Cyanotypes are a form of blue-scale photo printing that uses mixed chemicals and negative images to create works of art. A Colorado State University doctoral candidate studying atmospheric chemistry with Willis Lab’s research group Rae Pooley will host a cyanotype printing class Saturday, Nov. 21 at the Global Village Museum of Arts and Cultures.

The event is designed to bring community members together to bridge the gaps between art and science through the creation of five personal cyanotype prints.

Kasey Medlin, outreach and programs manager at Global Village, described the upcoming workshop as an opportunity for creative engagement with the exhibit, “Exposure: Identity and the Evolving Image.” This exhibit explores photo history, particularly how people capture their identities through images.

“With this photography exhibit, it lends itself to many different things,” Medlin said. “And in this (exhibit) I really wanted to incorporate some workshops into our programming.”

As part of her research for the exhibit, Medlin said she was reaching out to local photo historians and that is how she met Pooley.

Pooley studies the environmental importance of invisible aerosols in the Earth’s atmosphere, specifically “how aerosols are formed way up in the Arctic atmosphere, and how that could be important for making Arctic clouds.”

The chemical process in cyanotype printing is similar to Pooley’s research because both rely on sunlight.

“The thing that atmospheric chemistry and my art, through cyanotype printing, have in common is the sun,” Pooley said. “The sun is the biggest driver of atmospheric chemistry that we work with, and the sun is also, through the same process, driving chemistry on this piece of paper.”

Pooley simplified the cyanotype process as the combination of two stable chemicals that, when mixed, “form an unstable compound that is sensitive to light.”

“This light-sensitive chemical starts off lime green,” Pooley explained. “You can brush it onto paper, onto fabric, you can even brush it onto stamps.”

The print is created by laying a negative image — the object or image that will be printed — on top of the lime green solution. Exposing the solution to the sun causes it to oxidize and turn dark blue in any area uncovered by the negative image.

“Once (the image) is deep blue, it’s archival, so it’ll stay that way forever,” Pooley said.

The cyanotype workshop will allow museum visitors to engage with the photographic content of the exhibition and provide a platform for Pooley to bring their work in atmospheric chemistry into conversation with an artistic practice.

“Science and art are very deeply intertwined, and a lot of people don’t necessarily appreciate that,” Pooley said. “Art is about discovering who you are … and how you want to interact with the world.”

They described art as an “investigation” and stated, “There’s a sense of pride and connection and learning that comes with (art).”

By teaching the cyanotype class at the Global Village Museum, Pooley said they hope to cross the perceived divide between art and science and demonstrate the importance of scientific communication.

“Science is all about communication, and the way you present and communicate your science drastically changes how it’s going to be perceived by your audience,” Pooley said. “And that step — that communication tool — is art. Even if it’s making diagrams and PowerPoints, or things like that, it’s still art. And vice versa, those who are really into art, really talented at art, have this beauty of observation that also makes them really excellent scientists. Artists are really scientists in disguise, even if they don’t quite recognize it.”

Reach Emma Pelto at science@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.