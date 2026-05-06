Breaking: Lise Youngblade named CSU provost, executive president for academic affairs

Editor’s Note: This is an ongoing breaking news story. Updates will be provided as they become available.

Following a national search, Lise Youngblade has been named Colorado State University’s next provost and executive vice president for academic affairs, according to an Instagram post by CSU President Amy Parsons. Youngblade’s appointment will be effective June 1, serving second in command to Parsons.

Youngblade will oversee various CSU entities: the Provost’s Office, the deans of the libraries, graduate school and CSU’s eight colleges, the vice president for enrollment and access, the vice president for student affairs, the office chair of the faculty council and more, Parsons’ announcement said.

“As CSU emerges as the national model for a modern land-grant university, we require effective leadership at every level,” Parsons’ post read. “Lise knows CSU and understands what it will take to achieve our collective vision for the future.”

Following the resignation of former Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs Marion Underwood, Youngblade was appointed as the Interim provost.

Youngblade has been at CSU since 2006. She previously headed the Department of Human Development and Family Studies until Aug. 2019, when she took on the role of dean of the College of Health and Human Sciences. Youngblade also served as associate dean for research and associate dean for strategic initiatives within the College of Health and Human Sciences. Within the college, Youngblade launched nine programs and the first collaborative degree between two CSU System campuses, Parsons’ post said.

Youngblade holds a doctorate and master’s degree in Human Development and Family Studies from The Pennsylvania State University, as well as a Bachelor’s of Science in Psychology from the University of Oregon. Youngblade specializes in “child and adolescent socio-emotional development, access to healthcare for vulnerable youth, program evaluation and analysis of developmental processes in educational and community contexts,” according to her bio.

The search committee was chaired by Vice President for Research Cassandra Mosely, who works in the Office of the President. The search committee totaled 11 members, including other university leadership such as Blanche Hughes, vice president for student affairs, as well as various deans of academic colleges and chairs in different departments. The process also included search support from Heidi Parks and Abby Marweg, as well as Sarah Blessinger, equal opportunity coordinator.

The three finalists were invited to campus April 13-27 for interviews and open forums which were open to the university community.

Reach Chloe Rios at news@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.