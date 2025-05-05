Founded 1891.

Submit a Tip

Join
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Support The Collegian

Advertise With Us

Print Archives
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian

CSU track and field rewrites history at Doug Max Invitational

Adam Gross, Staff Reporter
May 5, 2025
Collegian | Erica Pickering
Mya Lesnar during the women’s shot put event at the Doug Max Invitational track meet at Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colorado May 3.

Colorado State track and field’s record books need revision after Saturday’s Doug Max Invitational.

Mya Lesnar, in her senior day appearance, notched back-to-back personal bests in the shot put, launching the fifth-best throw in NCAA history (19.60 meters) — far past the facility record mark of 18.0m.

“Mya’s performance was somewhat off the charts,” head coach Brian Bedard said.

Bedard said that in the past — because of Lesnar’s training schedule — she hasn’t competed at the CSU outdoor home events. This year, he made it a point to put Lesnar in a situation where she could shine. And the conditions were just right for Lesnar to put on a show for a large crowd as she claimed a spot among the top three competitors in the NCAA for outdoor.

But Lesnar was not the only one to break records.

Senior Cole Nordman sprinted through two personal records. One in the 110-meter hurdles, the other in the 100-meter dash. As he gears up for his final conference championship, the momentum he built over the last four years motivates him to dominate.

“It’s just been absolutely incredible to see my journey and look back at (it),” Nordman said. “I hope to light these kids up good with that race. … And I just want to actually beat the crap out of these kids.”

Bedard noted Nordman’s ability to be a gritty athlete. He never complains and always takes accountability for his performance.

In Nordman’s time with the Rams, the senior sprinter has evolved into a tremendous leader for the team.

“There’s no excuse making,” Bedard said. “If he stunk it up… he stunk it up. … I mean, he just turned into a heck of a competitor that, you know, our team can count on.”

Nordman is an example of an athlete who struggled when they first competed in college athletics. In his time at CSU, he made a full 180-degree turn, becoming the fastest 110-meter hurdler and 100-meter sprinter on the roster.

“I came in as a full-on walk-on, never even got offered here. I just came to school here, and I’m like, ‘I’ll try out for the track team’,” Nordman said. “And I just want (CSU) to remember that you can become a better person.”

Despite it being a day for seniors, first-year Ndayiragije Shukurani dominated and made his mark in the high jump.

Shukurani flew over the seven-foot mark in the high jump, setting the 2025 season record in his first year with the Rams. In a season-long battle with fellow jumpers Rhys Travis and Jamison Taylor for the best mark, he prevailed on his third attempt at seven feet.

“It’s unbelievable man, I can’t even believe it myself,” Shukurani said. “I mean I’m still in shock. Every time I think about it.”

Bedard remembers when Shukurani first joined the Rams last summer.

He was quiet, skinny and had massive amounts of untapped potential. That potential is already becoming reality as the mark puts him solo second all-time in CSU competition.

“His physical maturity is starting to happen, because when he came in, he was Bambi,” Bedard said. “When he came in and — kind of under-coached and under under-trained — had not done a whole lot in the weight room as far as strength. And he’s finally starting to come into his own there.”

Following his record high jump, Shukurani jumped a personal best 15.27 meters in the triple jump on tired legs.

Bedard reflected on the memories of the 20 seniors who came to compete for CSU. Some began as freshmen, others transferred in. All finished as Rams.

“It’s pretty cool to reflect back on their journey and, hopefully, we’ve done a good job of life-coaching them,” Bedard said. “And they’re here. And, I’d like to think they had a good experience here.”

Reach Adam Gross at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @adamsportsmedia.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Homepage
Graphic of a large, golden ram standing next to a gray building.
Weishaar: My preconceived notions of college were wrong
Image of a person giving a speech.
Meet this year's CSU MFA graduate: Claudia Bokulich
Image of five people standing together.
Biomedical engineering seniors create patented 3D-printed prosthetic foot
More in NCAA
Colorado State University linebacker Owen Long (40) finishes a play during a spring football scrimmage April 26.
Discipline, attention sets up CSU linebacker Owen Long for success on field, in life
A volleyball player in white and blue hits a volleyball.
New voice for CSU volleyball: Maria Brun sets tone for 2025 fall season
Carolina Buffaloe hits the ball during Colorado State University's doubleheader against Fresno State April 26. Carolina and her teammates defeated Fresno State during the first game of their doubleheader 7-0.
CSU softball bids farewell to seniors in final home game against Fresno State
More in News
Image of a person standing in front of a blooming tree.
Raising student voices: Ella Smith helps amplify new chapter of activism at CSU
Presidential Ambassadors Robert Lamm, Maddie Hutson, Ryan Yoe, Elena Crooks, Sreya Karumanchi, Shayna Ross, Phoenix Espinoza, Andrea Donlucas, Hannah Gilliard, Ben Gregg, Charlie Beelaert, Joseph Godshall, Lorenzo Alfonso and Andrew White gather for a group photo on the steps of the Administration Building April 29. The PA program is comprised of student leaders representing university philanthropy and giving.
Presidential Ambassador Program creates legacy of leadership, philanthropic impact
A tent stands with pride flags lining the edges and a Colorado State University pride flag in the middle.
Pride Resource Center to host annual Lavender Awards Ceremony