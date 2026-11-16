CSU Native American Cultural Center hosts 42nd annual AISES Powwow

Colorado State University hosted its 42nd annual Advancing Indigenous Science and Engineering Society Powwow Nov. 14, which brought together Indigenous and campus communities to celebrate Native American Heritage Month with dancers, food and vendors.

The free event was organized by the Associated Students of Colorado State University, Ram Events, Native American Cultural Center and other campus organizations.

This year’s theme was “Working Together in Modernization,” to highlight how Indigenous students and professionals are acknowledging ancestral systems in modern sciences, academia and other spaces. Outside of the ballroom, the Student Tribal Research Showcase was on display.

The event was kicked off with gourd dancing and the grand entry, which was followed by intertribal dancing and recognition of young generations carrying on their ancestors’ traditions.

“(The grand entry) is the presence to start the powwow,” said Reshawn Edison, an event vendor. “A part of the purpose is that representation for our peoples, too.”

To accompany the different forms of dancing and Native American drums, there were traditional and taco fry breads sold, and various Indigenous vendors sold hand-crafted pieces, such as beaded jewelry, headwear and other items made from materials of value to different tribes.

“It’s always a treat to share with people from different cultures and people who have an appreciation for the cultural significance, as well as the time and energy that goes into handmade beaded items,” said Bazille Owen, a vendor at the powwow.

She and her family sold coffee cups, stickers, crocheted handiwork and earrings, all with Indigenous and Native designs on them.

“A lot of the T-shirts and sticker designs have cultural references, whether they’re including native languages, ideas or depicting community members, it speaks to people,” Owen said. “We’re all gathered to share and kind of celebrate the beauty of the culture.”

Owen said she appreciated getting to look around and see vendors highlighting pieces of themselves through their work.

“We’re all just, like, creative individuals and decided to come together today to come down to the powwow and share,” Owen said. “We often give back to the circle. We give so much stuff to represent our indigeneity.”

Edison said he was happy to have a booth at the event where he could share artwork and jewelry he made with turquoise, opal, seashells and other stones. He said his proceeds will go toward funding a trip to New Zealand for his younger brother to experience a cross-cultural exchange with Indigenous U.S. and New Zealand tribes.

“Everybody has their own unique niche,” Edison said. “Everyone here put their genuine heart into their work, and so that’s what’s really special. There is a coexistence between all the cultures here and a really beautiful ecosystem. ”

Cassandra Puletapuai, a CSU alumna and former president of the Graduate Student Council, has been involved in bringing light to Indigenous education and other important values in relation to indigeneity.

“I wanted to give back, of course, always to Indigenous folks, their mission, their purpose: to be seen, to be heard and all the wonderful things they want to share with the community,” Puletapuai said.

All those in attendance had the opportunity to partake in intertribal dancing, try the food and listen to the young leading voices in AISES, Native American Cultural Center and The Indigenous Science, Arts, Technology and Resilience Camp.

“One of the beautiful ceremonies is getting to see that storytelling unfolding and what it means and the values of who we are, but how we’re connected relationally to each other and how important we all are in this community in Fort Collins, especially CSU,” Puletapuai said. “And this is what always drew me is just the beautiful pageantry and stories and histories of those cultures and people.”

During and after the grand entry, dancers from different tribes shared their individual Indigenous regalia through outfits, accessories and jewelry.

“The uniqueness is always going to be the tribes that are present,” Puletapuai said. “Each and every area and aspect (have) certain tribes, and they have certain dances, certain cultures. … Even the fry bread was interesting when I was helping with the stand yesterday. … Those are those little unique characters. ”

As a part of the Samoan people, Puletapuai said she appreciated how her dress, with shark teeth and unique patterns, represented different things than the other communities. She said she felt the powwow allowed attendees to engage in conversations and share stories with one another.

Puletapuai said that to be present and engage with the performances allows Native communities to weave together and create stronger relationship with each other and those not from a Native culture.

“These dimensions are what is a part of us and who we are, and these are the things that we can — though you may not be Native — can still connect to, … these certain values and support each other,” Puletapuai said.

Reach Sananda Chandy at life@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.