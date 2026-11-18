Editor’s Note: This is an ongoing breaking news story. Updates will be provided as they become available.

United States Rep. Joe Neguse who serves Colorado’s 2nd Congressional District, which includes Fort Collins, has been elected to serve as the assistant speaker in the U.S. House of Representatives. Neguse will take on the role in the 120th Congress, set to convene Jan. 3, 2027.

According to an email press release sent at 9:57 a.m. Nov. 18, Neguse was unanimously elected. He will serve as the youngest member of senior House Democratic leadership, sitting as the fourth-highest ranking member of the chamber and the highest-ranking Colorado lawmaker.

“Only in America could the son of African immigrants — who grew up in Highlands Ranch and is a proud product of Colorado’s public schools — become assistant speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives,” Neguse said in the email press release. “I’m deeply grateful to my colleagues for electing me to serve in this role, and I look forward to the critical work ahead that we must do to end corruption in Washington D.C. and expand opportunity for every single Coloradan in our great state.”

Neguse was reelected to serve what will be his fourth term in the chamber, defeating Republican candidate Kelley Dennison in the 2026 midterm elections. According to the Associated Press who called the race, Neguse secured just under 75% of the vote.