Before the City of Fort Collins was established, the Arapahoe, Cheyenne, Lakota, Ute and many other Native and Indigenous peoples centered their lifestyles on the grasslands, rivers and mountains that comprise current-day Larimer County. The lives of those Indigenous communities were disrupted by colonization from European nations, and their rights to the land often were left unacknowledged.

After colonization, some Native people chose to remain in the area near Fort Collins. However, they faced isolation from their cultural practices and traditional lands. Though the difficult times of colonization, discrimination and inaccessibility to resources, generations of Indigenous communities have worked to rebuild their voices.

Organizations like First People’s Community Center have been working to highlight the presence of those voices and share how they continue to grow in Northern Colorado.

“The FPCC is an intertribal and intergenerational organization,” said Nizhoni Valdez, the center’s executive director. “The mission is to recognize the diversity of Native America and our peoples, and to come together, illuminating our traditional values and balancing with the modern world.”

Valdez said the FPCC has a core purpose of connecting Native people with one another through a public-facing cultural center. As a part of the Navajo Nation herself, she said she hopes the Native population will be able to access resources, explore their culture, learn about traditional ways of life and, subsequently, heal.

“We are doing future-building with our Native community, by taking control of our narratives and being able to recognize some of our needs as Native peoples,” Valdez said. “Native folks face compounding colonial consequences. We are in an organization intended to heal some of those wounds.”

To recognize what Native communities and their ancestors have carried throughout history, the center has already had a tribal citizenship talk and multiple community discussions; they have most prominently focused on the history of federal Indian boarding schools.

Grace Pratt is FPCC’s program coordinator and is a citizen of the Kiowa, Muscogee, Oglala Lakota and Stʼatʼimc nations. Pratt said she noticed how emotional the boarding school discussion was. She also said the events have allowed the community to grieve their generational trauma in a unified manner.

“We all bonded,” Pratt said. “(Our generation) is starting to speak up a lot more and talk about all this generational trauma that they’ve suffered themselves, and us talking about that just creates this safe space for us.”

The activism of different Indigenous organizations brought multiple acts, giving Native communities a right to express their religion and access important religious sites.

“We have a say in what we can do as First People’s Community Center for our Indigenous community to help create some sort of structure,” Pratt said. “That will help the Native Northern Colorado Native community regain part of their sovereignty in a way.”

Valdez said she hopes society can break through the mystified perspectives they have of Native people and see that their voices and ideas have not disappeared.

“Native values, perspectives and worldviews are from a deep scientific and philosophical approach; that’s what I wish folks knew,” Valdez said. “We have our own education, our own approach to how we hold our knowledges, our epistemologies. They can learn a lot from Native folks and our ways in intergenerational knowledge.”

Valdez and Pratt both said they wish to acknowledge the stories of their Indigenous elders in a podcast in the future and said many elders who grew up in boarding schools have trouble speaking about their experiences.

“What can we do as a younger generation?” Pratt said. “How can we use our voice and how can we stand strong against this community that’s predominantly white?”

The podcast’s purpose would be to recognize how their elders are storytellers and should have a space to share their knowledge and experiences, they said.

“It’s an ability to have a repository of knowledge, like, you record it and then that is saved knowledge for generations to come,” Valdez said. “Knowledge needs to be passed down 100%. How do we aid in transferring knowledge for generations to come?”

Valdez said she sees a beautiful future for their Native community.

“We’re just very honored and humble to be put into this work into this role because you know as much as we love the Native community, they also love us back,” Valdez said.