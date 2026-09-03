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CSU welcomes new Lory Student Center executive director for first time in 27 years

Tobias Thomasson, Staff Reporter
September 3, 2026
Collegian | Caden Proulx
Collegian File Photo

After 27 years of service to Colorado State University, Executive Director of the Lory Student Center Mike Ellis retired this past summer. Succeeding him is Montez Butts, a veteran of higher education. Since officially joining the staff on Aug. 3, Butts said he has been adapting to the new role and will continue in his mission to create change in the name of student success.

Butts said he has always had a passion for student life and higher education, having formerly worked at universities across Colorado, including University of Northern Colorado, University of Colorado Boulder and Metropolitan State University of Denver. Over his 20 years of experience, Butts said he has built a reputation through fostering authentic relationships and has a clear style centered on collaboration.

Courtesy of Montez Butts

“For me, really the first three to six months is about listening and learning,” Butts said regarding his first steps as he steps into his position. “(It’s) trying to figure out, from my perspective, (the) things that are going well and things that we need to take care of.”

Butts said he intends to demonstrate a leadership style built on the feedback and understanding of not only the staff but the students around him.

“My desire is to continue to be in student union spaces so the LSC can continue to grow … and continue to make this a place and space that people are proud to work in,” Butts said. “Students enjoy being in the facility, and they see us continuing to push the envelope as opposed to being stagnant.”

When asked about what his focus will be coming into the role, Butts said he plans to continue investing in the infrastructure that ensures student needs are met.

“It’s about investing in a space so that it becomes more flexible, adaptable and the technology is where we want it, and we continue to maintain that investment so that we continue to meet the students’ needs,” Butts said.

Butts said meeting the present needs of student organizations will be a central focus of the LSC and his work in the coming months.

“We need to be able to reconfigure space for differing student org needs or client requests,” Butts said. “We (will) continue to maintain an investment so that we continue to meet these needs. No one wants to be in a room where you feel like you can’t connect.”

Butts said his time in higher education has only furthered his passion for fostering student success. At CSU, he plans to highlight the needs of students amid ongoing changes in higher education.

“My tagline is ‘one LSC, one focus,’ and that one focus is student success,” Butts said. “What I want folks to understand is I want folks to have a positive experience, where they feel they are cared for by the staff of the LSC.”

With this mindset, Butts also said he will aim to emphasize the increasing need for sustainability practices in student unions and meeting places. This means advancing CSU’s commitment to sustainability and ensuring the values of CSU students are recognized and cared for.

“How we integrate technology is critically important,” Butts said. “Students are expecting to see their values reflected in the facilities.”

Butts holds a dual bachelor’s degree in sociology with an emphasis on criminal justice, as well as speech communication with an emphasis in human communication. Following this, he received a Master of Arts in educational leadership and policy studies and is currently pursuing a doctorate in education through the University of Colorado Denver. He said he hopes to use his education to continue to build a career in higher education, as well as to continue to learn what the needs are of other professionals in his field.

Through his passion for student care and success, Butts said he hopes to create a future for the LSC that continues its past success and builds up all who are a part of it.

“I’m here to focus on doing the work of focusing on the people, the facility and creating an experience where staff, students and guests feel cared for,” Butts said.

Reach Tobias Thomasson at news@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.

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About the Contributor
Caden Proulx
Caden Proulx, Print Director
Caden Proulx is a human development and family studies student at Colorado State University pursuing his passion for graphic design at The Collegian. Originally from Austin, Texas, Caden’s journalistic journey began in the high school yearbook department, where his passion for design grew. This led to him to seek out student media when he got to Colorado State University. Starting as a page designer in his first year, Caden found a home at The Collegian. This led him to the position of print director his sophomore year. Despite majoring in HDFS, Caden seamlessly integrates his hobby of graphic design with his academic pursuits. The Collegian has become an integral part of his success at CSU. Now firmly rooted in Colorado, Caden is eager to contribute to the student media landscape, The Collegian and its success. He loves working alongside other excited students who are talented and have a lot to teach and push him to continue to grow as a visual journalist.