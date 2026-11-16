CSU faculty members discuss role of AI policy across departments, impacts on student learning

At Colorado State University, students and faculty have been forced to grapple with implementation of artificial intelligence in higher education. CSU, like many universities around the world, does not have a campuswide AI policy in place, leaving it up to individual departments and instructors to decide how AI can be used in their classrooms.

The Economics Student Leadership Council recently hosted an Economics of AI panel Nov. 10 to discuss implications of implementing AI in education. The panelists included Colorado State Sen. Cathy Kipp, assistant professor of philosophy Paul DiRado, Denver-based AI consultant Crys Black and professor and chair of CSU’s economics department Daniele Tavani. Discussions during the event focused on how to strike a balance in implementing AI at CSU.

“I actually think it’s good that we don’t have a universitywide policy,” DiRado said. “I think different departments just are too different. The administration definitely wants this to be an AI-first institution, for economic survival reasons, if nothing else. But they are allowing those of us who want to say, ‘Hey, we don’t think this is actually going to help our teaching,’ the freedom to do that.”

DiRado said the philosophy department at CSU does not have a general policy on AI, and he only allows the use of AI for assignments outside of class. He emphasized the importance of students learning in-class and disconnecting from technology while in the classroom.

“The goal of these classes is to give students a space to figure out who they are and what they care about without any technological help,” DiRado said. “I think it’s really important to learn how to use technology well, but I also think it’s really important to learn when and how to not use it.”

Within the department of computer science, there are classes students can take dedicated to learning how to integrate AI into their work. Computer science professor Fabio De Abreu Santos currently teaches CS 440: Introduction to AI and will teach CS 580B3: AI for Software Engineering next semester. He said his classes prepare students for a world where using AI is industry standard.

“(In) the industry, they don’t want you to create the code from scratch because that’s expensive, right,” De Abreu Santos said. “So you’re going to use a coding agent. There is no way to escape from that.”

He said the focus of his classes is to learn how to work with AI, not have AI do your work in its entirety. He emphasized the human element is still vital to a discipline like coding.

“If you just ask the coding agent to write code for you, but you don’t understand what you’re doing, in perhaps in a few months you don’t have control over your project anymore because you have no idea what you have on the app, right,” Santos said. “And that’s why we still need to have humans in the loop to make sure we have control.”

While the College of Liberal Arts also does not have an AI policy, professors are asked to state their individual policy in their class syllabus, according to Elinor Light, associate dean for undergraduate affairs and student success. Light said faculty in the college are considering how to provide students an environment where they can weigh how AI can affect the quality of their work and learning.

“I think a conversation about how AI plays into writing processes now is important, but should you be allowed to use AI to generate text?” Light said. “That doesn’t feel like a productive use of time, right?”

During CSU’s AI Symposium in October 2025, CSU debuted its own AI agent called CSUGPT, an AI chatbot powered by NebulaOne. CSU also plans to debut RamGPT, another AI chatbot that would primarily provide information on CSU related topics, such as events. The second chatbot was set to be released in spring 2026 but was put on hold due to budgetary and staffing constraints.

Unlike public AI tools, CSUGPT keeps all data, prompts and uploads inside the university’s Microsoft Azure platform, protecting sensitive data and giving “every student, faculty and staff member a safe way to explore generative AI” according to the AI@CSU website.

“We felt that (CSUGPT) was, in the division of IT, mostly from that equity access and security standpoint,” said David Edwards, an AI strategist for the department of information technology within the CSU System. “One of the reasons that we’re concentrating so much on Copilot and CSUGPT is they all reside within our Microsoft environment.”

When asked about concerns over AI usage in higher education, Edwards said students ultimately decide whether to use AI or not, and if they don’t they “aren’t contributing” to AI usage across campus. He also said the department of IT works to encourage responsible uses of AI, and the university abides by Microsoft’s sustainability commitment.

“It’s hard because I definitely understand the concerns that students have about it, while also I know that CSU is tasked with preparing students for work outside of CSU and we see that one of the things that companies want is students that are AI-literate,” Edwards said.

Reach Jack Ryan at news@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.