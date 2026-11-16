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This week in ASCSU: Resolution to expand Indigenous initiatives at CSU introduced

Katya Arzubi, Staff Reporter
November 16, 2026
Collegian | Leeann Albers
Associated Students of Colorado State University Speaker of the Senate Ryer Roberts starts talking about the Consent Agenda at their weekly ASCSU meeting Sept. 16.

The Associated Students of Colorado State University convened Nov. 11 for the 14th session of the 56th Senate.

Following the swearing in of new senators and associates, the senate moved on to gallery input.

This session’s guest speaker was ASCSU Parliamentarian Almendra Belen Farfan who gave a presentation on parliamentary procedure.

Farfan explained the different elements of parliamentary procedure, as well as the terminology members of the senate are asked to utilize within the space.

To follow was the ratification of the new ASCSU Food and Housing Fellow Vladimir Loar Pardo. Per its description, the fellowship is a leadership and research role that serves to improve housing and food security and basic needs for all students on and off campus. ASCSU Chief of Staff Ferrin Ying Jaudon informed senate the position was advertised via flyers, emails and classroom announcements.

“Our overarching goal is to establish ASCSU Basic Needs as a resource hub that connects students to existing support systems, particularly Rams Against Hunger,” Loar Pardo said.

To begin confidence business, senate began by reviewing edits made to Bill #5621, “Amendment and Approval of the 2026-27 Student Fee Review Board Bylaws Update.”

The bill was written by SFRB Chair and ASCSU Vice President Ben Gregg and SFRB Vice Chair and Associate Director of Traditions and Engagement Nick Nye. It was passed by senate via placard vote.

For new business, Resolution #5624, “Expanding Indigenous Initiatives,” written by Chair of the University Affairs Committee and Sen. Cassidy Mendoza along with Ying Jaudon.

The resolution calls for CSU to expand indigenous initiatives beyond what currently stands, including adding Indigenous language courses to CSU’s course catalogue, ensuring a fully funded and staffed Native American Cultural Center, the creation of Indigenous-focused murals, creating a seat for Indigenous representation on the CSU Board of Governors and more.

The resolution also focuses on the university’s land acknowledgement.

“The current CSU Land Acknowledgement resonates with older generations of the Indigenous community but fails to connect with current Indigenous students on campus,” the resolution reads. “The conversations surrounding the disconnect within Indigenous youth is the fact that CSU creates no actionable items to further the land acknowledgement and is not explicit about the historical context of forced removals and genocides that these communities experienced; and, only recognizing the fact that Indigenous Communities previously resided in the area is a disservice to the history of how these communities were removed.”

For further review, the bill was sent to the University Affairs Committee, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee and Internal Affairs Committee.

Bill #5623, “Funding the Celebration of Progress Event,” was then presented to the senate by Greene. The bill aims to allocate $1,600 to the Women and Social Justice Caucus to host the Celebration of Progress Event Feb. 19, 2027. The event is intended to promote self-care and healthy environments for CSU students and will feature food, drinks and activities for attendees.

“The purpose of this event is to celebrate how far we’ve come, not how far we’re trying to go,” Greene said. “This event would basically be just, like, one small step toward improving our campus’s mental health.”

The bill was then sent to the Budgetary and Appropriations Committee and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee for edits.

During judicial reports, senate was presented with the second reading of ASCSU Request for Opinion/Review Filing Form #5601 by ASCSU Chief Justice Dylan Mastrogiovanni. The opinion asks for clarification on the hiring and ratification process for student positions and will be heard on Friday, Nov. 13, according to Mastrogiovanni.

Reach Katya Arzubi at news@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.

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About the Contributor
Leeann Albers
Leeann Albers, Photo Director
As Leeann Albers enters her junior year and begins her journey with The Rocky Mountain Collegian as co-director of the photo desk, guided by finding a decisive moment and running with it, she strives to extend the photo desk’s creativity and skills. Albers traveled to Fort Collins from Albuquerque, New Mexico — the 505. Feeling out of place in the business college, she switched to journalism and media communication in hopes of pursuing photojournalism. After her mom and dad sparked her love for cameras at an early age, that passion never dimmed. After she purchased her first real camera, she worked with Colorado State Athletics Digital Media, and she was hooked. That team helped find her niche and today she still continues to grow with the department.  When she has an ounce of free time, Albers loves to do outdoor activities such as fishing, snowboarding and hikes, with or without her camera. Albers is a big intramural sports player as well. She dabbles in arts and crafts, film photography (don’t knock it until you try it) and loves a local house show or live concert.  In hopes of building new skills, creating community and putting a smile on people’s faces with The Collegian’s photo desk, Albers is ecstatic to be a part of such an outstanding community of editors, writers and photographers. 