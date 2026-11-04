In its second matchup of the season, Colorado State football fought tooth and nail against No. 22 Boise State but was unable to come away with a victory, falling 49-28.

The Rams closed out the first season of the Jim Mora era on a five-game losing streak, finishing out the year with a 3-9 record. All of the team’s wins came at home.

The offense once again kept the Rams in the game early, striking for 21 points in the first quarter and finishing with 388 total yards and 28 points.

Heading into the offseason, the focus for CSU now becomes retaining key players and adding through the transfer portal.

Hauss Hejny is an NFL-caliber talent, and CSU should try to keep him

Quarterback Hauss Hejny was a standout in his first year with the Rams, passing for 2,247 yards and 20 touchdowns while rushing for 457 more yards and seven touchdowns. Against BSU, Hejny completed 23 of his 38 passing attempts for 259 yards and two scores while adding an additional 67 rushing yards and a touchdown on 12 carries.

While Hejny’s top-notch performance helped the Rams on the field this year, he may have priced himself out of Fort Collins. Hejny has transferred twice in his short career already, and the Rams must keep that from happening a third time in order to keep what looks to be a future NFL talent in Fort Collins for another year.

Whatever it takes for CSU to keep Hejny in town and out of the transfer portal must be done in order to solidify the quarterback position for next season.

Wide receiver depth allows the offense to shine

The Rams offense lacks a true superstar wide receiver, but their depth at the position allows Hejny to spread the ball around.

On the night, CSU had five different receivers finish with at least 20 receiving yards. Throughout the season, the Rams have given a number of different receivers their fair share of opportunities and that trend continued in their loss to the Broncos.

Troy Foster finished as the leading receiver on the night with 69 yards and Tommy Maher has begun to emerge as Hejny’s number one option, but the Rams still utilize plenty of other receivers. Nine players finished with at least one catch in the loss.

The ability to spread the ball around allowed for the offense to shine all season, but CSU was unable to pull off the upset against BSU.

The linebacker room is the cornerstone of the defense

Linebackers Oumar Diomande and Kenyon Agurs have consistently been the top defensive playmakers for the Rams throughout the season, and that continued in CSU’s loss.

Agurs snagged an interception off of BSU quarterback Maddux Madsen in the third quarter, giving the Rams the opportunity to score. The offense failed to capitalize, but Agurs’ interception kept the Rams in the game. Agurs finished his season having forced three turnovers, tying him for the team lead.

Diomande was the Rams’ leading tackler on the season, finishing his night with 12 and the season with 115. His first year with the Rams solidified him as one of the top playmakers on the defensive side of the ball, and CSU will look to keep Diomande out of the transfer portal and build its defense around him.

With a better defense, CSU would be bowl-eligible

Time and time again, the CSU offense has proved that it can hang with some of the best units in the country. The CSU defense, on the other hand, has done quite the opposite.

Rated last out of all 138 Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) schools, the Rams defense surrendered an average of 47.8 points per game this season. On the other hand, the CSU offense scored an average of 33.3 points per game.

CSU’s offense kept the team in a number of games purely because of its ability to score, and its matchup against BSU was no different.

The Rams scored 38 points on BSU the first time around and 28 the second, but the defense surrendered a total of 113 points across both games. The Rams’ defense opened up the second half with a pair of stops, but BSU scored 21 second half points.

If CSU’s defense was able to perform like it did early in the second half with more consistency and get the high-powered Ram offense the ball more often, the Rams would almost certainly finish the year with six or more wins — enough to power them to bowl eligibility.

Reach Jack Randels at sports@collegian.com or on social media @jackrandelsmedia.