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Gallery: CSU holds second year of Universitywide Commencement, department-specific recognition ceremonies

Cait Mckinzie and Sophie Webb
May 21, 2026

  • Colorado State University graduates begin to walk into Canvas Stadium for the Universitywide Commencement ceremony May 16.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Two Colorado State University students pose before walking into Canvas Stadium for the Universitywide Commencement ceremony May 16.

    Collegian | Sophie Webb

  • Colorado State University graduates pose for a photo before the Universitywide Commencement ceremony in Canvas Stadium May 16.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University graduates pose for a photo before the Universitywide Commencement ceremony in Canvas Stadium May 16.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Several Colorado State University students stand together before walking into Canvas Stadium for the Universitywide Commencement ceremony May 16.

    Collegian | Sophie Webb

  • Colorado State University graduates pose for a photo on their way to the Universitywide Commencement ceremony in Canvas Stadium May 16.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University graduates pose for a photo before the Universitywide Commencement ceremony in Canvas Stadium May 16.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • A group of Colorado State University students pose before walking into Canvas Stadium for the Universitywide Commencement ceremony May 16. This was CSU’s second universitywide commencement since its transition to the format in 2025.

    Collegian | Sophie Webb

  • A Colorado State University honors student smiles before walking into Canvas Stadium for the Universitywide Commencement ceremony May 16.

    Collegian | Sophie Webb

  • Colorado State University graduates pose for a photo before the Universitywide Commencement ceremony in Canvas Stadium May 16.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University graduates pose for a photo before the Universitywide Commencement ceremony in Canvas Stadium May 16.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University graduates begin to file into Canvas Stadium for the Universitywide Commencement ceremony May 16.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University graduates pose for a photo before the universitywide commencement ceremony in Canvas Stadium May 16.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University graduates pose for a photo before the universitywide commencement ceremony in Canvas Stadium May 16.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University students walk through a tunnel to get into Canvas Stadium for the universitywide commencement ceremony May 16.

    Collegian | Sophie Webb

  • A Colorado State University graduate walks into Canvas Stadium at the start of the universitywide commencement ceremony May 16.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University graduates touch a statue of CAM the Ram as they file into Canvas Stadium for the universitywide commencement ceremony May 16.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Two Colorado State University students touch a CAM the Ram statue as they walk into Canvas Stadium for the universitywide commencement ceremony May 16.

    Collegian | Sophie Webb

  • Two Colorado State University students embrace as they walk into Canvas Stadium for the universitywide commencement ceremony May 16.

    Collegian | Sophie Webb

  • Three Colorado State University students cheer as they walk into Canvas Stadium for the universitywide commencement ceremony May 16.

    Collegian | Sophie Webb

  • A Colorado State University graduate waves for family and friends as graduates file into the universitywide commencement ceremony in Canvas Stadium May 16.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • A Colorado State University student cheers in Canvas Stadium for the universitywide commencement ceremony May 16.

    Collegian | Sophie Webb

  • Colorado State University students settle into their seats in Canvas Stadium for the universitywide commencement ceremony May 16.

    Collegian | Sophie Webb

  • Colorado State University’s mascot CAM the Ram walks with a group of handlers in Canvas Stadium for the universitywide commencement May 16.

    Collegian | Sophie Webb

  • Joseph Godshall delivers his speech as the Associated Students of Colorado State University vice president during the universitywide commencement May 16.

    Collegian | Sophie Webb

  • A Colorado State University master’s program graduate stands to be recognized with other master’s program students at the CSU universitywide commencement ceremony May 16.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • A Colorado State University graduate stands as the Walter Scott, Jr. College of Engineering is recognized at the Universitywide Commencement ceremony in Canvas Stadium May 16.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • A Colorado State University graduate waves for family and friends as her college is recognized at the Universitywide Commencement ceremony in Canvas Stadium May 16.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University alumnus and Olympian Hunter Powell speaks to the graduating class of 2026 at Canvas Stadium May 16. Powell was announced as the Universitywide Commencement speaker in late March.

    Collegian | Sophie Webb

  • Colorado State University’s Universitywide Commencement speaker, Hunter Powell, a 2026 United States Olympic athlete, pauses for applause during his speech May 16. Powell graduated from CSU in 2019.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Audience members watch Colorado State University’s Universitywide Commencement ceremony May 16.

    Collegian | Sophie Webb

  • Colorado State University President Amy Parsons looks out to the crowd of graduating seniors during her speech at the Universitywide Commencement ceremony in Canvas Stadium May 16.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Associated Students of Colorado State University Vice President Joseph Godshall speaks to the graduating class of 2026 at the Universitywide Commencement ceremony May 16.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University graduates look to the stage as CSU President Amy Parsons speaks at the Universitywide Commencement ceremony in Canvas Stadium May 16.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University students sit in the rows of chairs on the field of Canvas Stadium at the start of the Universitywide Commencement ceremony May 16.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University turn their tassel in Canvas Stadium for the Universitywide Commencement ceremony May 16.

