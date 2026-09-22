Morgan Library debuts new sensory-friendly study space designed for student well-being

A new sensory-friendly study space, located in Colorado State University’s Morgan Library room 160, held an open house Sept. 9 after its official debut in August.

With a capacity for eight people at a time, the room is open for reservations through the CSU Libraries website. Organizers said the space was made with the intention to fill a perceived gap in student services.

“The hope is (that the room is) beneficial to all students but specifically for neurodivergent students,” said Martha Rabura, CSU’s student success librarian that took charge of creating the space. “We have a ton of study rooms available, but a lot of them have bright overhead lighting and just really traditional seating, so creating an alternative study environment for students who want that … (promotes) mental health and well-being.”

The library staff was already looking for better ways to fill the space because of its lack of consistent reservations when Rabura brought up the concept. She said she had worked on a similar project prior to coming to CSU and was interested in taking it on here as well.

“This was something there has been a desire for the past couple years,” Rabura said. “Sensory spaces have become really common in libraries recently, with the idea of making welcoming library spaces … (that are) more inviting to anyone, including students who are neurodivergent or just want a different sensory experience.”

Rabura noted her desire to receive feedback from students, which can be delivered in the study room when reserved. The space has a variety of sensory options offered to students. There is an adjustable desk provided along with various seating options including a traditional desk chair, large bean bag, hanging chair, swivel chair and ball to sit on. The space includes a tactile board with different squares to appeal to different sensory experiences, boards for meditation and breathing, a basket full of fidget toys, coloring supplies and more to discover.

Karen Estlund, dean of libraries at CSU since 2019, shared how the space was a step in the right direction to make the university a more accommodating environment overall. CSU has similar spaces through the occupational therapy department, but these spaces are only offered to people in the program.

“The creation of this sensory-friendly room represents an exciting step forward in how we think about student well-being and what a university library can be,” Estlund said. “This innovative space was made possible through an incredible collaboration with the (Student) Disability Center, Accessibility Center and Occupational Therapy. We’re proud to offer a resource like this at CSU and excited about the possibilities it creates for the future of student-centered spaces.”

Tubyez Lucky, director of communications at CSU Libraries, shared a similar sentiment and said he hopes the room will support student mental health, especially because he believes students will take advantage of the space to calm down from stressful events in the college experience, such as final exams and mid-term major switches.

“The beauty of this room is that it takes little things and really makes them feel genuine and authentic,” Lucky said. “It makes you feel like you can really breathe and think … and separate (yourself) from the anxieties that do come with the college lifestyle. And this service, indeed, is … for people’s well-being, and I think CSU wants to highlight more of those accommodations that are provided around campus.”

Reach Abby Barson at life@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.