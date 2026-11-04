2026 Elections live results: Federal, state elected positions

Editor’s Note: This story will be updated every 30-45 minutes, or when new results come in. This is a comprehensive list of all candidates on the ballot for state and federal races. Voting results come from the Secretary of State’s office.
Nov. 3, Colorado and Larimer County voters will elect several federal and state leaders within the U.S. House, U.S. Senate and Colorado Legislature. The ballot brings together both incumbents and political newcomers who are seeking to lead their respective offices for the next four years.
For live updates on Larimer County races and ballot measures, you can click here. For state-level ballot measures, you can click here.