Colorado State football is not in need of just any bounce back — it needs one of the largest the program has ever seen.

The Rams’ bowl game hopes have officially died after a 73-7 beatdown from the now 2-8 Washington State Cougars in what could be the worst loss in college football this season.

A head coach like Jim Mora — with 42 years of coaching experience under his belt — has seen it all when it comes to the highs and lows of football. But sometimes, even the most seasoned coaches don’t know what to say when there is a result like Saturday night’s game.

“We did not perform well, and it turned into a pretty disappointing night for all of us,” Mora said. “Guys have bounced back. … We continue to emphasize to them the lessons you can learn when you’re in a situation like this that will carry through to the rest of their lives. Nobody enjoys this — it’s not what we had in mind nor have worked for, and yet it is what it is.”

While the Rams have struggled to apply these lessons on the field, Mora said he hopes the team can find the mentality to battle through tough times and bring it with them into other experiences.

“These are the really tough lessons these young men have to learn, … to apply to the rest of their lives,” Mora said. “Because to be a good husband, to be a good father, to be a good businessman, to be a good role model, to have credibility; you have to have gone through really difficult things. And this is difficult for these young men right now.”

CSU now sits at a 3-7 overall record and a 1-5 conference record. Following the loss against WSU, Mora said “the people here don’t know how to win,” while saying his last school, UConn, does know how to win thanks to the basketball teams’ success.

Mora contextualized the quotes in his press conference and said he had meant the football program had to learn how to win.

“I think I said something the other night that maybe came off wrong about winning and CSU,” Mora said. “I was talking specifically about football but probably it was taken wrong, which is my fault. We just have to create a culture of winning within our football program, and that’s going to start with (CSU Athletics’ administration) and I being on the same page and doing it the right way, and there’s a commitment to doing that.”

As the season has practically been lost after the Rams did not clinch a spot in a bowl game, and after a gut-wrenching 66-point loss, the roster will have to decide whether or not to show up for the final two weeks of the season.

“They don’t (enter that quitting mindset) because that’s not how they’re built,” Mora said. “I’m not saying that somewhere in there they don’t have a moment because that would be unnatural if we didn’t all have a moment. But then you get back on track and that’s what these young men do.”

Fresno State is the final known opponent of the season for the Rams, with the teams facing off at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21 in Fresno, California. The Bulldogs have a 5-5 record, with 2-4 in conference play, and they come off a tantalizingly close 37-35 loss to Texas State.

“You go out on the practice field and you coach with a huge amount of enthusiasm just like you did at any other point in the season,” Mora said. “I want to see us compete to win in everything that we do. And that starts with this morning’s meeting … this afternoon, tomorrow, you know how we practice. … Just ignore the wreck, ignore the scoreboard and fight as hard as we can to be the best that we can be in that moment.”

CSU mustered together 274 total yards of offense against WSU, as the offense once again fell stagnant on the road. While the storyline of the game lay heavily on the 73 points allowed, the offensive unit has fallen flat on the road multiple times this season — and they will have to change that in Fresno.

After defensive struggles all season long, young players who haven’t had to opportunity to be highlighted will finally get the chance to try their hand at reigniting the nation’s worst defensive unit.

“(We) just get them more practice reps,” Mora said. “Jaden Hernandez has not taken one snap with the defense. … We had to move Khamani Potts down from linebacker to defensive end. … So just the more football that those guys can play, the better they’re going to get. You don’t give up on the season, you play the best players, … but you also give some of those young players that have really worked hard and shown that they deserve the chance to go out on the field and play.”

With just two games left on the calendar, the Rams will hope to find some confidence and put out their best attempt to end the season.

“I turn 65 years old this week, so I’ve been coaching for 42 years,” Mora said. “There has been really, really, really great seasons, and there’s been really, really, really tough seasons, and you learn from both of them. … So there’s no feeling sorry for ourselves right now at all. … Do I enjoy being in this situation? No. Do I embrace the challenge? Yes, I do.”