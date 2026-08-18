Breaking: Bear sighted on CSU campus near Eddy Hall, safely removed by CSUPD

Editor’s Note: This is an ongoing breaking news story. Updates will be provided as they become available.

Colorado State University Public Safety issued an alert at 8:40 a.m. Aug. 18 warning that CSU Police had been notified of a bear sighting on CSU’s Main Campus in Fort Collins.

A later alert indicated that as of 10:40 a.m., the bear was safely secured and will be removed from campus and that operations may continue as normal.

An advisory was published the previous day stating the police had “received reports of a bear on Main Campus” were unable to locate the animal. The advisory encouraged anyone who saw a bear to not approach, follow, feed or interact with it, and to contact CSUPD.

On Aug. 18, the bear was originally spotted near Eddy Hall, and another alert at 9 a.m. stated that CSUPD was coordinating the safe removal of the bear, and that anyone on campus should avoid the area.

The alert explained the possible reason for the bear’s appearance on campus, citing observations by Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

“Colorado Parks and Wildlife has noted noted higher numbers of bear sightings this season due to ongoing drought conditions and a lack of natural food sources like berries forcing bears into urban areas in search for calories before hibernation,” the alert reads.

All additional bear sightings should be reported to CSUPD at 970-491-6425.

Reach Claire VanDeventer at news@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.