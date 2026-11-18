Perfection.

Colorado State volleyball capped off a historic regular season, earning its 17th straight win against Texas State 3-0 (25-16, 25-18, 25-16) and completing its undefeated season in Pac-12 play.

The Rams capped off their season as the No. 1 seed entering the Pac-12 tournament and the Pac-12 regular season champions.

“It just means the world to us,” sophomore pin hitter Sofia Zabjek said. “Going into this season, we knew that we wanted to win our conference. Like that was a big goal of ours. So to do it undefeated is really fun.”

The win came on CSU’s Senior Night, where it honored seniors Kekua Richards, Brenna Rowland and Sophie Stephenson.

“It was like the most special part of my whole entire career,” Richards said. “I’m gonna hold that moment for the rest of my life. It was super awesome just having a community that’s there and supports me and is supportive of me for anything that I do and being able to represent my culture. This night means everything and I’m never gonna forget it.”

CSU season marks the fourth time in program history a team has gone undefeated in conference play and the first time under coach Emily Kohan.

The Rams earned their best regular-season record since 1999, demonstrating just how great of a season CSU had.

“Yeah, I think we’ve done it with depth all season long,” Kohan said. “I think tonight was an example of that. We had to play with a different lineup due to some injuries, and the fact that we’re so deep means the gym’s competitive every day, and it keeps everybody sharp every single day to keep getting better.”

Richards had a season-high in kills with 15 alongside one block. Richards’ family flew in from Hawaii for the game.

This is the Rams’ best season since 1999 — where they went 30-3 — ending the regular season 27-3.

“It was in a great place when I was able to take the helm,” Kohan said. “And we wanted to do justice to the legacy that came before us. And every year is a little bit different, and I’m really proud of what this group was able to do with a pretty young squad.”

Before the game, senior ceremonies celebrated two practice players, two managers and three student-athletes. The participants in the ceremonies were surrounded by their friends and families, and were given flowers and letters for their achievements.

“(Richards’) family’s all here,” Kohan said. “She was amped up to be able to have them in the crowd. It’s Senior Night for Moby Arena, and she was feeling it, and it makes me so proud because she’s one of the greats to wear that jersey as a middle blocker.”

Before the U.S. national anthem was played, CSU honored Richards’ heritage by playing the Hawaiian anthem.

The Rams went on to sweep the Bobcats with help from their seniors. They won the first set 25-16 in dominating fashion with 5 blocks, showing why they are leading the country in blocks per set.

“Yeah, I mean, I think it’s the same every game,” Zabjek said. “Just try to stop them as much as we can.”

CSU continued their domination en route to a 25-18 second set win, with Zabjek stepping into different roles than she was used to.

“Yeah, she played unbelievably all the way around,” Kohan said. “And she was so close in the back row. And listen, the kid is super talented.”

The green and gold went on to win the third set 25-16 and cemented their undefeated Pac-12 season.

CSU now looks to the Pac-12 tournament, which the Rams will host from Nov. 24-25, and will take on the No. 4 seed in the conference at 6 p.m. on Nov. 24.

“It starts over 0-0,” Kohan said. “And we close out chapter three here and start chapter four, and none of it matters again. And you got to get back into earn it and and kind of reset yourself.”

Reach Max Root at sports@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.