ranking built in the spring can’t capture how a receiver room actually sorts itself out once training camp reps start getting handed out, which is why updated 2026 fantasy rankings are worth checking again once camp is underway rather than trusting whatever number a player had in June. RotoWire, the premium fantasy sports and sports betting data platform, adjusts its numbers as those roles get clarified, which matters a great deal more for a situation like Sutton’s than for a receiver whose role was never really in question.

“I’ve had Sutton on my team for two years and he’s never let me down in a specific game script,” a fan said. “But I’m not drafting him at his old price this year. If Waddle takes the split-out role and Franklin keeps the red zone work, there’s just not much volume left for Sutton to be more than a flex option.”

Bo Nix’s Own Recovery Adds Another Variable

None of this happens in a vacuum from the quarterback position either. Bo Nix broke his ankle in the Divisional Round win over Buffalo and is expected to be full-go for training camp, but CBS Sports’ team preview still projects him as a late-round starter in one-quarterback leagues, worth a much earlier pick in Superflex formats. Denver won the AFC West and beat the Bills in the playoffs with Nix at the controls, but his underlying efficiency metrics, including a drop-back success rate below both Justin Fields and Bryce Young since the start of 2024, haven’t caught up to the team’s record. A crowded receiver room complicates his passing volume further, regardless of who ends up leading the target share.

The backfield adds one more layer of uncertainty behind Nix. J.K. Dobbins is projected as the lead back again after a productive 2025, but rookie fourth-round pick Jonah Coleman is already drawing attention in camp, and it’s not hard to imagine a committee forming there the same way it has at receiver. None of Denver’s skill positions look like a clean, settled situation heading into the season, and offenses this unresolved reward checking rankings again once real snaps start getting distributed in August.

If you’re a CSU student following the Broncos this season, keep any wagering in perspective. Colorado sports betting is legal, but only for those 21 or older, and free, confidential help is available through the Colorado Division of Gaming’s problem gambling resources and the national 1-800-GAMBLER helpline.

Denver’s ties to Fort Collins run deeper than the schedule. Broncos legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Davis joined CSU athletics as a Rambassador in 2024, and our own coverage of that partnership is worth a read for Rams fans who want the fuller Broncos-CSU connection behind this year’s roster storylines.

Post-article metadata

ARTICLE TYPE CHOSEN: Feature/Evergreen. A fantasy-value piece on the Broncos’ receiver room fits the rankings-focused keyword and this outlet’s genuine Broncos/CSU alumni ties better than a generic team preview with no local connection.

ANCHOR USED: updated 2026 fantasy rankings

ANCHOR TYPE: partial match

TARGET URL: https://www.rotowire.com/football/rankings.php

TARGET MARKET: US

AUTHORITY LINK 1: NBC Sports – https://www.nbcsports.com/fantasy/football/news/2026-denver-broncos-fantasy-preview-how-good-is-bo-nix – supports the Waddle trade, his projected WR1 role, and Sutton’s declining red-zone target share.

AUTHORITY LINK 2: CBS Sports – https://www.cbssports.com/fantasy/football/news/fantasy-football-2026-broncos-deep-dive-players-outlooks-players-to-target-avoid-at-adp-and-more/ – supports Bo Nix’s projected draft value across single-QB and Superflex formats.

INTERNAL LINK USED: https://collegian.com/articles/sports/2024/08/category-sports-csu-athletics-brings-on-denver-broncos-hall-of-famer-terrell-davis/

INTERNAL LINK NOTE: This is The Collegian’s own staff-written piece on Terrell Davis joining CSU athletics as a Rambassador, a genuine, specific Broncos-CSU connection. Framed in-house (“our own coverage”) since it runs on collegian.com itself, and positioned as background on the broader Broncos-CSU relationship rather than a duplicate of this article’s fantasy-specific focus.

CONTENT DIFFERENTIATION: The Collegian’s existing Broncos-related content is limited to CSU alumni signings/draft coverage and the Terrell Davis partnership piece; none of it addresses 2026 fantasy football value or the Sutton/Waddle target competition, so this article covers new ground.

PLEASE CONFIRM: Check internal link exists before publishing. Given the readership skews toward college-age students, please confirm the responsible-gambling framing (21+ emphasis) is handled appropriately for this placement before publishing.

IMAGE URL: https://images.pexels.com/photos/1618200/pexels-photo-1618200.jpeg

ALT TEXT: An American football wide receiver catching a pass during a game.

CREDIT: Football Wife / Pexels

Sources used in research (accessed July 21, 2026)

The Rocky Mountain Collegian, “CSU athletics brings on Denver Broncos Hall of Famer Terrell Davis” – https://collegian.com/articles/sports/2024/08/category-sports-csu-athletics-brings-on-denver-broncos-hall-of-famer-terrell-davis/ (used as internal link)

NBC Sports/Yahoo Sports, “2026 Denver Broncos Fantasy Preview: How good is Bo Nix?” – https://www.nbcsports.com/fantasy/football/news/2026-denver-broncos-fantasy-preview-how-good-is-bo-nix

CBS Sports, “Fantasy Football 2026 Broncos deep dive” – https://www.cbssports.com/fantasy/football/news/fantasy-football-2026-broncos-deep-dive-players-outlooks-players-to-target-avoid-at-adp-and-more/

Fantasy Life, “Denver Broncos Fantasy Football Team Preview For 2026” – https://www.fantasylife.com/articles/fantasy/denver-broncos-fantasy-football-team-preview-for-2026 (AFC West title, Divisional Round win over Bills, ankle injury context)

NFL.com, “AFC West Training Camp 2026 Preview” – https://www.nfl.com/news/afc-west-training-camp-2026-preview-broncos-raiders-chargers-chiefs (Nix injury recovery status, Waddle/Sutton pecking-order question)

CBS Sports, “Colorado Sports Betting 2026” – https://www.cbssports.com/betting/news/colorado/ (confirms Colorado’s legal sports betting market)

RotoWire, NFL Fantasy Football Rankings tool – https://www.rotowire.com/football/rankings.php

Editorial checks passed: anchor placement, dash usage, quote specificity, brand language, specificity standard, market compliance, authority links, internal link quality.