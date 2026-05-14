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Gallery: Olympic skating team dazzles Northern Colorado crowd for ‘Stars on Ice’ tour

Cait Mckinzie and Sophie Webb
May 13, 2026

  • Olympic gold medalist Alysa Liu performs her exhibition number to Stateside by PinkPantheress and Zara Larsson at the Stars on Ice show in Loveland, Colorado May 12.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Alysa Liu waves to the crowd after her final solo performance of the evening in Blue Arena during the 2026 Stifel Stars on Ice tour May 12.

    Collegian | Sophie Webb

  • Alyssa Liu performs her Olympic exhibition routine to “Stateside + Zara Larsson” by PinkPantheress in Blue Arena May 12.

    Collegian | Sophie Webb

  • Alysa Liu skates around the crowd for her routine during the 2026 Stifel Stars on Ice tour in Loveland, Colorado May 12.

    Collegian | Sophie Webb

  • Alysa Liu tucks into a spin during her first number at the Stars on Ice show in Loveland, Colorado May 12.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Olympic gold medalist Ilia Malinin glides across the ice during the Stars on Ice show in Loveland, Colorado May 12.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Ilia Malinin skates to Eminem’s “Lose Yourself” and House of Pain’s “Jump Around” in Loveland, Colorado for the 2026 Stifel Stars on Ice tour May 12.

    Collegian | Sophie Webb

  • Ilia Malinin backflips during a solo performance in Blue Arena during the 2026 Stifel Stars on Ice tour May 12.

    Collegian | Sophie Webb

  • Olympic gold medalist Ilia Malinin steps off the ice to high-five audience members during his number at the Stars on Ice show in Loveland, Colorado May 12.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • 26-year-old United States Olympic gold medalist Amber Glenn performs a solo routine during the 2026 Stifel Stars on Ice tour in Blue Arena May 12.

    Collegian | Sophie Webb

  • Olympic gold medalist Amber Glenn dances in a group number with the United States Olympic skating team and cast of the Stars on Ice show in Loveland, Colorado May 12.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • United States skaters Amber Glenn, Alysa Liu and Isabeau Levito hug after their performance to Golden at the Stars on Ice show in Loveland, Colorado May 12.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • World silver medalist Isabeau Levito leaps off the ice during her second solo number of the Stars on Ice show in Loveland, Colorado May 12.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • 17-year-old Isabeau Levito skates during the Loveland, Colorado stop for the 2026 Stifel Stars on Ice tour May 12.

    Collegian | Sophie Webb

  • Isabeau Levito skates in her first solo performance of the evening for the 2026 Stifel Stars on Ice tour in Blue Arena May 12.

    Collegian | Sophie Webb

  • Andrew Torgashev lands a jump during the Loveland, Colorado 2026 Stifel Stars on Ice show May 12.

    Collegian | Sophie Webb

  • United States silver medalist Andrew Torgashev leaps off the ice during his first performance of the Stars on Ice show in Loveland, Colorado May 12.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • United States silver medalist Andrew Torgashev does a one-armed handstand on the ice during his second solo performance of the Stars on Ice show in Loveland, Colorado May 12.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Jason Brown performs during the 2026 Stifel Stars on Ice tour in Blue Arena May 12.

    Collegian | Sophie Webb

  • Jason Brown does the worm during his routine for the 2026 Stifel Stars on Ice tour in Blue Arena May 12.

    Collegian | Sophie Webb

  • Olympic bronze medalist Jason Brown looks out to the crowd during his second performance in the Stars on Ice show in Loveland, Colorado May 12.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Married Olympic gold medalists Madison Chock and Evan Bates skate during the 2026 Stifel Stars on Ice tour at Blue Arena May 12.

    Collegian | Sophie Webb

  • Olympic gold medalists Madison Chock and Evan Bates perform their second number at Stars on Ice in Loveland, Colorado May 12.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Olympic gold medalists Madison Chock and Evan Bates perform at Stars on Ice in Loveland, Colorado May 12.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Madison Chock and Evan Bates display their routine during the 2026 Stifel Stars on Ice tour in Blue Arena May 12.

    Collegian | Sophie Webb

  • Olympic gold medalists Ellie Kam and Danny O’Shea end off their number during the Stars on Ice show in Loveland, Colorado May 12.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Danny O’Shea points as he makes his way around the crowd high-fiving audience members during the last number of the 2026 Stifel Stars on Ice tour in Blue Arena May 12.

    Collegian | Sophie Webb

  • Danny O’Shea lifts Ellie Kam during the final Loveland, Colorado, performance of the 2026 Stifel Stars on Ice Tour on May 12. O’Shea and Kam are Colorado natives.

  • United States silver medalist Christina Carreira stands over her skating partner Anthony Ponomarenko during their first number of the Stars on Ice show in Loveland, CO May 12. The team ended their routine to Maneater by Nelly Furtado and Carreira dragged Ponomarenko across the ice.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • United States skaters Ilia Malinin, Danny O’Shea and Andrew Torgashev skate together during a group number at the Stars on Ice show in Loveland, Colorado May 12.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • The women of the 2026 Stifel Stars on Ice tour perform together in Blue Arena May 12.

    Collegian | Sophie Webb
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About the Contributors
Cait Mckinzie
Cait Mckinzie, Photo Director
Cait Mckinzie is a third-year student double majoring in art and journalism and media communication. She is the returning photo director for the 2025-26 school year. As an out-of-state student from Renton, Washington, there wasn’t much in Fort Collins Mckinzie was familiar with when she first started at Colorado State University. But in high school, she was the co-head of visuals for her school newspaper, so she applied to The Collegian as a photographer during her first year to get back into a similar environment. At the end of her year as a freelancer, she was trained by Milo Gladstein and Garrett Mogel, her photo directors, to take over Gladstein’s position when he graduated. She attributes most of her photojournalistic experience — and some of her sense of humor — to them. Most of Mckinzie’s photography experience, though, comes from her grandfather. A photographer for most of his life, he gifted Mckinzie her first camera in her junior year of high school and taught her how to use it. With his guidance, she improved her skills during high school enough to get her to The Collegian, a paper that now takes up a large amount of her time. Mckinzie is excited for another year at The Collegian and aims to make her photo desk one Gladstein and Mogel would be proud of.
Sophie Webb
Sophie Webb, Sports Editor
Sophie Webb is returning as the sports editor for The Collegian, expanding her love of journalism beyond the classroom.  Writing has always fascinated Webb, who has been writing short stories since third grade. In high school, she decided to try her hand at journalism. Soon after discovering her passion for journalism, she began working for The Collegian while in high school, and after her first semester of college, she was named sports editor.  This year, Webb aims to push herself out of her comfort zone and consistently expand the sports desk, whether that involves helping writers discover their place within the field or collaborating with other departments to increase the quality of content and level of engagement. The Collegian has not only allowed her the opportunity to further her writing and leadership skills but has also given her a second home in the newsroom. Walking in every day confirms she made the right choice in following her passion. Webb knows she can make an impact through her writing, which is why she plans on becoming a full-time journalist post-graduation and, for her next three years at Colorado State University, honing her craft. If not writing or taking photos, Webb can be found hiking, listening to music or traveling to her next country.