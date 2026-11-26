A fight to the end.

That’s what the Pac-12 championship game was between Colorado State and San Diego State, in which the Rams won 3-2 (7-25, 25-18, 23-25, 15-6) Wednesday. The Rams did not play their cleanest volleyball to start the game, but they came out in the end with the win.

“You know we came in this season with big goals,” first-year outside hitter Ella Stowell said. “And it’s just great to see us come out on top tonight after a rough start. It was awesome.”

With this win, CSU clinched an auto-bid into the NCAA tournament.

The Rams have now won both the regular season and the tournament title in their inaugural Pac-12 season.

“That was the best thing that could have ever happened to us,” senior middle blocker Kekua Richards said. “San Diego came out banging, man. Like, they showed up like they’re a top 25 team, and, you know, the least that I could do was just be myself.”

This was one of CSU’s most hard-fought wins of the season, with the Rams only able to get seven points in the first set. They were able to scratch and claw back to get the win Wednesday.

“Oh man, you want to know what record we broke?” head coach Emily Kohan said. “Getting beat by the most amount of points in that first set. But they responded incredibly well, and I think there’s some toughness of knowing that if we get into a situation where a set doesn’t go our way next week that we can do it again.”

Tonight Stowell achieved her career-high in kills with 17 — topping her previous record of 16.

“Yeah, early on they had some great touches,” Stowell said. “They’re a great blocking team, especially out of system. They took away a lot of the shots, but just trying to figure out new things and trying different things and just swinging hard and trusting my setter and myself.”

The Rams were only able to notch seven points in their first set, losing by a program-record 18 points. CSU allowed an 11-0 scoring run at one point in the set, being down 17-5.

“Kekua’s energy (shifted the game), I think, after set one,” Kohan said. “You watched how angry she got, where she started to craft it in a way that brings the other people along with her instead of just calling people out. When she gets into that turbo mode, like Lord help whoever’s on the other side, and she does infect all the other people.”

After a disappointing first set, Moby Arena gave CSU a standing ovation when it walked out of the huddle for the second set.

“I mean, if I’m gonna be so honest,” Richards said. “We probably would not have won that game without this crowd. Like that’s the type of stuff, and that’s why we’re grateful that we’re here. Like to be able to still get that support, even though that first set went down like that, like it’s amazing. You can’t ask for anything else.”

The Rams were able to rally and win the second set 25-18.

“We just know we’re better than that,” Stowell said. “And that was not how we wanted to come out tonight. And just wanting to win, you know, that competition, we’re all super competitive, and having that drive to go out and take that match.”

CSU went on to lose the third set 25-23 in a nail-bitter, then the Rams rallied back and won the fourth set 25-18.

Junior setter Erin Debiec was targeted Wednesday night by the Aztecs, forcing sophomore libero Karsyn Fetzer to become the Rams de-facto setter.

“Yeah, they were targeting Erin to dig because of Erin’s digging,” Kohan said. “The middles can’t get going, and Karsyn did an amazing job. That’s probably one of the harder skills for a new libero. And Karsyn’s a new libero to learn how to out-of-system set, and she’s gotten so much better. And to have her this last game in Moby Arena this year be that career-high says a lot about how good she did.”

CSU went on to win the fifth set 15-6. After the final point went to the Rams, the whole team ran to the middle of the court and celebrated with a dogpile.

“Oh my gosh, absolutely unreal,” Stowell said. “You know we came in this season with big goals, and it’s just great to see us come out on top tonight after a rough start. It was awesome.”

The Rams will now wait for Sunday when the NCAA Women’s Volleyball Selection Special airs at 6 p.m. on ESPN. This will tell the Rams where they are headed next Thursday for the first-round of the NCAA tournament.

Reach Max Root at sports@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.