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Gallery: CSU track and field sets records, celebrates seniors at Doug Max Invitational

Cait Mckinzie and Cerys Hembury
May 4, 2026

  • Colorado State University Track and Field seniors pose with their family members for a group photo during CSU’s Doug Max Invitational May 2.

    Collegian | Cerys Hembury

  • Colorado State University Track and Field athlete Ella Pickron vaults over the bar during CSU’s Doug Max Invitational May 2.

    Collegian | Cerys Hembury

  • Colorado State University Track and Field athlete Maria Kimpson clears the bar during CSU’s Doug Max Invitational May 2. Kimpson placed second with a vault of 3.96 meters.

    Collegian | Cerys Hembury

  • Colorado State University Track and Field athlete Taylor Waters clears the pole vault bar during the Doug Max Invitational May 2. Waters placed first with a mark of 5.22 meters.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University Track and Field athlete Taylor Waters cheers as he walks off the pole vault mat after successfully breaking the program record mark in men’s pole vault May 2. Waters placed first in men’s pole vault at the Doug Max Invitational with a mark of 5.22 meters.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University Track and Field athlete Taylor Waters celebrates with his teammates after breaking a program record in men’s pole vault with a mark of 5.22 meters May 2.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University Track and Field athlete Makayla Long takes a breath and prepares to throw her shot put during the Doug Max Invitational May 2.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University Track and Field athlete Makayla Long prepares to release her shot put during the Doug Max Invitational May 2. Long placed first in women’s shotput with a mark of 17.54 meters, setting a new personal and CSU record.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University Track and Field athlete Makayla Long celebrates her shot put throw by hugging her teammate during CSU’s Doug Max Invitational May 2.

    Collegian | Cerys Hembury

  • Colorado State University Track and Field athlete Makayla Long yells in celebration with her teammates after a successful discus throw during the Doug Max Invitational May 2. Long placed second with a mark of 53.14 meters.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University Track and Field athlete Ndayiragije Shukurani jumps into the sand in men’s triple jump during CSU’s Doug Max Invitational May 2. Shukarani placed first with a program record-setting jump of 16.13 meters.

    Collegian | Cerys Hembury

  • Colorado State University athlete Ndayiragije Shukurani celebrates with his teammates after a program record-setting triple jump mark of 16.13 meters May 2.

    Collegian | Cerys Hembury

  • Colorado State University track and field athlete Jo-Anna Pinnock jumps into the sand in women’s long jump during CSU’s Doug Max Invitational May 2. Pinnock placed second with a 5.94 meter jump.

    Collegian | Cerys Hembury

  • Unattached athlete Tim McCue crosses the line in the 200-meter wheelchair exhibition during CSU’s Doug Max Invitational May 2.

    Collegian | Cerys Hembury

  • Colorado State University Track and Field athlete Adam Hellbom starts his hammer throw as the Doug Max Invitational begins May 2. Hellbom placed second with a mark of 65.13 meters.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University Track and Field athlete Adam Hellbom begins to spin before throwing his discus during the Doug Max Invitational May 2. Hellbom placed second with a mark of 54.26 meters.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University Track and Field athlete Adam Hellbom yells in celebration of a successful discus throw May 2. Hellbom placed second in the Doug Max invitational with a mark of 54.26 meters.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University Track and Field athlete Daniel Baroumbaye begins his discus throw during the Doug Max Invitational May 2. Baroumbaye placed fourth with a throw of 52.72 meters.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University Track and Field athlete Kyle Bigley launches his discus during the Doug Max Invitational May 2. Bigley placed third with a mark of 52.93 meters.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University Track and Field athlete Kyle Bigley steps into the shot put ring during the Doug Max Invitational May 2. Bigley placed first with a mark of 18.55 meters.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University Track and Field athletes Allison Pippert and Abigail Petr run during the women’s 1500 meter at CSU’s Doug Max Invitational May 2.

    Collegian | Cerys Hembury

  • Colorado State University athlete Grace Gordon pushes off the blocks in the first heat of the women’s 400-meter dash during CSU’s Doug Max Invitational May 2.

    Collegian | Cerys Hembury

  • Colorado State University athlete Kenny Carpenter glances at the clock as he runs through the finish line of the men’s 4×100 relay May 2. The men’s 4×100 team finished first in the Doug Max Invitational with Roman Saiz in the first leg, Wilkins Persichina in the second, Tyler Colwell in the third and Carpenter finishing out the final stretch.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University Track and Field athletes Owen Langdon and Trenton Givens leap over hurdles during the men’s 110-meter hurdle event at the Doug Max Invitational May 2. Langdon and Givens finished first and second with marks of 13.91 seconds and 13.93 seconds.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University athlete Amaya Rogers launches off the blocks to begin the women’s 4×100 relay at the Doug Max Invitational May 2. The women’s team placed first with Rogers in the first leg, Alora Tortorelli Cruz in the second, Grace Lanfear in the third and Lily Krob in the final stretch.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University track and field athlete Lily Krob finishes out the women’s 4×100 relay at the Doug Max Invitational May 2.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University Track and Field athlete Annastasia Murphy clears the high jump bar at the Doug Max Invitational May 2. Murphy placed third with a mark of 1.71 meters.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University Track and Field athlete Jesse Imemba clears the high jump bar during the Doug Max Invitational May 2. Imemba placed first with a mark of 2.12 meters.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University Track and Field athlete Austin Shaffer starts the run-up for his javelin throw at the Doug Max Invitational May 2. Shaffer placed first with a mark of 63.97 meters.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
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About the Contributor
Cait Mckinzie
Cait Mckinzie, Photo Director
Cait Mckinzie is a third-year student double majoring in art and journalism and media communication. She is the returning photo director for the 2025-26 school year. As an out-of-state student from Renton, Washington, there wasn’t much in Fort Collins Mckinzie was familiar with when she first started at Colorado State University. But in high school, she was the co-head of visuals for her school newspaper, so she applied to The Collegian as a photographer during her first year to get back into a similar environment. At the end of her year as a freelancer, she was trained by Milo Gladstein and Garrett Mogel, her photo directors, to take over Gladstein’s position when he graduated. She attributes most of her photojournalistic experience — and some of her sense of humor — to them. Most of Mckinzie’s photography experience, though, comes from her grandfather. A photographer for most of his life, he gifted Mckinzie her first camera in her junior year of high school and taught her how to use it. With his guidance, she improved her skills during high school enough to get her to The Collegian, a paper that now takes up a large amount of her time. Mckinzie is excited for another year at The Collegian and aims to make her photo desk one Gladstein and Mogel would be proud of.