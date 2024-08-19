CSU athletics brings on Denver Broncos Hall of Famer Terrell Davis

Colorado State athletics is bringing in a very familiar face.

The Denver Broncos all-time leading rusher, former NFL MVP and Super Bowl XXXII MVP Terrell Davis will be joining CSU athletics as a Rambassador, according to a CSU SOURCE article.

Ad

Davis will serve in a capacity beyond athletics, including: speaking to classes, attending university events and working with donors and stakeholders, according to SOURCE.

“Great recognizes great, and grit recognizes grit,” Director of Athletics John Weber said in the same article. “TD is going to be around all our teams, and it is going to be a really fun year. CSU is a fantastic academic and research institution, and we have the foundation in athletics to compete at the highest levels. Having the support and involvement of TD will really help enhance and amplify all the great things happening here at CSU.”

Davis attended several CSU athletics events last year, including football and basketball games. The Broncos’ former back has truly embodied the Colorado spirit, with his iconic signature celebration The Mile High Salute bringing roars from football fans in Colorado for decades.

SOURCE also mentioned that Davis would also help with fundraising for CSU’s Name, Image and Likeness, as well as trying to bring more attention to specific sports.

“Colorado is my home, and over the years I’ve been looking for the right opportunity to give back to this state that has given me so much,” Davis said in the SOURCE article. “As I’ve come to understand the history and mission of CSU, I recognize a clear set of shared beliefs — this notion that you can change the world, improve your community and make a difference when you combine talent, creativity, hard work and determination. That resonates with me, and I’m honored to serve as CSU’s Athletics Rambassador.”

Davis brings a championship and MVP mindset to CSU athletics and beyond as it enters into a new era under Weber.

“Throughout Colorado, TD truly embodies what can be accomplished through excellence, grit, determination and giving back to the community,” CSU President Amy Parsons said in the SOURCE article. “Those same traits align with our values and mission here at CSU, which is why we’re excited to have TD join the Ramily and serve in a unique role that will inspire and engage the entire CSU community.”

Reach Damon Cook at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @dwcook2001.

Interested in more sports content? Sign up for Ram Report here for weekly CSU sports updates!