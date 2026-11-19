What was looking to be another devastating loss did a full 180 in the second half.

Colorado State men’s basketball trailed by 11 at halftime against the North Dakota State Bison, and trailed by as many as 14 in the first half. Morale was low, Moby Arena was quiet and the major offensive struggles from the team’s recent loss against Loyola Chicago persisted.

However, CSU knew it couldn’t drop another home game that it was heavily favored in. That’s why the starting lineup all clicked together and rallied the team back from a sizable deficit in the final 20 minutes to win 71-64.

NDSU led 54-46 with 12:23 remaining in the contest. After that point, the Rams went on an astonishing 14-0 scoring run, flipping the game completely in their favor to give them a six-point lead. From there, the Moby crowd ignited and CSU never looked back.

“We came into the game with the right mentality,” guard Jase Butler said. “A couple of things didn’t go our way, but we knew if we stayed together in the second half and just stick to who we are; unlike last game, where we kind of all went our separate ways. This game, we knew if we stuck together, we’d come and chip away and come back and win the game.”

A rough first half immediately turned around once CSU came out of the break. It came out rebounding with energy, hitting 3-pointers and hyping up what was initially a lousy home crowd.

“It was just about staying the course,” forward Carey Booth said. “Obviously through the course of a game, a lot of things change, and we just made big plays, executed, were in the right spots at the right time. So things just went our way.”

It was the starting lineup who sparked the large scoring run that flipped the game towards the Rams, but specifically the combination of Justin Menard and Booth. The duo’s mixture of scoring sparked the crowd.

Booth had five first-half points, and Menard had none. That quickly changed in the second half, as Booth had eight second-half points and Menard had seven by the time the Rams took the lead.

Junior forward Kyle Jorgensen also put together a nice stat line, and was the main player keeping the Rams afloat in the first half. He had 10 points in the first half, finishing with 17 on the night while adding three 3-pointers and seven rebounds.

“Kyle wears his emotions on his sleeve,” head coach Ali Farokhmanesh said. “You can’t let yourself get out of character, and he knows that. Like he’s just wired positive. … He easily could have got frustrated fast, and I thought he didn’t let that happen. He actually came together more and came over and talked to me after I screamed and yelled at him … I thought we both calmed each other down and moved on to the next play.”

Max Iversen of the Bison came out guns blazing, hitting three 3-pointers by the 14:38 mark of the first half. CSU seemed like it had a problem on their hands with the freshman guard who had 12 points on perfect shooting at the half — but it solved that problem really quickly.

Iversen was 2-for-11 from the field in the second half, including 0-for-4 from 3. Once the Rams shut him down, the train never slowed.

“We did a way better job in the second half, and I thought he didn’t really get a clean look up the rest of the game,” Farokhmanesh said. “He jacked one up from deep, but it was like eight feet behind the (three point) line. So we made him have to work for it in the second half, and the whole game plan was to make him play in the paint — and we did that.”

Following up a bad loss with an inspiring comeback win is something that the Rams needed now — improving their record to 4-1 before they prepare to head to Lahaina, Hawaii, for their toughest matchup of the season against the No. 12 Arizona Wildcats.

“I think we’re all ready for the moment, and we are going to prove a lot of people wrong,” Butler said. “A lot of people are trying to write us off after a loss or two — it’s college basketball. You win games, you lose games, but I think we’re coming in with that underdog mentality. We have nothing to lose, so we’re going out playing our best basketball, and we all believe we win that game, so that’s the goal.”