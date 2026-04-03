Founded 1891.

Submit a Tip

Join
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Support The Collegian

Advertise With Us

Print Archives
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Categories:

Gallery: CSU track and field hosts Jack Christiansen Invitational

Cait Mckinzie, Photo Director
April 3, 2026

  • Colorado State University track and field athlete Erin Brown gestures for applause before her throw during CSU’s Jack Christiansen Invitational meet March 28. Brown placed third in the women’s shot put with a mark of 15.45 meters.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University track and field athlete Makayla Long pushes her shot put into the air and prepares to throw during CSU’s Jack Christiansen Invitational meet March 28. Long earned first place in women’s shot put with a mark of 17.06 meters.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University track and field athlete Kyle Bigley begins his discus throw during CSU’s Jack Christiansen Invitational meet March 28.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University track and field athlete Adam Hellbom takes a breath before walking into the discus ring during CSU’s Jack Christiansen Invitational meet March 28.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University track and field athlete Adam Hellbom reaches the end of his wind up for his discus throw during CSU’s Jack Christiansen Invitational meet March 28. Hellbom won first place in men’s discus with a mark of 53.82 meters.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University track and field athlete Adam Hellbom yells with his teammates after a successful discus throw during CSU’s Jack Christiansen Invitiational meet March 28. Hellbom won first place in men’s discus with a mark of 53.82 meters.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University track and field athlete Daniel Baroumbaye gets ready to throw discus during CSU’s Jack Christiansen Invitational meet March 28. Baroumbaye placed second in men’s discus with a mark of 52.80 meters.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University track and field athlete Leonardo Ramos begins his shot put throw during CSU’s Jack Christiansen Invitational meet March 28. Ramos placed third with a mark of 16.87 meters.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University track and field athlete Italia Bradford leaps a hurdle during the women’s 100-meter hurdle event in CSU’s Jack Christiansen Invitational meet March 28.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University track and field athlete Emily Adams vaults over the pole during CSU’s Jack Christiansen Invitational meet March 28. Adams placed second in women’s pole vault with a mark of 3.65 meters.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University track and field athlete Justin Bate pauses midair on the pole vault during CSU’s Jack Christiansen Invitational meet March 28.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University track and field athlete Taylor Waters vaults over the bar during CSU’s Jack Christiansen Invitational meet March 28. Waters won men’s pole vault with a height of 5.10 meters.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University track and field athlete Taylor Waters pushes off the pole during CSU’s Jack Christiansen Invitational meet March 28. Waters placed first in the men’s pole vault with a height of 5.10 meters.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University track and field athlete Ashley Hollingshead pushes through the final stretch of the women’s 400-meter dash during CSU’s Jack Christiansen Invitational meet March 28.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University track and field athlete Alora Tortorelli Cruz strains to get ahead in the women’s 100-meter dash during CSU’s Jack Christiansen Invitational meet March 28.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University track and field athlete Kenny Carpenter pushes through the last stretch of the men’s 400-meter dash during CSU’s Jack Christiansen Invitational meet March 28. Carpenter won first place with a time of 45.79.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University track and field athlete Carsen Bruns launches off the blocks and into the men’s 400-meter hurdle event during CSU’s Jack Christiansen Invitational meet March 28.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University track and field athlete Tyler Colwell pushes off the blocks and begins the 200-meter dash during CSU’s Jack Christiansen Invitational meet March 28. Colwell placed third in the men’s 200-meter dash with a time of 21.21.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University track and field athlete Owen Langdon leaps a hurdle during CSU’s Jack Christiansen Invitational meet March 28. Langdon placed second in the men’s 400-meter hurdle event with a time of 51.89.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University track and field athlete Owen Langdon pushes through the last stretch of the 400-meter hurdle during CSU’s Jack Christiansen Invitational meet March 28. Langdon placed second in the men’s 400-meter hurdle event with a time of 51.89.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University track and field athlete Austin Shaffer releases his javelin during CSU’s Jack Christiansen Invitational meet March 28. Shaffer placed third in men’s javelin with a mark of 52.54 meters.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University track and field athletes Jack Olsen and Austin Shaffer celebrate Shaffer’s successful throw during CSU’s Jack Christiansen Invitational March 28. Olsen placed second and Shaffer placed third in the men’s javelin throw.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University track and field athlete Cameron Kalaf plants his foot to lose his javelin during CSU’s Jack Christiansen Invitational meet March 28. Kalaf won the men’s javelin with a mark of 63.60 meters.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
Navigate Left
Navigate Right
More to Discover
More in Galleries
"RuPaul's Drag Race" season 18 contestant Nini Coco walks through the audience and collects tips in her final number at the annual Colorado State University Drag Show March 29. During a Q&A, Nini Coco spoke about growing up in North Texas and working to discover herself. "Finding drag was kind of this way for me to heal from some of these really difficult experiences that I had as a kid, feeling pressure to be one type of way," she said.
Gallery: Nini Coco joins student, local performers on CSU stage
People protesting in Old Town Fort Collins on March 28. Holding a sign saying "you can't hide the Epstein files under a pile of bodies."
Gallery: Fort Collins assembles for third No Kings protest
A woman in an all green jersey extends the ball with her right hand.
Gallery: CSU women's basketball falls short against Michigan State in hard-fought game
More in Homepage
Drag performer Jenna Tavia crawls toward the front of the stage during her Monster High-themed number with Matilda Bixby during the annual Colorado State University Drag Show March 29.
CSU’s annual drag show supports students in celebration of artistry
The gathered members of the Associated Students of Colorado State University ask questions regarding the proposed railway plans and what its impact would be March 25. Many of the questions focused on the costs associated with the proposed railway.
This week in ASCSU: LSAB updates, office hours reform
Szostak: Pinterest is the only social media we need
Szostak: Pinterest is the only social media we need
More in Media
Colorado State University men's basketball forward Carey Booth (0) pushes through a San Diego State University defender during CSU's Mountain West tournament game against SDSU March 12. Booth scored seven points for the Rams.
Gallery: CSU men's basketball gets knocked out of its final Mountain West tournament by San Diego State
Colorado State University women's basketball guards Brooke Carlson (2) and Hannah Ronsiek (30) hold the Mountain West champion trophy after CSU's 56-42 win against Air Force Academy March 10.
Gallery: CSU women's basketball brings Mountain West trophy home, pushes on to NCAA
A group of men hold their hands together above their heads, they have motioned their hands into fists.
Gallery: CSU men's basketball continues win streak against Fresno State
About the Contributor
Cait Mckinzie
Cait Mckinzie, Photo Director
Cait Mckinzie is a third-year student double majoring in art and journalism and media communication. She is the returning photo director for the 2025-26 school year. As an out-of-state student from Renton, Washington, there wasn’t much in Fort Collins Mckinzie was familiar with when she first started at Colorado State University. But in high school, she was the co-head of visuals for her school newspaper, so she applied to The Collegian as a photographer during her first year to get back into a similar environment. At the end of her year as a freelancer, she was trained by Milo Gladstein and Garrett Mogel, her photo directors, to take over Gladstein’s position when he graduated. She attributes most of her photojournalistic experience — and some of her sense of humor — to them. Most of Mckinzie’s photography experience, though, comes from her grandfather. A photographer for most of his life, he gifted Mckinzie her first camera in her junior year of high school and taught her how to use it. With his guidance, she improved her skills during high school enough to get her to The Collegian, a paper that now takes up a large amount of her time. Mckinzie is excited for another year at The Collegian and aims to make her photo desk one Gladstein and Mogel would be proud of.