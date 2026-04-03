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Gallery: Nini Coco joins student, local performers on CSU stage

Cait Mckinzie and Hayden Holz
April 3, 2026

  • Vegina Quartz blows kisses to the audience as she is introduced as a co-host of the annual Colorado State University Drag Show March 29. Vegina Quartz was invited to co-host to replace Krisa Gonna, who stepped back from the role for personal reasons.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Co-host of the annual Colorado State University Drag Show Private Royce takes tips from an audience member in between numbers March 29. Private Royce majored in human dimensions of natural resources and graduated from CSU in December 2024.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Local drag performer Maverick activates a smoke prop during his number at the annual Colorado State University Drag Show March 29. Maverick has been performing since 2015 and has done numbers in CSU’s show for several years.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Tooth Decay opens up handmade wings as part of her number at the annual Colorado State University Drag Show March 29. Tooth Decay had her debut performance in a previous CSU show and made this year’s costume from scratch.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Tooth Decay waves her wings to the crowd during the final bow at the annual Colorado State University Drag Show March 29.

    Collegian | Hayden Holz

  • Robin Graves lip syncs during his performance at the annual Colorado State University Drag Show March 29.

    Collegian | Hayden Holz

  • Robin Graves begins his performance at the annual Colorado State University Drag Show March 29.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Whiskers the Clown performs their contemporary dance number in the annual Colorado State University Drag Show March 29. Whiskers the Clown has a background in dance and ballet, and this was their first drag performance.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Co-host of the annual Colorado State University Drag Show Vegina Quartz spins with streamers at the end of her number March 29. She has been performing in and producing shows in the Fort Collins area for the past three years.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • RuPaul’s Drag Race season 18 contestant Nini Coco begins the next stage of her first number at the Annual Colorado State University Drag Show March 29. Nini Coco is a performer from Denver and has made it to the final four of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • RuPaul’s Drag Race season 18 contestant Nini Coco performs her first number at the annual Colorado State University Drag Show March 29.

    Collegian | Hayden Holz

  • RuPaul’s Drag Race season 18 contestant Nini Coco holds a handful of tips while performing her first number at the annual Colorado State University Drag Show March 29.

    Collegian | Hayden Holz

  • Maggie Hendrickson, director of Colorado State University’s Pride Resource Center, reminds the audience of the annual Colorado State University Drag Show that all money donated at the show goes toward need-based scholarships March 29. “Every year, we’re able to support students who’ve been giving back to their community, being leaders and advocates, often going uncompensated and unrecognized for their work,” Hendrickson said. “This is our way of giving back to students who need it.”

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Co-host of the annual Colorado State University Drag Show Private Royce begins his “Labyrinth” (1986) inspired number March 29. Private Royce has been performing for two years and is a part of CSU’s House of Ovis on campus.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Co-host of the annual Colorado State University Drag Show Private Royce takes tips from the audience during his number March 29. All tips from the show go toward CSU scholarships through the Pride Resource Center.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Queen Ambersand waves a fan during her performance at the annual Colorado State University Drag Show March 29.

    Collegian | Hayden Holz

  • Azsh’theronas waves a cape during his performance at the annual Colorado State University Drag Show March 29.

    Collegian | Hayden Holz

  • Rex Monstrosity sings during his performance at the annual Colorado State University Drag Show March 29.

    Collegian | Hayden Holz

  • Drag performer Rex Monstrosity sings and waves a transgender flag in the air during his performance at the annual Colorado State University Drag Show March 29. Rex Monstrosity sang live for his performance.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Drag performer Skim Milk leaps across the stage during their number in the annual Colorado State University Drag Show March 29. Skim Milk danced to “Mystical Magical” by Benson Boone.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Drag performer Reggie Fava reaches out for the audience in the beginning of his performance with Dragonya Fly and Miss Construed in the annual Colorado State University Drag Show March 29.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Performer Dragonya Fly holds up a crown to the audience during her group number with Reggie Fava and Miss Construed in the annual Colorado State University Drag Show March 29.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Drag performer Miss Construed gestures to the audience from the edge of the stage at the annual Colorado State University Drag Show March 29. Miss Construed was part of a narrative group number with Reggie Fava and Dragonya Fly.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Drag performers Reggie Fava, Miss Construed and Dragonya Fly begin the final act of their number at the annual Colorado State University Drag Show March 29. Their performance, following the “Mystical Mayhem” theme of the show, depicted a king and a knight defeating an evil witch.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Drag performers Jenna Tavia and Matilda Bixby pose during their Monster High-themed number in the annual Colorado State University Drag Show March 29.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Jenna Tavia leans back during her Monster High-themed performance at the annual Colorado State University Drag Show March 29.

    Collegian | Hayden Holz

  • Drag performer Jenna Tavia crawls toward the front of the stage during her Monster High-themed number with Matilda Bixby during the annual Colorado State University Drag Show March 29.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 18 contestant Nini Coco looks out at the audience as she performs her second number at the annual Colorado State University Drag Show March 29.

    Collegian | Hayden Holz

  • “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 18 contestant Nini Coco walks through the audience and collects tips in her final number at the annual Colorado State University Drag Show March 29. During a Q&A, Nini Coco spoke about growing up in North Texas and working to discover herself. “Finding drag was kind of this way for me to heal from some of these really difficult experiences that I had as a kid, feeling pressure to be one type of way,” she said.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 18 contestant Nini Coco walks through the audience and collects tips in her final number at the annual Colorado State University Drag Show March 29. During a Q&A, Nini Coco spoke about growing up in North Texas and working to discover herself. “Finding drag was kind of this way for me to heal from some of these really difficult experiences that I had as a kid, feeling pressure to be one type of way,” she said.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
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About the Contributor
Cait Mckinzie
Cait Mckinzie, Photo Director
Cait Mckinzie is a third-year student double majoring in art and journalism and media communication. She is the returning photo director for the 2025-26 school year. As an out-of-state student from Renton, Washington, there wasn’t much in Fort Collins Mckinzie was familiar with when she first started at Colorado State University. But in high school, she was the co-head of visuals for her school newspaper, so she applied to The Collegian as a photographer during her first year to get back into a similar environment. At the end of her year as a freelancer, she was trained by Milo Gladstein and Garrett Mogel, her photo directors, to take over Gladstein’s position when he graduated. She attributes most of her photojournalistic experience — and some of her sense of humor — to them. Most of Mckinzie’s photography experience, though, comes from her grandfather. A photographer for most of his life, he gifted Mckinzie her first camera in her junior year of high school and taught her how to use it. With his guidance, she improved her skills during high school enough to get her to The Collegian, a paper that now takes up a large amount of her time. Mckinzie is excited for another year at The Collegian and aims to make her photo desk one Gladstein and Mogel would be proud of.