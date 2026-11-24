Sixteen wins, zero losses.

That was Colorado State’s record in the inaugural season of the new Pac-12 conference. The Rams did not lose a single game in all of conference play, only losing three in the regular season, all to ranked teams.

CSU also rides a 17-game winning streak into the postseason, having last lost to Colorado on Sept. 17.

The Rams will take on No. 4 seed Boise State — a team they have swept twice this season — in the Pac-12 tournament semifinals.

The Rams look to win their second conference tournament title under head coach Emily Kohan and gain their second NCAA tournament bid under her.

CSU’s historic Pac-12 season was nothing but dominance — only losing in seven sets conference play and winning 48.

How CSU matches up

The Rams have gone 23-3 this year and have their best record since 1999 — when they went 30-3, ending as the regular-season conference champions.

The Rams played their last regular season game against Texas State without star outside hitter and kill leader Halle Jameson. While no injury has been confirmed, having her sidelined could hurt the Rams chances at the conference title.

CSU has relied heavily on its tandem middle blockers Eve Wilson and Kekua Richards, who have helped the Rams lead the country in blocks per set. Wilson and Richard have each tallied 133 blocks and 131 blocks respectively.

The Rams’ unsung hero has been their junior setter Erin Debeic, who leads the team 931 assists and 27 service aces — only second to junior outside hitter Maria Brun’s 32. Debeic also gained her 2,000th career assist earlier this season.

Earlier this year, Brun set the record for the most service aces in CSU’s modern-scoring-era history with her 109th ace.

The star libero for the Rams has been sophomore Karsyn Fetzer, who has 343 digs on the year and 3.77 digs per set.

The Rams have also had a breakout freshman outside hitter Ella Stowell, who has emerged on the scene as one of the Rams best offensive weapons.

Who CSU will face

CSU will face off against Boise State in the semifinal round. With a win, they will face the winner of San Diego State and Oregon State.

SDSU clinched the second seed, while OSU clinched the third seed with a win over Boise State on Nov. 19. San Diego State had the second-best record in the conference at 11-5 in conference and 16-10 overall.

The Rams will take on Boise State first, which will be led by a duo of sophomore outside hitter Sydney Dreves and freshman outside hitter Azlynn Tittmann. Boise State also has a star senior middle blocker Kendall Hastings, who has 124 blocks this year.

The last time these two faced off, the Rams swept the team 3-0 and CSU dominated the second set, with Richards leading the team in kills and blocks.

San Diego State has been in the running for the regular season champion runner-up for most of this year, being 11-5 in conference. The Aztecs are led by another duo of senior outside hitter Ella Schabort and freshman outside hitter Layla Austin who have 345 kills and 339 kills respectively and have led them to first in the conference in kills.

When these two last faced off it was when the Aztecs broke the Rams 29-set winning streak, only letting CSU beat them 3-1. This is also the only team in the conference that CSU has yet to sweep, beating them 3-1 both times.

Oregon State was ranked second in the conference for most of the season when they faced off against CSU at home Oct. 10, when they lost and were never able to regain that spot over SDSU. The Beavers have a tandem of sophomore middle blockers Alana Marrs and Taray Tela who have lead the team in blocks.

The last time these two faced off, the Rams went on the road on Halloween and swept the Beavers 3-0. Stowell led the team in kills with 12 while sophomore pin hitter Sofia Zabjek led the team in blocks with five.

Moby Madness

CSU has been dominant when playing at home. The Rams boasted a 13-1 home record this season, with their lone loss coming from former No. 11 SMU.

The Rams have been dominant when having the Moby faithful surrounding them. The Rams have only lost six sets at home out of 43 sets that they have played in Moby. If it wasn’t for that SMU game, CSU has only dropped three sets out of 13 games that they have played in Moby.

Kohan has repeatedly stated that having the Moby faithful is one of the biggest advantages the Rams can have, making Moby a near-impossible place for visiting teams to play in.

How to watch

The Rams will face off against Boise State at 6 p.m. on Nov. 24 at Moby Arena. The entire tournament will be live streamed for free on the Pac-12 youtube channel.

Reach Max Root at sports@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.