    Collegian | Sophie Webb

  • Colorado State University graduates toss their caps in the air in Canvas Stadium for the Universitywide Commencement ceremony May 16.

    Collegian | Sophie Webb

  • Colorado State University College of Liberal Arts Dean Kjerstin Thorson welcomes graduates of 2026 to the CSU economics, history, interdisciplinary liberal arts, philosophy and political science recognition ceremony May 15.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University graduates file into the ceremony tent outside of the CSU Student Recreation Center for the CSU economics, history, interdisciplinary liberal arts, philosophy and political science recognition ceremony May 15. The ceremony tent was a new location for recognition ceremonies, replacing 2025 locations like the Canvas Stadium Club and the Lory Student Center Theater.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Graduating Colorado State University student speaker Soloman Westcott addresses the graduates of the CSU economics, history, interdisciplinary liberal arts, philosophy and political science recognition ceremony May 15.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University College of Liberal Arts Associate Dean for Undergraduate Affairs Elinor Light introduces the student speaker of the CSU department of art and art history and School of Music, Theatre and Dance recognition ceremony May 15.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Graduating Colorado State University student speaker Arjen Wynja addresses the graduates of the CSU department of art and art history and School of Music, Theatre and Dance recognition ceremony May 15.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Senior Associate Dean for Faculty and Research Ken Manning speaks to the crowd of Colorado State University graduating seniors during the CSU recognition ceremony for management, marketing and computer information systems May 15.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • A Colorado State University graduate waves out to the crowd while filing into Moby Arena for the CSU management, marketing and computer information systems recognition ceremony May 15.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Senior Associate Dean for Faculty and Research Ken Manning speaks to the crowd of Colorado State University graduating seniors during the CSU management, marketing and computer information systems recognition ceremony May 15.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • A Colorado State University graduate waves a cap with the rest of the graduating seniors at the end of the CSU department of art and art history and School of Music, Theatre and Dance recognition ceremony May 15.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University graduates listen to the student speaker of the CSU management, marketing and computer information systems recognition ceremony May 15. The College of Business held both of their recognition ceremonies in Moby Arena.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • A Colorado State University graduate holds up his diploma cover to the crowd as he walks across the stage at the CSU management, marketing and computer information systems recognition ceremony May 15.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • A Colorado State University graduate shakes Dean of the College of Business Beth Walker’s hand at the CSU management, marketing and computer information systems recognition ceremony May 15.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • A Colorado State University graduate walks across the stage with his degree case during the CSU management, marketing and computer information systems recognition ceremony May 15.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
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About the Contributors
Cait Mckinzie
Cait Mckinzie, Photo Director
Cait Mckinzie is a third-year student double majoring in art and journalism and media communication. She is the returning photo director for the 2025-26 school year. As an out-of-state student from Renton, Washington, there wasn’t much in Fort Collins Mckinzie was familiar with when she first started at Colorado State University. But in high school, she was the co-head of visuals for her school newspaper, so she applied to The Collegian as a photographer during her first year to get back into a similar environment. At the end of her year as a freelancer, she was trained by Milo Gladstein and Garrett Mogel, her photo directors, to take over Gladstein’s position when he graduated. She attributes most of her photojournalistic experience — and some of her sense of humor — to them. Most of Mckinzie’s photography experience, though, comes from her grandfather. A photographer for most of his life, he gifted Mckinzie her first camera in her junior year of high school and taught her how to use it. With his guidance, she improved her skills during high school enough to get her to The Collegian, a paper that now takes up a large amount of her time. Mckinzie is excited for another year at The Collegian and aims to make her photo desk one Gladstein and Mogel would be proud of.
Sophie Webb
Sophie Webb, Sports Editor
Sophie Webb is returning as the sports editor for The Collegian, expanding her love of journalism beyond the classroom.  Writing has always fascinated Webb, who has been writing short stories since third grade. In high school, she decided to try her hand at journalism. Soon after discovering her passion for journalism, she began working for The Collegian while in high school, and after her first semester of college, she was named sports editor.  This year, Webb aims to push herself out of her comfort zone and consistently expand the sports desk, whether that involves helping writers discover their place within the field or collaborating with other departments to increase the quality of content and level of engagement. The Collegian has not only allowed her the opportunity to further her writing and leadership skills but has also given her a second home in the newsroom. Walking in every day confirms she made the right choice in following her passion. Webb knows she can make an impact through her writing, which is why she plans on becoming a full-time journalist post-graduation and, for her next three years at Colorado State University, honing her craft. If not writing or taking photos, Webb can be found hiking, listening to music or traveling to her next country.