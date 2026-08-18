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Breaking: Bear sighted on CSU campus near Eddy Hall, safely removed by CSUPD

Claire VanDeventer, News Editor
August 18, 2026
Collegian | Alli Adams

Editor’s Note: This is an ongoing breaking news story. Updates will be provided as they become available.

Colorado State University Public Safety issued an alert at 8:40 a.m. Aug. 18 warning that CSU Police had been notified of a bear sighting on CSU’s Main Campus in Fort Collins.

A later alert indicated that as of 10:40 a.m., the bear was safely secured and will be removed from campus and that operations may continue as normal.

An advisory was published the previous day stating the police had “received reports of a bear on Main Campus” were unable to locate the animal. The advisory encouraged anyone who saw a bear to not approach, follow, feed or interact with it, and to contact CSUPD.

On Aug. 18, the bear was originally spotted near Eddy Hall, and another alert at 9 a.m. stated that CSUPD was coordinating the safe removal of the bear, and that anyone on campus should avoid the area.

The alert explained the possible reason for the bear’s appearance on campus, citing observations by Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

“Colorado Parks and Wildlife has noted noted higher numbers of bear sightings this season due to ongoing drought conditions and a lack of natural food sources like berries forcing bears into urban areas in search for calories before hibernation,” the alert reads.

All additional bear sightings should be reported to CSUPD at 970-491-6425.

Reach Claire VanDeventer at news@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.

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About the Contributor
Alli Adams
Alli Adams, Illustration Director
Alli Adams is the new illustration editor here at The Collegian and is incredibly grateful and inspired by her peers and team of artists. Entering her second year at The Collegian and first year in this role, she’s determined to carry on the legacy of creating fun doodles, sharing little campus jokes and inspiring more colorful articles.  As the editor, Alli oversees graphic and illustration design, exchanging new ideas with her fellow editors and collaborating with a team of extremely talented artists. In charge of the weekly comics and some illustrations herself, she is always hunched over with a pen in her hand and couldn’t be happier. She hopes to find herself in the realm of concept art, specifically for video games, within the next five years. But as of now, she can be found planning the next comic, playing her favorite games or practicing her skills in Blender and Java. As an electronic arts major, she truly found herself right at home in her position and plans to create many more silly designs that she hopes will brighten people’s days — at least a little. Nothing makes her smile more than people getting as much of a laugh out of her illustrations as she did, and she continues to pursue that until her hands give out.