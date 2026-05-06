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Breaking: CSU campus closed May 6 due to inclement weather

Claire VanDeventer, Staff Reporter
May 5, 2026
Collegian | Alli Adams

Editor’s Note: This is an ongoing breaking news story. Updates will be provided as they become available.

Colorado State University’s Larimer County campus will be closed May 6 and all in-person, hybrid and remote classes and operations are cancelled, according to a CSU Safety Alert.

The cancellation comes after CSU announced the closure of The Oval and Oval Drive starting at 6 p.m., May 5 due to wet, heavy snow on branches, which was already set to continue through tomorrow. The decision about whether or not evening events will take place May 6 at CSU’s Larimer County locations will be made by noon.

Campus dining centers, residence halls and transit centers will remain operational. Some employees may still be required to report to work during university closures if their job functions include “maintaining or protecting the health, safety or physical well-being of students, faculty and staff, such as police officers, some facilities employees, those caring for certain research laboratories or employees providing dining services to students,” according to the university guidelines for weather closures.

CSU’s Larimer County campus is set to re-open May 7.

Reach Claire VanDeventer at news@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.

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About the Contributor
Alli Adams
Alli Adams, Illustration Director
Alli Adams is the new illustration editor here at The Collegian and is incredibly grateful and inspired by her peers and team of artists. Entering her second year at The Collegian and first year in this role, she’s determined to carry on the legacy of creating fun doodles, sharing little campus jokes and inspiring more colorful articles.  As the editor, Alli oversees graphic and illustration design, exchanging new ideas with her fellow editors and collaborating with a team of extremely talented artists. In charge of the weekly comics and some illustrations herself, she is always hunched over with a pen in her hand and couldn’t be happier. She hopes to find herself in the realm of concept art, specifically for video games, within the next five years. But as of now, she can be found planning the next comic, playing her favorite games or practicing her skills in Blender and Java. As an electronic arts major, she truly found herself right at home in her position and plans to create many more silly designs that she hopes will brighten people’s days — at least a little. Nothing makes her smile more than people getting as much of a laugh out of her illustrations as she did, and she continues to pursue that until her hands give out.