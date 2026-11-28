Final: Boise State 49, Colorado State 28
BSU got the ball back following CSU’s touchdown at the 7:39 mark of the fourth quarter — and held the ball until the 1:43 mark of the quarter while also scoring.
The Broncos went down the field efficiently while also chewing clock, going on an 11-play, 75-yard drive to put the game out of reach. Wide receiver Rasean Jones scored on a 10-yard jet sweep.
CSU now finishes the season 3-9 following their fifth consecutive loss, and turn their heads towards the 2027 season following a disappointing year one in the Mora era.