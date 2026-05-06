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Breaking: Lise Youngblade named CSU provost, executive president for academic affairs

Chloe Rios, Staff Reporter
May 5, 2026
Collegian | Alli Adams

Editor’s Note: This is an ongoing breaking news story. Updates will be provided as they become available.

Following a national search, Lise Youngblade has been named Colorado State University’s next provost and executive vice president for academic affairs, according to an Instagram post by CSU President Amy Parsons. Youngblade’s appointment will be effective June 1, serving second in command to Parsons.

Youngblade will oversee various CSU entities: the Provost’s Office, the deans of the libraries, graduate school and CSU’s eight colleges, the vice president for enrollment and access, the vice president for student affairs, the office chair of the faculty council and more, Parsons’ announcement said.

As CSU emerges as the national model for a modern land-grant university, we require effective leadership at every level,” Parsons’ post read. “Lise knows CSU and understands what it will take to achieve our collective vision for the future.” 

Following the resignation of former Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs Marion Underwood, Youngblade was appointed as the Interim provost.

Youngblade has been at CSU since 2006. She previously headed the Department of Human Development and Family Studies until Aug. 2019, when she took on the role of dean of the College of Health and Human Sciences. Youngblade also served as associate dean for research and associate dean for strategic initiatives within the College of Health and Human Sciences. Within the college, Youngblade launched nine programs and the first collaborative degree between two CSU System campuses, Parsons’ post said.

Youngblade holds a doctorate and master’s degree in Human Development and Family Studies from The Pennsylvania State University, as well as a Bachelor’s of Science in Psychology from the University of Oregon. Youngblade specializes in “child and adolescent socio-emotional development, access to healthcare for vulnerable youth, program evaluation and analysis of developmental processes in educational and community contexts,” according to her bio.

The search committee was chaired by Vice President for Research Cassandra Mosely, who works in the Office of the President. The search committee totaled 11 members, including other university leadership such as Blanche Hughes, vice president for student affairs, as well as various deans of academic colleges and chairs in different departments. The process also included search support from Heidi Parks and Abby Marweg, as well as Sarah Blessinger, equal opportunity coordinator.

The three finalists were invited to campus April 13-27 for interviews and open forums which were open to the university community.

Reach Chloe Rios at news@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.

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About the Contributor
Alli Adams
Alli Adams, Illustration Director
Alli Adams is the new illustration editor here at The Collegian and is incredibly grateful and inspired by her peers and team of artists. Entering her second year at The Collegian and first year in this role, she’s determined to carry on the legacy of creating fun doodles, sharing little campus jokes and inspiring more colorful articles.  As the editor, Alli oversees graphic and illustration design, exchanging new ideas with her fellow editors and collaborating with a team of extremely talented artists. In charge of the weekly comics and some illustrations herself, she is always hunched over with a pen in her hand and couldn’t be happier. She hopes to find herself in the realm of concept art, specifically for video games, within the next five years. But as of now, she can be found planning the next comic, playing her favorite games or practicing her skills in Blender and Java. As an electronic arts major, she truly found herself right at home in her position and plans to create many more silly designs that she hopes will brighten people’s days — at least a little. Nothing makes her smile more than people getting as much of a laugh out of her illustrations as she did, and she continues to pursue that until her hands give out.