Founded 1891.

Submit a Tip

Join
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Categories:

CSU football prepares to face No. 20 Boise State at home following disheartening loss

Devin Imsirpasic, Sports Editor
November 3, 2026
Collegian | Cerys Hembury
Tommy Maher (10), a Colorado State University football wide receiver, touches the ground in the end zone to score a touchdown for the Rams during their game against San Diego State University in Canvas Stadium Oct. 24. Maher led the Rams with 108 receiving yards.

There comes a point when change is needed.

After a devastating 31-14 loss to Utah State, with defensive struggles continuing and offensive actions falling stagnant, Colorado State football head coach Jim Mora said he has realized a change needs to happen now, by any means necessary. 

“That was awful, an awful performance by all of us starting with me not getting the team ready to go,” Mora said postgame following the loss. “It’s not acceptable, it will not be acceptable, it will not be tolerated. We’re all professionals — everyone in that locker room is making money. … With that money comes an obligation to do your job all the time, not just once in a while.”

Mora did not hold back in his comments after the game; and now is the time to be strict as the Rams’ toughest Pac-12 opponent yet coming to town: No. 20 Boise State Broncos. 

BSU is off to a 7-1 start to the year, holding a 4-0 conference record, and will be the second ranked team to walk into Canvas Stadium this season after No. 7 BYU beat CSU 41-23 on Sept. 19. 

The Broncos come off a thrilling 46-45 win against Texas State this past week, in which they had a 28-0 lead before allowing 36 unanswered Bobcat points in the second half of the game. BSU starting quarterback Maddux Madsen was injured in the fourth quarter, and backup quarterback Max Cutforth came in and threw three touchdowns to lead the Broncos to a win.

With Madsen likely out this weekend, CSU and its struggling defense will have to prepare for a new quarterback who seems to bring just as much firepower as the now-injured starter.

“They don’t really change the structure of their offense,” Mora said at his weekly press conference Monday. “They had to throw the ball a little bit more than they would probably have liked to with their backup quarterback, but Texas State knew that. And (Cutforth) went down and won the game for them throwing the ball even against a team who knew they had to throw it.”

The fourth-quarter heroics from Cutforth to beat TXST will give BSU confidence in their backup, but the Rams may have bigger fish to fry when dealing with the Broncos offense.

Running back Dylan Riley sits at second in the country in rushing yards and has been a nightmare for opposing defenses. The Broncos’ offense packs an extremely dynamic punch fueled by both the running and passing games and will present a big test for a Rams’ defense that struggled to stop any offenses this season — nevertheless offenses as good as BSU’s.

“(Riley) is one of the best players in the country — one of the best running backs in the country,” Mora said. “Stopping the run is the cultural background of any good defense; it’s a non-negotiable. … When you look at the way we’re playing defense right now, when everybody does their job and stays connected, we’re good. But when we don’t, then we have issues.”

A question that will need to be answered going into this matchup is whether the offense can get back the juice they had displayed all season until last week. The run game was not as successful as it had been in recent weeks; the team only mustered 263 total yards of offense and quarterback Hauss Hejny only managed to throw 186 yards and scored just one touchdown.

The Broncos defense has not been particularly exceptional this season, which has proved as a weakness for a top-25 ranked college football team. The unit has been poor on third and fourth downs, and CSU’s offense will need to find a hole in the defense to attack in order to keep up with BSU.

“You approach (the offense) with candor and honesty, and you tell the truth in meetings,” Mora said. “You count on your leaders to set a great example, and as a staff you come up with another great plan, and you’re very demanding of yourself and your players. … Then, you come out and really work hard emotionally, physically, mentally to live up to the standard we’ve set the first part of the season.”

For a struggling Rams’ defense, the key to victory this weekend will be in stopping Riley and maintaining their run game. And while the task has proven difficult over recent games, the defensive staff will look to keep the unit together in a game where they must perform above and beyond.

“You rely on everybody; stopping the run is an 11-man proposition,” Mora said. “It always has been, and it always will be in the game of football. It depends on everybody doing their job at a consistent level, so that the man behind him that’s responsible for a gap can be aggressive in his gap. … It’s a process that takes time. And unfortunately for this football team and this fanbase and this coaching staff and these players, we weren’t able to play that way until we made a change.”

Sitting at a 3-5 record, CSU prepares to host Boise State at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7; the program will hope to salvage what has begun to look like another lost season in the first year of the Mora era.

Reach Devin Imsirpasic at sports@collegian.com or on social media @DImsirpasic.

