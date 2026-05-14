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‘Stars on Ice’ brings Olympic personalities to life in Northern Colorado

Michael Hovey and Sophie Webb
May 13, 2026
Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
Alysa Liu tucks into a spin during her first number at the Stars on Ice show in Loveland, Colorado May 12.

For one night in the quiet town of Loveland, heroes stopped being just people on a screen.

America’s new sweetheart, Alysa Liu, is making her way around the United States as a headliner for the 2026 Stifel Stars on Ice Tour alongside several other talented skaters — including ice skating Olympic gold medalists and world champions. 

Olympic gold medalist Alysa Liu performs her exhibition number to Stateside by PinkPantheress and Zara Larsson at the Stars on Ice show in Loveland, CO May 12. (Collegian | Cait Mckinzie)

Five weeks in on May 12, the skaters made a stop at Blue Arena in a state where a few of the stars have called home: Colorado. 

Gold medalist duo Ellie Kam and Danny O’Shea hail from and trained in Colorado Springs, while the famous Amber Glenn also trained in Colorado Springs, attracted by what she said were “amazing resources” from the Olympic Training Center as well as coach Damon Allen.

“Being able to represent Colorado on a nationwide tour, like Stars on Ice, is something that’s really special for us,” O’Shea said. “It’s an amazing opportunity to come back home and bring this tour to all of our friends and family and get to show off all of the hard work we’ve been putting in … across the entire country with sold-out arenas.”

The 2026 Stars on Ice Tour is the 40th annual tour to showcase some of the most elite skaters and their Olympic gold medal-winning performances from that year, and was one of the first of its kind to solely showcase skating. This current tour stops in 28 cities nationwide, with the final stop being at the end of May in Mississippi. 

But during the athletes’ stop in Loveland, Team USA pulled out some familiar routines — like Liu’s electric and uber-popular “Stateside”, Ilia Malinin’s powerful “I Was Made for Lovin’ You” and Glenn’s “That’s Life” — allowing Colorado fans to witness world-class passion firsthand.

O’Shea and Kam shined once again after exploding for a fourth-place finish at the 2026 Olympics, displaying the duo’s clear chemistry through multiple routines.

“One of the things I really tried to work on a lot was my speed across the ice because Danny was a lot faster than I was,” Kam said. “So, just working on that, I think made us stronger and better as a team. And I think Danny worked on his expression when he started to skate with me so that we could have some of the best expression shown in our program.”

Olympic gold medalists Ellie Kam and Danny O’Shea end off their number during the Stars on Ice show in Loveland, CO May 12. (Collegian | Cait Mckinzie)

O’Shea’s work paid off at the relatively intimate Blue Arena, as he interacted with the crowd of 6,800 seats. But his portrayal of Pitbull in the pair’s “The 305 Experience”, along with Malinin’s poke at his lack of hair, helped further humanize the talented skater.

“I think that it’s amazing to see how we’ve evolved in in that way, really growing in our connection and our elements that we are able to perform together and not just look like two people skating next to each other,” O’Shea said. “I think that when you see our performances, you start to notice how it looks second nature. When we reach out our hand, the other ones just there, and the performance really starts to shine because of that quality.”

No two skaters looked like individuals when the entire crew hit the ice together for opening and closing acts.

Several weeks of performing coupled with previous training created a show full of expression, with a range of emotions. And while superstars like Liu and Glenn wowed a crowd filled with people wearing their best Liu-style hair and young fans alike, the intention went further.

“I hope that (young girls) see that women can win,” Liu said. “Women can do amazing things, and we (can) be strong. And I hope I’m able to show that they can do anything they want as long as they put their mind to it.”

With young fans lining up to take pictures next to a cutout of Liu in the concourse, the decorated skater’s message reached the Colorado crowd. And according to a Forbes interview with Glenn earlier this year, “as the first openly queer female athlete in U.S. figure skating history and a vocal advocate for mental health”, Glenn has been using her stardom as something greater, too.

It means the world to me that someone has been able to find someone they relate to and see that it’s okay to struggle,” Glenn said. “As long as you keep fighting, everything will be OK.”

With comedic breaks and banter in between performances, the best skaters in the world looked like they were enjoying themselves among costume changes and familiar numbers.

But that didn’t stop the athletes from executing at the highest level.

