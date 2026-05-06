Fort Collins Utilities announces voluntary water reductions

As of May 1, Fort Collins Utilities customers are under a water shortage watch following several mandatory water restrictions enacted throughout the state, due to recent drought conditions that have resulted in record-breaking temperatures and, ultimately, low snowpack.

In the months leading up to this implementation, specialists at Fort Collins Utilities, the main water provider for Fort Collins residents, analyzed water condition information provided by agencies such as the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Northern Colorado Water Conservancy District.

This information, specifically regarding water supplies in the Cache la Poudre River and Colorado River, was taken into consideration to determine the necessary actions to take in terms of water preservation throughout the city.

“We’re really fortunate that there are a lot of state and federal agencies that have very good tracking of both snow depths and snow water equivalent, and then stream flows and stream flow predictions,” said Alice Conovitz, Fort Collins Utilities water conservation analyst.

Based on this information, Fort Collins City Manager Kelly DiMartino determined the need for a “Declaration and Order for a Water Shortage Watch,” in which residents are encouraged to follow voluntary water-preservation actions, according to a Fort Collins Utilities news release.

Additionally, Fort Collins Utilities consulted their initiated Water Shortage Action Plan that outlines the process for enacting water watches or restrictions and lays out regulations surrounding those potential restrictions.

“The intention there is to provide the detail about how we carry out the city code that gives the city manager the authority to declare water restrictions if needed,” Conovitz said.

This will be the first time in nearly five years that the city has carried out a water shortage watch, and while recent conditions may come as a shock to some, others said warning signs have been present for years.

“Climate scientists have been telling us for, you know, 20, 30 years that we’d be seeing hotter, drier conditions in the western U.S., and we’re seeing that play out right now,” said Megan Maiolo-Heath, communications and development director at the Coalition for the Poudre River Watershed.

These conditions have already impacted industries throughout the state, with agricultural sectors facing concerns surrounding water supply for crops.

“It’s going to go by more senior rights, and the most senior ditches will get … what water is available,” said Joel Schneekloth, extension specialist at the Colorado Water Center. “And even those ditches potentially cannot have enough water for the entire year.”

In terms of businesses and residents, however, Fort Collins Utilities expects water supply to remain stable and above the city’s demand.

“Based on what we know right now, those supplies look strong enough to get us through the season and still have water in reserves, a carryover for next year,” Conovitz said. “But of course, things can change. We’re monitoring conditions constantly in case something (changes).”

Despite this, Fort Collins Utilities users are still encouraged to explore conservation programs and stay mindful about water consumption to further prevent the need for mandatory restrictions.

Users are asked to remain aware of watering high-value landscapes, such as trees, over lower-value landscapes, such as grass and turf.

“We … really encourage people to prioritize water use to things like trees on their landscape that provide a lot of shade and cooling benefit and take a really long time to regrow if they die or get injured,” Conovitz said.

According to Fort Collins Utilities, some of the ways users can cut back on their water consumption include limiting lawn watering to two days a week, only watering lawns between 6 p.m. and 10 a.m and using a shutoff nozzle on hoses while hand-watering and -washing vehicles at home.

“We’re really just asking residents and businesses to do what they can to save water,” Conovitz said.

More information regarding the ongoing Water Shortage Watch and voluntary measures can be found on the Fort Collins Utilities website.

Reach Lilly Vollmar at news@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.