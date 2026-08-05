Colorado State announces long-term partnership with Adidas following Under Armour exit

After 13 years of partnership with Under Armour, Colorado State has changed lanes in the apparel game.

On Tuesday, Aug. 4, CSU Director of Athletics John Weber confirmed the multi-year partnership with Adidas. After weeks of rumors and speculation, the sportswear company will be the primary apparel and activewear provider for CSU Athletics effective immediately.

“We are thrilled to have Adidas as a part of the Colorado State University family,” Weber said. “As we enter the Pac-12, we are deeply committed to competing at the highest levels of intercollegiate athletics, and this comprehensive partnership is a critical component to surrounding all our student-athletes with the best-in-class resources and support when they train and compete. Additionally, this relationship provides Ram Country with outstanding new and exciting ways to wear their pride and support student-athletes directly with wide-ranging co-branded opportunities. We are grateful for Adidas’ commitment to Colorado State and we look forward to an outstanding partnership.”

CSU stated the partnership will make Adidas the official footwear, uniform, apparel and sideline partner of CSU Athletics and will expand retail merchandising options and unlock NIL opportunities for student-athletes.

Under Armour had been the official partner of Ram Athletics since 2013. Following an extension signed in 2015, which expired in 2021, the partnership continued through a series of one-year contracts. However, with just over a month remaining before the football season, CSU elected to go in a different direction with the move to Adidas.

“We are proud to partner with Colorado State as part of our heightened investment in college sports,” said Jim Murphy, senior director of NCAA sports marketing for Adidas, as part of CSU’s announcement. “We are committed to delivering innovative products and dynamic experiences for athletes, students and fans as we build the future of college athletics, hand-in-hand with Rams Nation.”

New CSU-Adidas gear will reportedly be available later in August at both the Colorado State Team Store in Canvas Stadium and in the University Bookstore in the Lory Student Center.

This official partnership with Adidas comes as CSU prepares for its inaugural Pac-12 season in various sports this fall and marks yet another milestone for the university as it transitions into a new era.

Reach Devin Imsirpasic at sports@collegian.com or on social media @DImsirpasic.