Ilia Malinin backflips during a solo performance in Blue Arena during the 2026 Stifel Stars on Ice tour May 12. (Collegian | Sophie Webb)

Malinin, who said he enjoys designing his own programs, backflipped five times in a row at the end of his “Jump Around” sequence, reminding viewers they were watching more than an entertaining show. Mixing in beautiful choreography with music while pulling viewers back out with spectacles of talent created a unique space for skating enthusiasts.

It’s really just a way for me to connect more to the music or the choreography that I do, and it really just gives me a concept of how I move and how I feel on the ice,” Malinin said. “And it helps me improve as well just for competitive situations as well, just being where I can show that this is all of me. This is my personality. This is what I do.”

But the star-studded group isn’t quite finished showing off their character, as their next stop on tour kicks off at 7 p.m. Friday in West Valley City, Utah. And beyond that, fans have just 10 more opportunities to witness greatness in person.

It means a lot to me,” Malinin said. “It’s really part of what keeps me going as well is having the support having the audience engagement having them there to show that we are supported. We are loved, we are cared about, and it really just keeps us going with a good positive mindset to just keep shooting for our goals.

Reach Sophie Webb and Michael Hovey at sports@collegian.com or on social media @sophgwebb or @michaelfhovey.

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About the Contributors
Michael Hovey
Michael Hovey, Sports Editor
The best experiences come unexpectedly. For Michael Hovey, that idea manifested in the form of a sports editor role for The Collegian last year. As a returning editor in 2025-26, he’s set his sights on supporting his team and trying not to think about leaving all the amazing people he’s met. As a storyteller, Hovey wants to dig a little deeper and possibly uncover something worth reading. With the help of his co-editor, Sophie Webb, and the rest of The Collegian, Hovey hopes to expand the sports desk’s multimedia presence. He understands the role of a journalist has evolved, and he aims to help set up his peers for success. In reality, though, he never expected to be here. Hovey valued stability when he picked a business degree with a concentration in marketing, but telling human stories was really his intention. He stumbled upon The Collegian at the recommendation of his girlfriend, and he’s extremely fortunate for that. Through sports, his passion for creation has grown, and his knack for going a step further past the box score has improved. He knew from a young age he wouldn’t make it far as an athlete, but Hovey’s learned how to immerse himself in the storylines that come with each game and each person. In his time away from his jobs and school, he’ll be soaking up every moment in his final year of college, spending time with the people he cares about and sharing meals as often as he can.
Sophie Webb
Sophie Webb, Sports Editor
Sophie Webb is returning as the sports editor for The Collegian, expanding her love of journalism beyond the classroom.  Writing has always fascinated Webb, who has been writing short stories since third grade. In high school, she decided to try her hand at journalism. Soon after discovering her passion for journalism, she began working for The Collegian while in high school, and after her first semester of college, she was named sports editor.  This year, Webb aims to push herself out of her comfort zone and consistently expand the sports desk, whether that involves helping writers discover their place within the field or collaborating with other departments to increase the quality of content and level of engagement. The Collegian has not only allowed her the opportunity to further her writing and leadership skills but has also given her a second home in the newsroom. Walking in every day confirms she made the right choice in following her passion. Webb knows she can make an impact through her writing, which is why she plans on becoming a full-time journalist post-graduation and, for her next three years at Colorado State University, honing her craft. If not writing or taking photos, Webb can be found hiking, listening to music or traveling to her next country.
Cait Mckinzie
Cait Mckinzie, Photo Director
Cait Mckinzie is a third-year student double majoring in art and journalism and media communication. She is the returning photo director for the 2025-26 school year. As an out-of-state student from Renton, Washington, there wasn’t much in Fort Collins Mckinzie was familiar with when she first started at Colorado State University. But in high school, she was the co-head of visuals for her school newspaper, so she applied to The Collegian as a photographer during her first year to get back into a similar environment. At the end of her year as a freelancer, she was trained by Milo Gladstein and Garrett Mogel, her photo directors, to take over Gladstein’s position when he graduated. She attributes most of her photojournalistic experience — and some of her sense of humor — to them. Most of Mckinzie’s photography experience, though, comes from her grandfather. A photographer for most of his life, he gifted Mckinzie her first camera in her junior year of high school and taught her how to use it. With his guidance, she improved her skills during high school enough to get her to The Collegian, a paper that now takes up a large amount of her time. Mckinzie is excited for another year at The Collegian and aims to make her photo desk one Gladstein and Mogel would be proud of.