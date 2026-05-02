CSU softball falls to GCU in mercy-ruled finale

Grand Canyon softball closed out the weekend with authority as it defeated Colorado State 11–2 Saturday. The umpire called after five innings due to the run rule.

“They just kept the pressure on, and they kept scoring,” head coach Jen Fisher said. “I think when we didn’t score in the second and fourth, that was pretty telling. … And then when they got four in that fourth inning, it felt like we needed to really get something going.”

The Lopes plated two runs in each of the first three innings, building a cushion while limiting the Rams’ opportunities at the plate.

CSU managed to push across runs in the first and third innings, but struggled to generate consistent offense, finishing with just three hits.

GCU’s depth in the circle also made a difference across the three-game stretch.

“When you play somebody like that three games in a row, it’s pretty tough,” Fisher said. “You just don’t have the ability to mix pitchers, and they have a really deep staff, so I think they definitely had the advantage on us there.”

Facing a prolific offense while navigating limited pitching options created a challenge CSU couldn’t fully overcome.

Already holding a 6–2 lead in the fourth, the Lopes broke the game open with four more runs, taking advantage of defensive gaps and continuing to string together quality at-bats.

The surge extended the lead to 10–2 and put the game out of reach.

Despite the result, the Rams approached the weekend with an eye toward preparation for the upcoming Mountain West Championship.

“We were trying to get some pitchers some innings and keep them sharp for the tournament coming up,” Fisher said. “I thought we were able to do that in certain spots.”

At the plate, CSU found flashes of success, including a home run in the third from Jailey Wilson.

“I wanted it so bad,” Wilson said. “It’s a competitive team. You have to compete and just set a standard for yourself.”

Players emphasized the value of facing one of the conference’s top teams heading into the postseason.

“These past three games have prepared us for any team in the conference,” Wilson said. “We just faced the best… I think we’re well prepared.”

The series also served as a meaningful send-off for CSU’s senior class, whose leadership has shaped the program both on and off the field. Fisher highlighted pitchers Giselle Bentley and Delaney Saugstad as examples of what the program strives to represent.

“Giselle has been a leader around this university,” Fisher said. “Her impact is going to be felt for a long time… she brings a lot of fire to the mound and competitiveness.”

Saugstad’s influence extends through her mentorship.

“I’ve never met anybody who has a better work ethic,” Fisher said. “She’s two steps ahead, … she’s helped bring along so many young people.”

That leadership has not gone unnoticed by teammates.

“They’re the best,” Wilson said of the seniors. “They’re very hardworking people. … It was so much fun to be able to share the field with them.”

For the seniors themselves, the moment carried both reflection and anticipation.

“I think it’s great that we made the tournament, so I’m just looking forward to that,” Bentley said. “This team is really special. I wouldn’t want to end my career with anybody else.”

With the tournament ahead, CSU will look to build on the lessons from a challenging series, leaning on resilience, leadership and a lineup that believes it can compete with anyone in the conference.

Reach Jenna Jenkins at sports@collegian.com or on X @JennaCollegian

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