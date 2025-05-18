Founded 1891.

Gallery: CSU hosts first universitywide commencement in 30 years

Cait Mckinzie and Hannah Parcells
May 17, 2025

  • A member of the Colorado State University class of 2025 wears a decorated graduation cap in honor of completing a Bachelor of Science in psychology May 16. Students lined up outside of Canvas Stadium before the universitywide commencement procession began.

    Collegian | Hannah Parcells

  • Psychology and sociology student Jorja Whyte stands in the crowd as a graduating member of the College of Natural Sciences during the Colorado State University 2025 commencement in Canvas Stadium May 16.

    Collegian | Hannah Parcells

  • Members of the Colorado State University class of 2025 sit on the field in Canvas Stadium during the universitywide commencement Friday, May 16.

    Collegian | Hannah Parcells

  • Graduating students in the College of Natural Sciences stand in the crowd to be recognized during the Colorado State University commencement ceremony Friday, May 16.

    Collegian | Hannah Parcells

  • Graduating students Jevon James McKinney and Cana Peirce from the College of Liberal Arts sit in the crowd during the Colorado State University commencement ceremony in Canvas Stadium May 16.

    Collegian | Hannah Parcells

  • A graduating student stands and waves while first generation students are being recognized during the 2025 Colorado State University commencement ceremony in Canvas Stadium May 16.

    Collegian | Hannah Parcells

  • Honorary degree recipient Kim Jordan stands at the podium with Colorado State University President Amy Parsons during the 2025 CSU universitywide commencement ceremony in Canvas Stadium May 16. Jordan formerly served as the chair of the CSU system board of governors and co-founded New Belgium Brewing Company.

    Collegian | Hannah Parcells

  • Colorado State University President Amy Parsons introduces Kim Jordan, former chair of the CSU System Board of Governors, during the 2025 CSU universitywide commencement ceremony Friday, May 16. Jordan received an honorary doctorate during the ceremony.

    Collegian | Hannah Parcells

  • Colorado State University alumnus Eugene Daniels stands with CSU President Amy Parsons after giving the keynote address during the 2025 CSU universitywide commencement ceremony in Canvas Stadium May 16. Daniels graduated from the College of Liberal Arts in 2012 with a Bachelor of Arts in journalism and technical communication. He currently serves as the White House Correspondents Association President and is MSNBC’s senior Washington correspondent and co-host of “The Weekend.”

    Collegian | Hannah Parcells

  • Colorado State University alumnus Eugene Daniels addresses the Colorado State University class of 2025 during the CSU universitywide commencement ceremony May 16. Daniels is a CSU alumnus of the College of Liberal Arts, where he obtained a Bachelor of Arts in journalism and technical communication in 2012. Currently, Daniels serves as president of the White House Correspondents Association, MSNBC’s senior Washington correspondent and co-host of “The Weekend.”

    Collegian | Hannah Parcells

  • MSNBC’s Senior Washington Correspondent Eugene Daniels speaks to the crowd during the 2025 Colorado State University commencement ceremony in Canvas Stadium May 16. Daniels is an alumnus of the College of Liberal Arts and delivered the keynote address to the CSU class of 2025.

    Collegian | Hannah Parcells

  • Associated Students of Colorado State University President Nick DeSalvo delivers the student address during the 2025 universitywide commencement in Canvas Stadium May 16. DeSalvo completed a Bachelor of Arts in political science during his time at CSU as a first generation student and graduated with honors.

    Collegian | Hannah Parcells

  • Graduating senior political science student Nick DeSalvo looks out at members of the Colorado State University class of 2025 gathered in Canvas Stadium for the universitywide commencement May 16. DeSalvo served as the Associated Students of CSU president for two years and was recognized as a first generation student and an honors scholar during the ceremony.

    Collegian | Hannah Parcells

  • Colorado State University 2025 commencement’s keynote speaker Eugene Daniels cools off with a hand-held fan at the start of the 2025 universitywide commencement May 16. Daniels is a CSU alumnus with a degree in journalism and technical communication and he is currently MSNBC’s senior Washington Correspondent, co-host of “The Weekend” and the White House Correspondents Association president.

    Collegian | Hannah Parcells

  • Graduating political science student Nick DeSalvo walks toward the stage during the opening procession of the 2025 Colorado State University commencement ceremony in Canvas Stadium May 16. DeSalvo served as the Associated Students of CSU President for two years and delivered the student address during the ceremony.

    Collegian | Hannah Parcells

  • The Colorado State University Air Force and Army ROTC Joint Color Guard walk down the center aisle during the presentation of colors at the beginning of the 2025 universitywide commencement in Canvas Stadium May 16.

    Collegian | Hannah Parcells

  • Colorado State University graduating students sit on the field of Canvas Stadium during the procession of the universitywide commencement May 16.

    Collegian | Hannah Parcells

  • A member of the Colorado State University class of 2025 walks into Canvas Stadium alongside fellow graduating students during the universitywide commencement May 16.

    Collegian | Hannah Parcells

  • Members of the Colorado State University class of 2025 walk into Canvas Stadium for the opening procession of the 2025 universitywide commencement Friday, May 16.

    Collegian | Hannah Parcells

  • Graduating Colorado State University students make ram heads with their hands and cheer as they walk into Canvas Stadium for the universitywide commencement May 16. The CSU System Board of Governors conferred the degrees of the class of 2025 during the ceremony and students were able to turn their tassels and celebrate their graduation.

