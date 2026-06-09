Is Maryland a Good Place to Live? A Year-In Honest Take

When my partner and I started planning our move from the Midwest, Maryland kept coming up in our research. It seemed to check every box on paper. Reasonable distance to DC and Philadelphia, lower cost than the New York metro, access to the water, and a job market that didn’t depend on a single industry.

A year later, we’re still here, and I have a more complicated answer than “yes” or “no” to the question I get from friends back home: is Maryland actually a good place to live?

What Maryland Gets Right

The geography surprised me first. You can drive 90 minutes in any direction and land somewhere genuinely different. Westward, you hit Appalachian foothills and small mountain towns. Eastward, you cross the Bay Bridge into farm country and reach Ocean City within three hours. South takes you into DC and Northern Virginia. North puts you in Baltimore or eventually Philadelphia.

That kind of range matters more than I expected. We’ve done day trips to Annapolis, weekend hikes near Frederick, and beach weekends on the Eastern Shore, all without booking a flight.

Food is the other underrated win. Crab is the obvious one, and yes, it lives up to the hype if you commit to a proper picking session at a paper-covered table. But Maryland’s restaurant scene also pulls from Ethiopian, Salvadoran, and Korean communities in ways that punch above the state’s size.

Where It Gets Harder

Traffic is the running joke that turns out to be true. The I-95 corridor between Baltimore and DC is one of the most consistently congested stretches on the East Coast. If your commute crosses any portion of it during rush hour, build in 45 minutes of buffer and consider it normal.

Property taxes and car insurance are higher than the national average. Income tax is also progressive, and combined with county-level surcharges, your take-home pay shrinks faster than you’d expect coming from a lower-tax state.

Weather wise, the four seasons are real but uneven. Spring and fall are short and beautiful. Summer is hot and humid. Winter is mild by Northeast standards but more snow-prone than people from further south assume.

The Bay, The Cities, The In-Between

Maryland’s identity is split three ways: Baltimore, the DC suburbs, and the rural Eastern Shore. Where you land determines which Maryland you actually live in.

DC-side counties like Montgomery and Prince George’s lean federal worker, diverse, expensive. Baltimore City and County offer historic neighborhoods at lower price points but with the usual urban tradeoffs. The Eastern Shore is quieter, more conservative, and feels like a different state entirely.

We landed in Anne Arundel County, between Baltimore and Annapolis. Glen Burnie specifically. The trade was deliberate: shorter commute into Baltimore than Howard County offered, closer to BWI for travel, and home prices that hadn’t yet caught up to neighboring areas. A year in, that decision still holds up.

The Move Itself

Long story short, I underestimated the East Coast logistics. Older row homes, narrow streets in Baltimore neighborhoods, HOA rules in newer developments, and a stretch of unseasonable rain made our DIY plan unravel fast.

We ended up hiring a moving company based in Glen Burnie to handle the final stretch from storage into the house, and the difference between trained crews and our friends with a rental truck was embarrassing in hindsight.

If you’re relocating to Maryland from out of state, especially into Anne Arundel County or the Baltimore corridor, paying for local crew knowledge pays back in saved hours and saved drywall.

So, Is Maryland a Good Place to Live?

For us, yes. Caveats apply. The cost is real, the traffic is real, and the tax bill is heavier than the marketing brochure suggests. But the geographic range, food culture, and access to multiple major cities without paying New York prices makes the math work for a lot of people.

A year in, we’re still discovering corners of the state we hadn’t planned to visit. That probably means something good.