Breaking: CSU campus closed May 6 due to inclement weather

Editor’s Note: This is an ongoing breaking news story. Updates will be provided as they become available.

Colorado State University’s Larimer County campus will be closed May 6 and all in-person, hybrid and remote classes and operations are cancelled, according to a CSU Safety Alert.

The cancellation comes after CSU announced the closure of The Oval and Oval Drive starting at 6 p.m., May 5 due to wet, heavy snow on branches, which was already set to continue through tomorrow. The decision about whether or not evening events will take place May 6 at CSU’s Larimer County locations will be made by noon.

Campus dining centers, residence halls and transit centers will remain operational. Some employees may still be required to report to work during university closures if their job functions include “maintaining or protecting the health, safety or physical well-being of students, faculty and staff, such as police officers, some facilities employees, those caring for certain research laboratories or employees providing dining services to students,” according to the university guidelines for weather closures.

CSU’s Larimer County campus is set to re-open May 7.