    Collegian | Hannah Parcells

  • Members of the Colorado State University class of 2025 say hello to CSU mascot CAM the Ram as they walk into Canvas Stadium before the universitywide commencement May 16.

    Collegian | Hannah Parcells

  • Colorado State University honors student Sidney Newbold waves as she walks into Canvas Stadium for the universitywide commencement May 16.

    Collegian | Hannah Parcells

  • Colorado State University political science student Garett Lopez speaks to friends outside Canvas Stadium before the 2025 universitywide commencement ceremony May 16.

    Collegian | Hannah Parcells
  • A Colorado State University graduating senior looks out to the sea of graduates and their families after commencement ends May 16.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • A Colorado State University graduate smiles at the camera while holding up a small bouquet of roses after the university-wide commencement ceremony May 16.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University graduates with Latin distinction stand to be recognized during university commencement in Canvas Stadium May 16.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University graduates who are military veterans, ROTC or are in active military service stand to be recognized during university commencement in Canvas Stadium May 16.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Commencement keynote speaker Eugene Daniels addresses the graduating class of 2025 with a speech encouraging strength and self-worth May 16.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Commencement keynote speaker Eugene Daniels listens to the gathered Colorado State University graduating class cheer, “I’m proud to be a CSU Ram!” May 16.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University President Amy Parsons begins her address to the graduating class of 2025 in Canvas Stadium May 16.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • A graduating Colorado State University student holds up a Palestine banner during commencement May 16.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University President Amy Parsons takes a breath before beginning her speech to the graduating class of 2025 May 16.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University President Amy Parsons laughs with Associated Students of Colorado State University President Nick DeSalvo after he introduces her to speak during commencement May 16.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Associated Students of Colorado State University President Nick DeSalvo speaks to the gathered graduating students of CSU in Canvas Stadium during commencement May 16.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Associated Students of Colorado State University President Nick DeSalvo ends his speech to the gathered graduating students of CSU in Canvas Stadium during commencement May 16.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • A processional leader sits in her chair and watches Colorado State University President Amy Parsons speak during commencement in Canvas Stadium May 16.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Commencement keynote speaker Eugene Daniels watches the CSU ROTC Color Guard present colors before commencement May 16.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Associated Students of Colorado State University President Nick DeSalvo takes his place on the stage during the first university-wide commencement in Canvas Stadium May 16.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University President Amy Parsons watches the CSU ROTC Color Guard present colors before commencement May 16.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Commencement keynote speaker Eugene Daniels makes a face at the camera while walking up to the stage May 16.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • CAM the Ram is led across the seating area for Colorado State University graduates in Canvas Stadium May 16. This was the first university-wide commencement to be held at CSU.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • A Colorado State University graduate looks up at the big screen of Canvas Stadium as they walk onto the field May 16.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • A Colorado State University graduate waves up at the crowd in Canvas Stadium as they walk onto the field May 16.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • A Colorado State University graduate poses for a photo as he walks onto the Canvas Stadium field for the first all-university Commencement Ceremony May 16.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • A procession of Colorado State University graduates walk onto the Canvas Stadium field for the first all-university Commencement Ceremony May 16.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • A procession of Colorado State University graduates walk onto the Canvas Stadium field for the first all-university Commencement Ceremony May 16.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
About the Contributors
Cait Mckinzie
Cait Mckinzie, Photo Director
Cait Mckinzie is a second-year student double majoring in art and journalism and media communication. She is one of two photo directors for the 2024-25 school year. Despite growing up in Renton, Washington, Mckinzie knew she wanted to go to Colorado State University since middle school. She had only ever been to Colorado twice, but she visited campus once, and that was all it took. At first, there wasn’t much in Fort Collins that Mckinzie was familiar with. But in high school, she was the co-head of visuals for her school newspaper, so she applied to The Collegian as a photographer to get back into a similar environment. Mckinzie was first introduced to photography by her grandfather, who has been a photographer most of his life. After he gifted Mckinzie her first camera in her junior year of high school, she began to take any assignment she could for her high school paper to improve her skills. Of all the memories made in her first year at CSU, most of the interesting ones came from The Collegian. One Halloween drag show assignment, a lot of mentorship and a few months of practice later, Mckinzie found herself being offered the position of photo director for the next academic school year. Mckinzie is excited for another year at The Collegian and aims to continue learning and growing during her time as one of the photo directors.
Hannah Parcells
Hannah Parcells, Content Managing Editor
Hannah Parcells is incredibly proud to step into the role of content managing editor at The Collegian for the 2024-25 school year. Parcells is currently pursuing two degrees: a Bachelor of Science in psychology and a Bachelor of Arts in political science with a concentration in global politics. Stubborn, opinionated and endlessly curious, Parcells has always been passionate about understanding and helping other people, and she hopes to use her education to leave the world a little better than she found it. Born into an Air Force family, Parcells spent her youth exploring the Great Plains and developed a deep love of all things nature. When she wasn’t exploring the world at her fingertips, Parcells often had her nose stuck in a book, which is how she discovered her love of science, history and, above all, a good story. Parcells stumbled headfirst into The Collegian in fall 2023 as a reporter when she transferred to Colorado State University and a friend recommended it due to her passion for writing. She fell in love with chasing down stories and became the news editor at the end of her first semester. Parcells strongly believes in the power of information and is committed to upholding The Collegian’s long history of honest reporting and encouraging readers to get out and explore the world around them. On the off chance she’s not buried in textbooks, research papers or policy analyses, Parcells can be found on a hike, listening to music or at any local bookstore or coffee shop, feeding her ongoing addiction to both caffeine and good books.