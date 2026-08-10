Fall athletics preseason watchlist: CSU athletes who are poised for dominant seasons

As the 2026-27 school year approaches and a flood of new student-athletes become Rams, here are a handful of players who could dominate in competition this fall.

Football

Juice Vereen, TE

Juice Vereen is entering his final year of eligibility and comes to Colorado State from UConn, following head coach Jim Mora. The 6-foot-4 tight end took most of the first-team reps throughout the spring, and looks to be positioned for a big role in Mora’s offense. Vereen hasn’t seen much action throughout his collegiate career but being given the starting job at tight end could help his production explode.

The quarterbacks

Following a season of inconsistent quarterback play for the Rams, in which they had three different players start at least one game at the position, the starting quarterback job remains up in the air. The battle appears to be narrowed down to Oklahoma State transfer Hauss Hejny and UConn transfer K’saan Farrar, with Hejny taking a majority of the first-team reps in the spring. This battle for the crucial starting job will come down to the wire, so keep an eye on who Mora turns to in order to solidify the quarterback position for CSU.

Stephon Wright, DL

Stephon Wright arrives at his fifth school in his collegiate career with one year of eligibility remaining. He is looking to make a big impact on a defensive line that had a difficult time both getting to the quarterback and stopping the run last year. Though Wright didn’t see much action during his stops at SMU and Arizona State, he was an impact player last season at UConn, recording 27 tackles and one sack. Wright will likely have a starting role on the defensive line and is positioned for a breakout year.

Women’s Volleyball

Erin Debiec, S

A redshirt sophomore, Erin Debiec is coming off of a dominant year at the setter position, earning Mountain West All-Conference honors. She was selected to the MWC All-Tournament Team, and was named MWC Freshman of the Week twice. Debiec also led the Rams in set assists with 1,179. It’s not unreasonable to expect Debiec to follow up last season with another spectacular year on the court.

Halle Jameson, OH

Like Debiec, Halle Jameson is coming off of a Mountain West All-Conference selection and is poised for another fantastic season. Last year Jameson played in all 30 matches for the Rams and recorded 11 double-doubles while notching 260 digs and 135 kills, which ranks her third all-time among CSU first-years. The outside hitter from Rockwall, Texas, will enter her sophomore season hoping to build off her productive freshman year and take another step forward.

Eve Wilson, MB

Eve Wilson, a senior, is also coming off of a year in which she earned an All-Conference selection, took charge of the Rams’ offense with a team-leading 345 kills and was twice named the MWC Defensive Player of the Week. During her time at High Point, Wilson earned Big South Team All-Conference honors in 2023, in addition to being named 2023 Big South Freshman of the Year. Wilson has been a staple for the Rams during her time in Fort Collins and is set to be an integral factor once again as she enters her final year of collegiate competition.

Olivia Ewing, MB

Olivia Ewing is a Fort Collins native entering her freshman year at CSU. In her final year of high school, Ewing earned a First Team All-State selection and was team captain at Fossil Ridge High School. The role she will play for the Rams in her first year remains to be seen, but Ewing has the potential to become a hometown staple in the future.

Women’s Golf

Kara Kaneshiro

Kara Kaneshiro is entering her senior year at CSU and has been selected to the All-Mountain West Second Team twice and All-Mountain West First Team once. Kaneshiro was the 2024 Mountain West Freshman of the Year and has been a staple for the Rams. Last season, Kaneshiro finished third at the Mountain West Championship, and she looks to culminate her collegiate career with yet another All-Conference season this year.

Women’s Soccer

Addison Huber, GK

Addison Huber enters her second season at CSU as the only remaining goalkeeper on the roster from last season’s team and is looking to take control of the starting job. The Flower Mound, Texas, native was a three-star recruit out of high school but redshirted last season. Huber is looking to be the backbone in goal for the Rams and is poised for a potential breakout season in her first year of match action.

Alexis Cockerill-Gonzalez, MID/D

An Oregon transfer, Alexis Cockerill-Gonzalez racked up a number of honors during her high school playing days at Sheldon High School in Eugene, Oregon, being named a First Team All-Southwest Conference selection three times and was a 2024 High School All-American. Cockerill-Gonzalez saw limited action in her lone season at Oregon due to injury. She looks to step into a big role at CSU during her sophomore year.

Mia Casey, MID

Mia Casey is a two-time First Team All-Mountain West honoree, in addition to being named a Second Team All-Mountain West player in her freshman year. The senior has consistently been a staple for the Rams and is coming off of yet another standout season. As a midfielder, Casey has registered a total of 16 goals, 11 assists and over 5,000 minutes played across her three years in Fort Collins. Casey looks to polish off an impressive collegiate career in her final season at CSU.

Reach Jack Randels at sports@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.