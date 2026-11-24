“Trans people have always been here, and will continue to be here” was echoed by the Colorado State University community members gathered for the annual Transgender Day of Remembrance ceremony on Nov. 19, honoring the memory and struggles of transgender and nonbinary people worldwide.

The event was co-hosted by Queer Umbrella, an LGBTQIA+ student organization, and the Associated Students of CSU, who funded the event. Several speakers were featured, many of whom shared their personal stories and highlighted the challenges that transgender individuals face today.

Ellie Lutz, a master’s student in ecology at CSU, served as the event’s emcee for the second year in a row. Other speakers included Phebe Samilijan and Liz Roberts — members of Queer Umbrella — CSU student Emmett Welsh-Bon, Rev. Chris Gilmore of Plymouth Congregational Church and Brendon Holloway, an assistant professor in the school of social work.

“Thank you for being here,” Samilijan said. “We hope this event this event can be a supportive space for communal grief, as well as a way to support the strength of our community.”

During the Reading of the Names Ceremony, which is traditionally the central ritual of the event, speakers and audience members read aloud the names of transgender and nonbinary people who lost their lives to antitransgender violence over the last year in the United States. Once a name was read, attendees would place a flower in one of the vases, serving as a tangible act of remembrance.

“Tonight, we speak names,” Gilmore said. “Names that should still belong to the living, breathing, laughing (and) beautiful human beings. Years ago, I heard something from a friend of mine (who was) one of the first transgender people who was ordained in our tradition. … They said it would be really nice to have no need for a Transgender Day of Remembrance — imagine that. Imagine gathering here someday and having no names to read. No candles to light because someone was murdered simply for being the beautiful human being they were born to be.”

After the ceremony, attendees also had the opportunity to contribute to an art fixture by writing a message or name on a colored ribbon, which were then tied onto wooden rods to form a transgender flag.

Lutz also acknowledged the political conditions under which the event was hosted. As of last year, CSU no longer officially publicly supports Trans Day of Remembrance due to concerns about potential federal lawsuits, according to ASCSU legislation from the 55th Senate. In response, ASCSU senators funded the ceremony through the Student Organization Discretionary Fund for both last year and this year’s ceremony.

“To paraphrase what I said last year, the responsibility of holding this ceremony has fallen onto students, faculty and staff at CSU in the Fort Collins and Northern Colorado community,” Lutz said. “Using this as our motivation, we all will continue stepping up and filling the gaps left behind by CSU to ensure that all of our events, ceremonies and histories are held and honored as they have been in years past.”

Roberts highlighted students’ willingness to keep hosting the event despite the lack of university support.

“I think it could be seen as a form of resilience,” Roberts said. “We’re going to still keep posting these events, (and) we’re going to keep bringing community together. …The university can’t really tell us everything that we can or can’t do.”

Notably, the event also followed the recent passing of two statewide ballot measures that will impact transgender youth’s ability to participate on sports teams that align with their gender identity or access gender-affirming care. In response, Samilijan said that they wanted the event to serve as a space for relief and hope for impacted individuals.

“We want to show that there is an active community here in Fort Collins and in the larger university,” Samilijan said. “I feel like when these antitrans measures passed, you can kind of slip into that nihilism or hopelessness. We just want to offer a space where we can physically see how many members of our community are engaged and want to support the trans community.”

Stella Sosnow, a CSU student who attended the event and also serves as the interim president of the Student Association of Social Workers, emphasized that the event was needed now more than ever amid this political backdrop.

“It’s really important that people see that the LGBTQ community is not scared to fight back and show that we do exist on this campus,” Sosnow said. “Just because you’re silencing us, we’re not gonna let that happen, (and) we’re not gonna let that affect us because the world needs more pride and love and joy, and that is what this community is bringing to us. So if CSU is going to silence that, then shame on CSU.”

Lutz concluded the event by encouraging attendees to feel empowered by the work of past advocates, and to look ahead at the ongoing fight for transgender rights and freedoms.

“Every right and freedom we have now is built on the shoulders of our ancestors, relatives and fellow fighters for equality,” Lutz said. “Progress is not linear, but the struggle for progress is constant. It is the continuous carrying of the torch and handing it to the future generation, reminding them of the past and to keep fighting… In the words of Bobby Sands, ‘Our revenge will be the laughter of our children.’”

Reach Claire VanDeventer at life@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.