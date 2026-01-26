CSU names Lise Youngblade interim provost following Marion Underwood’s resignation

President of Colorado State University Amy Parsons announced in a Jan. 6 message to faculty and staff that the school would welcome a new provost following the resignation of Marion Underwood effective Jan. 7. Lise Youngblade, the former dean of the College of Health and Human Sciences, agreed to serve as CSU’s interim provost and executive vice president until the role is filled.

Underwood served as the university president’s second-in-command for two years before announcing she would return to a faculty role. As provost, Underwood was responsible for shaping CSU’s academic mission by providing oversight for faculty hiring and promotion, budget allocation, academic program development and more.

“Marion has been a strong advocate for academic and research excellence at CSU during her tenure, and I’m deeply grateful for her leadership, dedication and partnership over the last two years,” Parsons wrote in her letter to staff. “These are challenging times not just for CSU but all higher education, and Marion has helped this institution navigate those challenges and seize opportunities with a lens that is always focused on preserving and strengthening CSU’s core mission of teaching, research and service.”

During her two years as provost, Underwood helped create the CSU Strategic Roadmap 2035, aided in developing a more transparent budget model and hired several academic leaders, including the dean for the College of Agricultural Sciences, the dean for the College of Liberal Arts and the vice provost and dean for undergraduate affairs. With a background in clinical psychology, Underwood also organized the Provost’s Ethics Colloquium on mental health and the CSU System Vision for Student Mental Health in 2030.

“Marion truly leaves a wonderful legacy across the campus,” Parsons wrote. “Please join me in thanking her for her service to CSU.”

CSU spokesperson Tiana Kennedy declined to provide a statement to The Collegian on behalf of Underwood.

Youngblade will temporarily serve in Underwood’s place as CSU’s Vice President for Research Cassandra Moseley chairs the search for a new provost — a process expected to conclude by the end of spring semester. In a letter to faculty, Youngblade affirmed her commitment to CSU’s academic excellence and land-grant mission.

“Lise knows CSU, is respected across the campus, understands the institution’s inner workings and is deeply committed to the land-grant mission. I can think of no better person to lead the provost’s office during this transition, and I look forward to partnering with her in the new year.” – Amy Parsons, CSU president

“During this interim period, I will continue to build on the strong foundation for academic and research excellence that Dr. Marion Underwood led during her tenure,” Youngblade wrote. “Over the past 20 years, I have witnessed the strength and purpose of this community as it fulfills the land-grant mission every day. I believe in the promise of this mission, I believe in CSU, I believe in our students and I believe in all of you.”

Prior to accepting a position as head of CSU’s department of human development and family studies in 2006, Youngblade earned her Ph.D. and M.S. in human development and family studies from Pennsylvania State University. According to her website, her areas of expertise include “child and adolescent socio-emotional development; access to healthcare for vulnerable youth; program evaluation; and analysis of developmental processes in educational and community contexts.”

Youngblade also served as associate dean for research and associate dean for strategic initiatives at CSU, earning a promotion to dean of the College of Health and Human Sciences in 2019.

Moseley immediately began the search for an official provost and executive vice president with the launch of a webpage announcing three January events that invite CSU faculty to submit their input. Members of the search committee include Jen Aberle, Kevin Crooks, Blanche Hughes, Kelly Hewett, Matt Kipper, Carolyn Lawrence-Dill, Andrew Norton, Sangmi Pallickara, Trish Torrez, Susan VandeWoude and Elizabeth Williams.

In the meantime, Youngblade’s position as dean of CHHS will be temporarily filled by Matt Hickey, the CHHS associate dean for research and graduate programs. CHHS Professor Manfred Diehl will serve temporarily in Hickey’s place.

Parsons also mentioned in her message that Faculty Council Chair Melinda Smith would be hired as vice provost for faculty affairs, a position previously held by Sue James. James resigned last fall to return to her faculty position in the school of biomedical and chemical engineering.

“These changes reflect CSU’s commitment to academic excellence and our continued trajectory as a leading research university,” Parsons wrote. “I have the utmost confidence in Lise, Cass, Mendy and Matt as we move forward, and I’m excited about the future of our academic enterprise.”