This week in ASCSU: Resolution to expand Indigenous initiatives at CSU introduced

The Associated Students of Colorado State University convened Nov. 11 for the 14th session of the 56th Senate.

Following the swearing in of new senators and associates, the senate moved on to gallery input.

This session’s guest speaker was ASCSU Parliamentarian Almendra Belen Farfan who gave a presentation on parliamentary procedure.

Farfan explained the different elements of parliamentary procedure, as well as the terminology members of the senate are asked to utilize within the space.

To follow was the ratification of the new ASCSU Food and Housing Fellow Vladimir Loar Pardo. Per its description, the fellowship is a leadership and research role that serves to improve housing and food security and basic needs for all students on and off campus. ASCSU Chief of Staff Ferrin Ying Jaudon informed senate the position was advertised via flyers, emails and classroom announcements.

“Our overarching goal is to establish ASCSU Basic Needs as a resource hub that connects students to existing support systems, particularly Rams Against Hunger,” Loar Pardo said.

To begin confidence business, senate began by reviewing edits made to Bill #5621, “Amendment and Approval of the 2026-27 Student Fee Review Board Bylaws Update.”

The bill was written by SFRB Chair and ASCSU Vice President Ben Gregg and SFRB Vice Chair and Associate Director of Traditions and Engagement Nick Nye. It was passed by senate via placard vote.

For new business, Resolution #5624, “Expanding Indigenous Initiatives,” written by Chair of the University Affairs Committee and Sen. Cassidy Mendoza along with Ying Jaudon.

The resolution calls for CSU to expand indigenous initiatives beyond what currently stands, including adding Indigenous language courses to CSU’s course catalogue, ensuring a fully funded and staffed Native American Cultural Center, the creation of Indigenous-focused murals, creating a seat for Indigenous representation on the CSU Board of Governors and more.

The resolution also focuses on the university’s land acknowledgement.

“The current CSU Land Acknowledgement resonates with older generations of the Indigenous community but fails to connect with current Indigenous students on campus,” the resolution reads. “The conversations surrounding the disconnect within Indigenous youth is the fact that CSU creates no actionable items to further the land acknowledgement and is not explicit about the historical context of forced removals and genocides that these communities experienced; and, only recognizing the fact that Indigenous Communities previously resided in the area is a disservice to the history of how these communities were removed.”

For further review, the bill was sent to the University Affairs Committee, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee and Internal Affairs Committee.

Bill #5623, “Funding the Celebration of Progress Event,” was then presented to the senate by Greene. The bill aims to allocate $1,600 to the Women and Social Justice Caucus to host the Celebration of Progress Event Feb. 19, 2027. The event is intended to promote self-care and healthy environments for CSU students and will feature food, drinks and activities for attendees.

“The purpose of this event is to celebrate how far we’ve come, not how far we’re trying to go,” Greene said. “This event would basically be just, like, one small step toward improving our campus’s mental health.”

The bill was then sent to the Budgetary and Appropriations Committee and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee for edits.

During judicial reports, senate was presented with the second reading of ASCSU Request for Opinion/Review Filing Form #5601 by ASCSU Chief Justice Dylan Mastrogiovanni. The opinion asks for clarification on the hiring and ratification process for student positions and will be heard on Friday, Nov. 13, according to Mastrogiovanni.

Reach Katya Arzubi at news@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.