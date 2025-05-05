CSU track and field rewrites history at Doug Max Invitational

Colorado State track and field’s record books need revision after Saturday’s Doug Max Invitational.

Mya Lesnar, in her senior day appearance, notched back-to-back personal bests in the shot put, launching the fifth-best throw in NCAA history (19.60 meters) — far past the facility record mark of 18.0m.

“Mya’s performance was somewhat off the charts,” head coach Brian Bedard said.

Bedard said that in the past — because of Lesnar’s training schedule — she hasn’t competed at the CSU outdoor home events. This year, he made it a point to put Lesnar in a situation where she could shine. And the conditions were just right for Lesnar to put on a show for a large crowd as she claimed a spot among the top three competitors in the NCAA for outdoor.

But Lesnar was not the only one to break records.

Senior Cole Nordman sprinted through two personal records. One in the 110-meter hurdles, the other in the 100-meter dash. As he gears up for his final conference championship, the momentum he built over the last four years motivates him to dominate.

“It’s just been absolutely incredible to see my journey and look back at (it),” Nordman said. “I hope to light these kids up good with that race. … And I just want to actually beat the crap out of these kids.”

Bedard noted Nordman’s ability to be a gritty athlete. He never complains and always takes accountability for his performance.

In Nordman’s time with the Rams, the senior sprinter has evolved into a tremendous leader for the team.

“There’s no excuse making,” Bedard said. “If he stunk it up… he stunk it up. … I mean, he just turned into a heck of a competitor that, you know, our team can count on.”

Nordman is an example of an athlete who struggled when they first competed in college athletics. In his time at CSU, he made a full 180-degree turn, becoming the fastest 110-meter hurdler and 100-meter sprinter on the roster.

“I came in as a full-on walk-on, never even got offered here. I just came to school here, and I’m like, ‘I’ll try out for the track team’,” Nordman said. “And I just want (CSU) to remember that you can become a better person.”

Despite it being a day for seniors, first-year Ndayiragije Shukurani dominated and made his mark in the high jump.

Shukurani flew over the seven-foot mark in the high jump, setting the 2025 season record in his first year with the Rams. In a season-long battle with fellow jumpers Rhys Travis and Jamison Taylor for the best mark, he prevailed on his third attempt at seven feet.

“It’s unbelievable man, I can’t even believe it myself,” Shukurani said. “I mean I’m still in shock. Every time I think about it.”

Bedard remembers when Shukurani first joined the Rams last summer.

He was quiet, skinny and had massive amounts of untapped potential. That potential is already becoming reality as the mark puts him solo second all-time in CSU competition.

“His physical maturity is starting to happen, because when he came in, he was Bambi,” Bedard said. “When he came in and — kind of under-coached and under under-trained — had not done a whole lot in the weight room as far as strength. And he’s finally starting to come into his own there.”

Following his record high jump, Shukurani jumped a personal best 15.27 meters in the triple jump on tired legs.

Bedard reflected on the memories of the 20 seniors who came to compete for CSU. Some began as freshmen, others transferred in. All finished as Rams.

“It’s pretty cool to reflect back on their journey and, hopefully, we’ve done a good job of life-coaching them,” Bedard said. “And they’re here. And, I’d like to think they had a good experience here.”

