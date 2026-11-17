The City of Fort Collins has recently decided to withdraw their permit application for the Halligan Water Supply Project and is instead looking to be incorporated into the Northern Integrated Supply Project for the city’s water storage through a one-year interim agreement.

Originally, the city planned to expand Fort Collins’ water reserve by renovating the Halligan Reservoir, located 25 miles northwest of Fort Collins on the north fork of the Cache la Poudre River. If approved, the Halligan Reservoir Project would have expanded the current reservoir and allowed for greater water storage capacity.

“That dam has been in place for quite a while,” said Katie Larkin, a Colorado State University doctoral student researching fluvial geomorphology, which is the study of how rivers shape landscapes. “It’s … over 100 years old. It needs a lot of repairs, and so they were going to pretty much just decommission that dam and build a new dam that’s a little taller.”

The project was expected to increase the reservoir by about 8,200 acre-feet. However, the United States Army Corps of Engineers was unlikely to approve the renovation due to both the ecological impacts of Halligan and the rising construction and permit costs. Due to this, Fort Collins was recommended to pursue a one-year interim agreement with NISP and withdraw its application for the project.

On Nov. 12, the Board of Directors at Northern Colorado Water Conservancy District confirmed the incorporation of both Fort Collins and Johnstown into NISP. The incorporation of Fort Collins into NISP means the city’s water source will originate from the Poudre River and be stored in a different reservoir in Northern Colorado.

“It works by moving water from the Poudre River into a planned reservoir called Glade Reservoir,” said Stephanie Cecil, senior project engineer and manager at Northern Water. “We only take water out of the Poudre when our water right is in priority, which means every other year, on average, we’ll take water maybe 15-30 days out of the year. Sometimes that’s more, sometimes that’s less, but it really depends a lot on what’s happening with water rights and what water is available.”

Several participants have expressed concern over the cost factors NISP may entail. The two-reservoir system has increased in price to an estimated $2.7 billion and may require rerouting U.S. Highway 287.

“When (NISP) was first started, there were around 15 participants,” Cecil said. “(In) late (2025 and) early (2026), we ended up having some participants drop. … We did do a large cost update, and folks were concerned about the cost of the project.”

Cecil said Northern Water has been tracking water levels in the Poudre River since 1950, and they’ve now collected 75 years of data.

“Overall, that average of flows, like, natural flow, stays about the same, but we have higher highs and lower lows,” Cecil said. “With climate variability, it actually leads to storage being a really important vessel. If you’re going to have more water in certain times of the year and more water in certain years, having the ability to store that for your dry years is really important.”

N. LeRoy Poff, a river ecologist and former biology professor at CSU, said he performed several scientific evaluations on the environmental impacts proposed projects like NISP would have.

“Those high flows are really sort of the heartbeat of the river,” Poff said. “They really function to maintain a dynamic river ecosystem because they have enough power to move the bed around and to inundate the vegetation on the side of the river.”

Poff said he is worried about how taking water from the high runoff to fill the Glade Reservoir might negatively impact Poudre River.

“NISP will take away the high flows,” Poff said. “I don’t like to be dramatic, but it’s sort of like putting a dagger in the heart of the Poudre because it will prevent that rejuvenating flush that happens every year.”

Poff also expressed concern that NISP will not be able to initially fill the Glade Reservoir effectively during the periods of low runoff.

“These reservoirs, when they start filling, are very vulnerable to a series of dry years,” Poff said. “We shouldn’t be just assuming that we can use historical runoff in the Poudre River as a guide for future runoff in the Poudre River. That’s just not responsible.”

While the data collected by Northern Water does point to manageable fluctuation in the Poudre’s water levels, its effect on the ecosystem will continue to be monitored.

“In 2026, we should not be turning a blind eye to how climate change may affect the filling of any new reservoir,” Poff said.

Reach Simone McClellan at news@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.