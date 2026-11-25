Colorado State volleyball is headed to the Pac-12 championship game with a 3-0 (25-23, 25-21, 29-27) sweep over Boise State. The Rams swept the Broncos for the third time this season, and tonight was their toughest test yet.

The Rams will now face San Diego State — after the Aztecs beat Oregon State today — tomorrow, Nov. 25, for the Pac-12 tournament championship. CSU looks to win both the regular-season title and the tournament title in its inaugural Pac-12 season.

“I loved what (the third) set was for us,” CSU head coach Emily Kohan said. “We’re supposed to have some challenges, and we’re supposed to feel the butterflies and sit with the discomfort and figure out who’s going to show up in those big moments.”

CSU had to scratch and claw to win the game tonight, only winning by as much as four in all of their sets.

“Honestly, I think it’s just our game and how we play,” senior middle blocker Kekua Richards said. “That was the best that they’ve ever played against us, and you know, kudos to them.”

This will be the Rams fourth-straight year in the conference championship game, with them last winning the Mountain West tournament title just two years ago. With a win in the championship game, CSU would secure an auto-bid to the NCAA tournament, with a chance of hosting first and second-round games if seeded high enough.

“Yeah, so we really scout them,” junior outside hitter Maria Brun said. “So then we try to execute everything that the coaches told us and just try to win, just try to be our best. And I think everything is gonna come on our side.”

This is also CSU’s 18th straight win, bringing the team to its longest winning steak since 2014.

“The scouting report evolved a little bit,” Kohan said. “They didn’t use their middles quite as much as they have the past two times, and their right sides got really hot. And so, for me, what I’m most proud of is that we adapted to a different scouting report.”

As announced by the Pac-12 yesterday, CSU had eight All-Conference players, with five making the first team alone. CSU had more players make All-Conference than they can start in a game, showing the depth that this team has. Kohan also won Pac-12 Coach of the Year, which she attributed to her staff.

“Oh man, to have eight All-Conference players,” Kohan said. “That’s more than starters. I’ve never seen that before, and I think it’s again a testament to how deep this roster is, and the fact that they’re all playing against each other every day in practice is what has made this team really good. The practices are just as competitive as the matches sometimes.”

Brun said the win came as a result of a combined effort from every member of the green and gold.

“I came to this game really energetic,” Brun said. “My teammates helped me do all of it, so it was more my teammates and me. The coaches help us a lot with the scouts, so we try to execute it.”

The Rams won the first set 25-23, after winning the first five points of the set and being up 13-6 at one point. Brun had six kills in the first set alone, with her having 15 kills in the game.

“We got to go earn some points,” Kohan said. “And was really proud of (Halle Jameson) and coming into that front row and taking huge trips. And obviously, Maria Brun had a monster game.”

CSU ended up winning the second set 25-21, but Boise State kept it close throughout. The Broncos gained the lead for the first time this set, with them only keeping it for a short while.

“Boise State is a great blocking team,” Richards said. “They have really good height. They’re really physical, and they’re good at making decisions. And they were on me today.”

The Rams had to rally in the third and final set, winning 29-27 against a Boise State squad that refused to go down easy. Kohan attributed the Moby faithful keeping Moby loud as an important factor in CSU coming away from the win.

“The Moby crowd was the ninth all-conference player,” Kohan said. “It was the difference maker, … and as we got down a little bit, needed a little extra energy, and that crowd got going. That is what home-court advantage is about.”

Reach Max Root at sports@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.