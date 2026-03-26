Plans for new AI data center in Weld County confirmed

Plans for a large-scale artificial intelligence data center in Weld County, Colorado, have been floated after Global AI confirmed it purchased approximately 438 acres near Windsor and Greeley for the development, including parts of the former Carestream Health site, marking a significant investment in regional infrastructure and potential economic growth.

Local officials said the project remains in its early stages. In an email statement, David Eisenbraun, planning and development services director for Weld County, said the county is aware of initial discussions but no formal proposal has been submitted.

“There is interest in data center development within Weld County, and the county is aware of early, conceptual discussions related to a potential project,” Eisenbraun wrote.

County officials said that if a proposal is formally submitted, it would undergo a full review process, examining land-use compatibility, infrastructure capacity, water availability, environmental considerations and compliance with existing plans and regulations.

If approved, the facility would support advanced AI computing and cloud infrastructure, placing Weld County among a growing number of regions nationwide hosting high-capacity data centers. Developers are evaluating annexation into the City of Greeley or the Town of Windsor to secure water and other municipal services as plans advance.

Water availability for cooling servers and related infrastructure has emerged as a central planning issue. Modern AI computing facilities require substantial water for cooling systems, an issue compounded in Colorado’s semi-arid climate and complex water rights system.

Environmental advocates are calling for rigorous evaluation of groundwater impacts, electricity use, emissions and transparency in resource planning as data center development accelerates across the state. In legislative debates over data center tax incentives, environmental groups have warned that generous subsidies without robust safeguards could undermine Colorado’s climate goals and strain utility resources.

Weld County officials have framed data center development as part of broader economic diversification. In a CBS News Colorado interview, Eisenbraun discussed the projected water footprint of the planned facility.

“There is not a large water demand on this particular facility, even with future expansions,” Eisenbraun said, noting that the global AI center is expected to use roughly the same amount of water as “the average household per year.”

Beyond water, Eisenbraun emphasized that Weld County hopes to maintain its agricultural heritage while accommodating the new industry. However, water conservation activists remain concerned.

Samantha Nauman, who has worked in water conservation efforts, expressed concern about how large-scale AI facilities could affect Colorado’s already strained water allocation system.

“I think this project will deplete a lot of the natural resources,” Nauman said. “AI uses so much water, and we already have such a big problem allocating our water, considering we are a huge head state for water. Our snow season has been horrible. Agricultural land, like farmers, are going to have a harder time managing how much water they are getting, and that is a lot more important than sending that to AI. If they have more money to send to this AI plant, they can probably buy those rights.”

Colorado operates under a prior appropriation water rights system, meaning those who hold senior water rights have priority access during shortages — an issue that could become central if industrial demand increases.

From a tax and revenue perspective, similar data center bills are under consideration in the Colorado legislature. HB26-1030 would create a state sales and use tax exemption for certified data center projects for up to 20 years, along with utility incentive mechanisms within a newly formed Colorado data center development authority.

Supporters argue that centers like these can generate ongoing property and use tax revenue, attract skilled jobs and stimulate the local economy. Opponents counter that such tax incentives — especially at a time of fiscal pressures — risk reducing long-term state revenue and stress utilities without adequate environmental or community protections.

Public engagement will be central if formal annexation and permitting applications proceed. Local officials have indicated that public hearings, zoning decisions and formal review processes will allow residents to raise concerns about traffic, construction impacts, water sourcing and long-term land-use changes as the project advances.