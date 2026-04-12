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Gallery: CSU rodeo team hosts 76th Annual Skyline Stampede

Aria Paul and Erica Pickering
April 12, 2026

  • Merrin Frost from the University of Wyoming’s rodeo team competes in barrel racing during the Skyline Stampede, hosted by Colorado State University’s rodeo team at the MAC Equipment Arena in Loveland, Colorado April 4. Barrel racing is a timed event where a rider must complete a cloverleaf pattern around three barrels.

    Collegian | Aria Paul

  • Isabella Hayden from Colorado State University’s rodeo team competes in barrel racing during the Skyline Stampede, hosted by Colorado State University’s rodeo team at the MAC Equipment Arena in Loveland, Colorado April 4.

    Collegian | Aria Paul

  • Merrin Frost from the University of Wyoming’s rodeo team competes in barrel racing during the Skyline Stampede, hosted by Colorado State University’s rodeo team at the MAC Equipment Arena in Loveland, Colorado April 4.

    Collegian | Aria Paul

  • Shayda Valdez from Otero College competes in barrel racing during the Skyline Stampede, hosted by Colorado State University’s rodeo team at the MAC Equipment Arena in Loveland, Colorado April 4. Barrel racing is a timed event where a rider must complete a cloverleaf pattern around three barrels.

    Collegian | Aria Paul

  • Foster Krempin from Central Wyoming College competes in tie-down roping during the Skyline Stampede, hosted by Colorado State University’s rodeo team at the MAC Equipment Arena in Loveland, Colorado April 4. Tie-down roping is a timed event, involving a rider roping a calf, dismounting and tying any three of the calf’s legs together.

    Collegian | Aria Paul

  • Sawyer Hutchinson from Eastern Wyoming College rodeo team competes in saddle bronc riding during the Skyline Stampede, hosted by Colorado State University’s rodeo team at the MAC Equipment Arena in Loveland, Colorado April 4.

    Collegian | Aria Paul

  • Jake Schlattmann from Sheridan College rodeo team competes in saddle bronc riding during the Skyline Stampede, hosted by Colorado State University’s rodeo team at the MAC Equipment Arena in Loveland, Colorado April 4.

    Collegian | Aria Paul

  • Header Keyton Hayden from Gillette College and heeler Troupe Coors from University of Wyoming compete together in team roping during the Skyline Stampede, hosted by Colorado State University’s rodeo team at the MAC Equipment Arena in Loveland, Colorado April 4.

    Collegian | Aria Paul

  • Heeler Aaron Rodriguez from Laramie County Community College ropes a steer in the team roping event during the Skyline Stampede, hosted by Colorado State University’s rodeo team at the MAC Equipment Arena in Loveland, Colorado April 4.

    Collegian | Aria Paul

  • Kross Smith from Lamar Community College rodeo team competes in bareback bronc riding during the Skyline Stampede, hosted by Colorado State University’s rodeo team at the MAC Equipment Arena in Loveland, Colorado April 4.

    Collegian | Aria Paul

  • Chaz Dewey from Central Wyoming College rodeo team competes in bareback bronc riding aboard a horse named Toaster Strudel during the Skyline Stampede, hosted by Colorado State University’s rodeo team at the MAC Equipment Arena in Loveland, Colorado April 4.

    Collegian | Aria Paul

  • Caitlin Moore from Gillette College’s rodeo team competes in goat tying during the Skyline Stampede, hosted by Colorado State University’s rodeo team at the MAC Equipment Arena in Loveland, Colorado April 4.

    Collegian | Aria Paul

  • Kross Smith from Lamar Community College rodeo team competes in bareback bronc riding during the Skyline Stampede hosted by Colorado State University’s rodeo team at the MAC Equipment Arena in Loveland April 4.

    Collegian | Aria Paul

  • Kassidy Dunagan from the University of Wyoming’s rodeo team competes in goat tying during the Skyline Stampede, hosted by Colorado State University’s rodeo team at the MAC Equipment Arena in Loveland, Colorado April 4. Goat tying is a timed event, involving a rider racing for a tied goat, dismounting and tying any three of the goat’s legs together.

    Collegian | Aria Paul

  • Spectators remove their hats for the national anthem at the Colorado State University rodeo team’s 76th Annual Skyline Stampede, held at the MAC Equipment Areana in Loveland, Colorado April 4. CSU’s rodeo team has hosted college rodeo since 1950.

    Collegian | Aria Paul

  • Laramie County Community College goat tier Katherine Weese competes during Colorado State University’s 76th Annual Skyline Stampede Rodeo at The Ranch Events Complex April 3.

    Collegian | Erica Pickering

  • A bareback rider competes during Colorado State University’s 76th Annual Skyline Stampede Rodeo at The Ranch Events Complex April 3.

    Collegian | Erica Pickering

  • A horse breast collar labeled “Allaround Cowboy” adorns a horse competing in Colorado State University’s 76th Annual Skyline Stampede Rodeo at The Ranch Events Complex April 3.

    Collegian | Erica Pickering

  • A saddle bronc rider holds on tight to the horse during the saddle bronc riding event at Colorado State University’s 76th Annual Skyline Stampede Rodeo at The Ranch Events Complex April 3.

    Collegian | Erica Pickering

  • A cowboy grabs hold of a steer during the steer wrestling event at Colorado State University’s 76th Annual Skyline Stampede Rodeo, held at The Ranch Events Complex April 3.

    Collegian | Erica Pickering

  • Laramie County Community College cowboy ropes during the breakaway roping event at the Skyline Stampede Rodeo in The Ranch Events Complex April 3.

    Collegian | Erica Pickering

  • A University of Wyoming cowboy wrestles steer to the ground during the steer wrestling event at Colorado State University’s 76th Annual Skyline Stampede Rodeo at The Ranch Events Complex April 3.

    Collegian | Erica Pickering

  • Laramie County Community College cowboy ropes in calf during the team roping event at the Skyline Stampede Rodeo in The Ranch Events Complex April 3.

    Collegian | Erica Pickering

  • A cowgirl ropes during the team roping event at Colorado State University’s 76th Annual Skyline Stampede Rodeo at The Ranch Events Complex April 3.

    Collegian | Erica Pickering

  • Cowgirl ropes in steer during the team roping event at Colorado State University’s 76th Annual Skyline Stampede Rodeo at The Ranch Events Complex April 3.

    Collegian | Erica Pickering

  • A cowgirl ropes during the team roping event at Colorado State University’s 76th Annual Skyline Stampede Rodeo at The Ranch Events Complex April 3.

    Collegian | Erica Pickering

  • A saddle bronc rider competes at Colorado State University’s 76th annual Skyline Stampede Rodeo at The Ranch Events Complex April 3.

    Collegian | Erica Pickering

  • A saddle bronc rider holds on strong to a horse during Colorado State University’s 76th Annual Skyline Stampede Rodeo at The Ranch Events Complex April 3.

    Collegian | Erica Pickering

  • University of Wyoming barrel racer Makenna Baker races around the Murdoch’s barrel during Colorado State University’s 76th Annual Skyline Stampede Rodeo at The Ranch Events Complex April 3.

    Collegian | Erica Pickering

  • Cowboy’s boots rest on the fence at Colorado State University’s 76th Annual Skyline Stampede at The Ranch Events Complex April 3.

    Collegian | Erica Pickering

  • Barrel racer Avery Hanggi turns the barrel at Colorado State University’s 76th Annual Skyline Stampede Rodeo at The Ranch Events Complex April 3.

    Collegian | Erica Pickering
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