The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Categories:

CSU athletics brings on Denver Broncos Hall of Famer Terrell Davis

Damon Cook, Sports Editor
August 22, 2024
(Graphic Illustration by Malia Berry | The Collegian)

Colorado State athletics is bringing in a very familiar face.

The Denver Broncos all-time leading rusher, former NFL MVP and Super Bowl XXXII MVP Terrell Davis will be joining CSU athletics as a Rambassador, according to a CSU SOURCE article.

Ad

Davis will serve in a capacity beyond athletics, including: speaking to classes, attending university events and working with donors and stakeholders, according to SOURCE.

“Great recognizes great, and grit recognizes grit,” Director of Athletics John Weber said in the same article. “TD is going to be around all our teams, and it is going to be a really fun year. CSU is a fantastic academic and research institution, and we have the foundation in athletics to compete at the highest levels. Having the support and involvement of TD will really help enhance and amplify all the great things happening here at CSU.”

Davis attended several CSU athletics events last year, including football and basketball games. The Broncos’ former back has truly embodied the Colorado spirit, with his iconic signature celebration The Mile High Salute bringing roars from football fans in Colorado for decades.

SOURCE also mentioned that Davis would also help with fundraising for CSU’s Name, Image and Likeness, as well as trying to bring more attention to specific sports.

“Colorado is my home, and over the years I’ve been looking for the right opportunity to give back to this state that has given me so much,” Davis said in the SOURCE article. “As I’ve come to understand the history and mission of CSU, I recognize a clear set of shared beliefs — this notion that you can change the world, improve your community and make a difference when you combine talent, creativity, hard work and determination. That resonates with me, and I’m honored to serve as CSU’s Athletics Rambassador.”

Davis brings a championship and MVP mindset to CSU athletics and beyond as it enters into a new era under Weber.

“Throughout Colorado, TD truly embodies what can be accomplished through excellence, grit, determination and giving back to the community,” CSU President Amy Parsons said in the SOURCE article. “Those same traits align with our values and mission here at CSU, which is why we’re excited to have TD join the Ramily and serve in a unique role that will inspire and engage the entire CSU community.”

Reach Damon Cook at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @dwcook2001.

Interested in more sports content? Sign up for Ram Report here for weekly CSU sports updates!

Ad

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Breaking
A large black letter C in the style of The Collegian logo is to the left of the words Breaking News written in red all caps. The graphic is on top of a faded image of The Oval from above.
Breaking news: Shooting in Old Town leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
Smoke and from the Alexander Mountain Fire can be seen over the ridge in the residential area just east of the fire off of U.S. Highway 34 July 30.
Alexander Mountain Fire determined to be human-caused
The smoke from the Alexander Mountain Fire burning near U.S. Highway 34 in Larimer County Tuesday, July 30. More than 200 emergency personell have responded to the fire since it was first reported monday morning and residents in the areas surrounding the fire are under mandatory evacuation orders.
Update: Alexander Mountain Fire reaches 91% containment, recovery efforts underway
More in Homepage
Meet the illustration desk: Depicting life in color
Meet the illustration desk: Depicting life in color
A team of cheerleaders lifts their golden poms into the air, each with one hand on their hip, facing an audience.
'You belong here': Annual Convocation welcomes class of 2028
A graphic with the words Collegian Science surrounded by small, cartoon-like drawings of DNA, an atom and bacteria.
Dawson: To review or not to review: Scientific practice, journalistic ethics collide
More in NCAA
A crowded sports arena ahead of the beginning of the basketball game, with a jumbotron projecting an Atlantic Coast Conference basketball advertisement.
Cook: March Madness was a dream come true
Janay DeLoach wears the official Olympic Opening Ceremonies attire while speaking in Old Town. (Erik Petrovich | Collegian)
Rams to pros: Where are they now?
A large group of volleyball players stands in a clumped circle with their hands held up in the center.
'Champions bring championships': CSU volleyball looks to finish what was left undone
About the Contributor
Damon Cook
Damon Cook, Sports Editor
Damon Cook is returning as one of the sports editors for fall 2024 at the The Collegian. He's been at the paper since August 2022. After starting as a construction management major at Colorado State University, Cook quickly found out he didn't have a passion for it. After taking a year off, he realized he could work in sports — something he has always been passionate about. So with newfound aspirations, he switched his major to journalism and media communication to chase those dreams. After a year of working as a beat writer covering volleyball and women's basketball, Cook took over as sports editor in summer 2023. Since then, he has become established in reporting on football and men's basketball and looks forward to providing that coverage this upcoming season. Cook will begin his third semester as the sports editor before graduating in December, having borne witness to some of CSU's historic feats. His passion for bringing readers the best coverage has only grown. Having started in the wake of a complete overhaul of The Collegian sports desk, Cook has watched the desk grow considerably, thanks to the efforts of so many amazing people he gets the pleasure of working alongside. Having learned so many things from so many people, including to never wear a tie, Cook looks forward to helping The Collegian sports desk reach heights never imagined before. With a much greater understanding of the power of words, one of Cook's inspirational quotes for this upcoming year has been from Eric Cartman in South Park: "Respect my authoritah."