More to Discover
More in Fall
Colorado State University football players celebrate with wide receiver Tommy Maher (10) while he returns to the sideline after scoring a touchdown for the Rams during their game against San Diego State University Oct. 24. Maher's second touchdown of the game came after catching a 54-yard pass from quarterback Hauss Hejny (8), the longest pass of the game.
CSU football falls flat with letdown offensive performance in loss against Utah State
Colorado State University forward Poppy O'Brien (9) centers the ball during CSU's game against Washington State University Oct. 31. CSU won the game 2-1.
Young talent leads CSU soccer past Washington State 2-1
Running back Cedric Ross (22) carries the ball after a hand-off from Hauss Hejny (8) during Colorado State University's home football game against San Diego State University Oct. 24. The Rams rushed for 216 yards against the Aztecs and won the game 56-49.
Live updates: CSU football looks for first road victory in matchup against Utah State
More in Football
Hauss Hejny (8), quarterback for the Colorado State University football team, points at the crowd behind the north end zone in Canvas Stadium after scoring a touchdown against San Diego State University Oct. 24. Hejny threw for 333 yards, including 3 touchdown passes, leading the Rams to a 56-49 victory over the Aztecs.
CSU football aims to keep momentum in Week 9 matchup against Utah State
Hauss Hejny (8), quarterback for the Colorado State University football team, points at the crowd behind the north end zone in Canvas Stadium after scoring a touchdown against San Diego State University Oct. 24. Hejny threw for 333 yards, including 3 touchdown passes, leading the Rams to a 56-49 victory over the Aztecs.
Gallery: CSU football secures 56-49 redemption win against SDSU
Colorado State University offensive lineman Jayden Tuia (50) lifts running back Durell Robinson (11) to celebrate Robinson's touchdown during a home game against San Diego State University Oct. 24. Robinson scored two rushing touchdowns for the Rams, contributing to their 56-49 win over the Aztecs.
CSU football revitalized by offense in high-scoring win against San Diego State
More in Homepage
Megan Rice, host of the Story Swap at The Lyric in Fort Collins, mentions how relatable a previous speaker's story was to her Oct. 1. Story Swap hosts shows on the first Thursday of every month; October's theme was 'Blessings in Disguise.'
The Lyric hosts monthly storytelling open mic focused on live entertainment, community confidence
New Era Colorado explains their mission to Colorado State University students at the CSU Democracy Summit Oct. 27.
Fall 2026 Democracy Summit brings CSU community together before midterm elections
Jaden Ghoreishi (7), a forward on the Colorado State University men's basketball team, goes for the layup during the Rams' first game of the season against the Montana State University Bobcats in Moby Arena Nov. 2.
Strong offensive performances from fresh faces, returning starters power CSU men’s basketball to 84-74 win
About the Contributors
Devin Imsirpasic
Devin Imsirpasic, Sports Editor
Devin Imsirpasic is a third-year journalism student entering his third year with The Collegian, now starting his new role as sports editor. He is excited to use what he has learned as a reporter on staff for two years to elevate The Collegian’s sports desk and enter a new leadership role to help others. Born in Walnut Creek, California, Imsirpasic developed a relentless passion for sports at a very young age through both playing and watching sports, specifically basketball. As the years went by, he realized his lifelong passion for sports could be turned into a career, and began working in sports journalism in high school as a broadcaster. Gaining experience in the field early on, he has delved deep into the multimedia sports scene in order to acquire as much knowledge as possible, while also getting to experience the different aspects of sports writing, broadcasting and radio. Imsirpasic has been a member of Rocky Mountain Student Media since his first days on campus as a first-year, and now holds positions with various branches outside of The Collegian, including KCSU and CTV. He strives to continue growing as a sports journalist with an eagerness to learn, while also building relationships throughout Colorado State Athletics and Rocky Mountain Student Media to help put out the best products for sports fans — just as he would want himself. When not working on a new story, you can find Imsirpasic watching and criticizing his favorite Bay Area sports teams, playing basketball anywhere or spending quality time outdoors with friends and family.
Cerys Hembury
Cerys Hembury, Photo Director
Cerys Hembury is a second-year student studying political science and English. After working as a staff photographer during her first year, she is now one of the acting photo directors for the 2026-27 school year. Hembury was born and raised in Aspen, Colorado, and after spending 18 years in the state, she figured the move to Fort Collins wouldn’t entail many surprises. However, she soon found out that much like a trip along I-70, this town is more complex than it seems on the map. During her year as a staff photographer, Hembury fell in love with Fort Collins’ deceptive simplicity. Layers of music culture, outreach programs, locally owned businesses and love for the outdoors revealed themselves with each passing photo assignment.  Under the guidance of Cait Mckinzie and Sofia Raikow, her photo director and assistant photo director respectively, she grew in both knowledge and confidence. It was largely thanks to them that her photos of the second Fort Collins No Kings protest were published by The Colorado Sun, an accomplishment that 14-year-old Hembury would never have imagined when she spent her first paycheck on a Canon camera.  This year, she looks forward to upholding The Collegian’s legacy by leading the newspaper’s team of photographers to create impactful photojournalism. Every edition of The Collegian serves the students who create it and the students who read it. Being part of that history enriches connections between community members, both in the university and beyond. 