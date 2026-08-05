A First-Year Student’s Guide to Following Colorado State Football in 2026

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Every fall, Fort Collins transforms as residents rally around the Colorado State Rams, filling Canvas Stadium with green-and-gold pride that stretches far beyond campus. For first-year students, understanding this passion is essential to feeling truly connected to the community.

Colorado State football isn’t just a game; it’s a shared identity that unites students, alumni, and locals alike. Knowing the rivalries, matchups, and players that will define the season helps newcomers appreciate why Saturdays matter so much at Fort Collins.

This guide breaks down everything first-year students need to know before the Rams take the field in 2026.

Understanding the Pac-12’s National Championship Picture

Colorado State begins the season in a conference determined to strengthen its national profile. The rebuilt Pac-12 continues attracting attention as programs compete to prove they belong in the College Football Playoff conversation. Every conference game contributes to that larger picture, even when the spotlight falls elsewhere.

National conversations often revolve around rankings, playoff projections, and NCAA football odds, but those discussions only tell part of the story. Week after week, the Pac-12 has opportunities to improve its standing through quality wins against respected opponents. Strong collective performances matter almost as much as individual success.

Colorado State has a meaningful role to play. Victories against conference opponents help raise the league’s overall reputation while demonstrating the depth of competition as the schedule unfolds. Upsets carry added weight because they reshape perceptions beyond a single weekend.

That broader perspective is worth following as a student. A successful conference earns greater national attention, stronger postseason opportunities, and more meaningful games deep into November. Supporting Colorado State also means understanding how the Rams fit into the Pac-12’s bigger ambitions.

Appreciating the Border War and Rocky Mountain Showdown

Every college football program has games that carry extra emotion. For Colorado State, two rivalries stand above the rest. The Border War against Wyoming stretches back more than a century and remains one of the oldest traditions in western college football. The Bronze Boot trophy represents far more than bragging rights. It reflects history, pride, and generations of unforgettable moments.

The Rocky Mountain Showdown against Colorado creates a different atmosphere altogether. Despite its current hiatus, with the next showdown expected to take place in 2029, statewide attention naturally grows whenever the two programs meet, making the matchup one of the season’s defining occasions. Alumni, students, and local communities all invest emotionally in the outcome.

Game day feels different during rivalry weeks. Tailgates become larger, student sections grow louder, and campus conversations revolve around the approaching kickoff. Even students attending their first game quickly recognize the added energy surrounding these contests.

Results often shape the mood for weeks afterwards. Winning a rivalry game builds confidence across campus, while a difficult loss lingers well beyond the final whistle. That’s part of what makes these traditions so memorable.

Other Key Pac-12 Matchups to Circle

Conference play extends well beyond the headline rivalries. Several opponents will offer meaningful tests that influence Colorado State’s position within the Pac-12 standings and provide valuable measuring sticks throughout the season.

Boise State enters the year as one of the conference’s established contenders. Facing the Broncos presents an opportunity to evaluate how Colorado State matches up against a program expected to compete near the top of the standings. Strong performances in games like this can shape outside perceptions.

Oregon State also deserves close attention. The Colorado State–Oregon State matchup should provide the Rams with a valuable physical test and demand discipline from opening kickoff through the final minutes. Texas State adds another intriguing challenge as conference schedules evolve and new rivalries begin developing.

Together, these games could define Colorado State’s conference campaign. Success against quality opponents strengthens the Rams’ standing while giving students several weekends worth circling long before the season begins.

Key Offensive Players to Look Out For

Colorado State enters 2026 with an offense built around competition, experience, and emerging talent. Quarterback Darius Curry returns with valuable game experience and remains firmly in the mix for the starting role. His familiarity with the program and steady development make him an important player to watch as the Rams shape their identity under a new coaching staff.

The running game features several intriguing options, including Durell Robinson, who adds experience and proven production to Colorado State’s backfield. Alongside transfers and returning contributors, Robinson provides another dimension that could help the Rams establish offensive balance throughout the season.

The quarterback competition, which also includes K’saan Farrar and Hauss Hejny, will be one of the biggest storylines entering the year. Whoever earns the starting role will have the responsibility of directing an evolving offense and creating opportunities for Colorado State’s playmakers. Following the development of this group offers first-year students an excellent way to understand how the Rams’ offense takes shape over the course of the season.

Watching these four players together offers a clear picture of Colorado State’s offensive identity. Their chemistry could become one of the defining storylines throughout the season.

Key Defensive Players to Watch

Great defenses rarely depend on one standout performer. Colorado State’s unit reflects that idea, with experienced contributors making plays across multiple positions.

Mukendi Wa-Kalonji brings experience and a veteran presence to Colorado State’s defensive front. His ability to disrupt opposing offenses often creates opportunities for teammates while setting the tone early in games. Linebacker Oumar Diomande remains another player worth following after establishing himself as one of the defense’s most productive playmakers.

Freshman nickelback Xavier Wimbush arrives as a three-star recruit after earning first-team all-district honours in each of his final two high school seasons. He recorded 66 tackles, five tackles for loss, one interception and six pass breakups as a junior, showing an ability to contribute against both the run and pass. As he adjusts to the college level, that skill set could help him compete for a role in Colorado State’s secondary.

For first-year students, paying attention to these defensive leaders adds another layer to the experience. Big stops frequently generate the loudest moments inside Canvas Stadium, and these players will often be at the center of those.

Becoming Part of the Rams Tradition

Following Colorado State football is about far more than checking scores each weekend. It means learning the rivalries, recognizing the players, understanding the conference race, as well as experiencing game days alongside thousands of fellow students.

Every season creates new memories, unexpected moments, and traditions that stay with fans long after graduation. For first-year students in 2026, investing in the Rams from the opening kickoff is one of the best ways to become part of the Colorado State community.