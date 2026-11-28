For the second time this season, Colorado State football takes on No. 22 Boise State in Fort Collins.

The Rams enter the matchup 3-8 and on a four-game losing streak, while the Broncos sit atop the Pac-12 at 9-2.

In their last matchup, BSU scored 64 points en route to a sound victory over the Rams.

The Broncos look to close out their season with a win ahead of their Pac-12 Championship matchup against San Diego State on Dec. 4, while the Rams search for their fourth victory of head coach Jim Mora’s tenure.

Check back here and @randelsmedia on X for live updates, along with a postgame recap on collegian.com.