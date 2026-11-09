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The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

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The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
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This week in ASCSU: Senators react to midterm elections, 1st judicial opinion to be reviewed

Katya Arzubi, Staff Reporter
November 9, 2026
Collegian | Leeann Albers
Associated Students of Colorado State University Speaker of the Senate Ryer Roberts opens the floor for Campus Community Reports at the weekly ASCSU meeting Sept. 16.

The Associated Students of Colorado State University convened Nov. 4 for the 13th session of the 56th Senate.

Following the swearing in of new senators and associates, the ratification of two new Student Fee Review Board members, Eleanore Stanton and Anisa Valehi, took place.

Up next for senate was gallery input, which began with Sen. Jack Pendleton.

Pendleton said he was pleased with many of the Nov. 3 midterm election outcomes but was disappointed with the passage of some Colorado ballot measures, specifically discussing Proposition 134 and Proposition 135.

“Even in a blue-wave year, trans rights are left behind,” said Pendleton, who represents the Pride Resource Center.

Sen. Brooke Reese also brought attention to what midterm results meant to communities on campus.

“The blue wave is not an assurance to this body,” Reese said. “ASCSU has pledged its commitment to trans students, survivors and to students impacted by substance abuse. We have done that, and we need to hold ourselves to that.”

To move into old business, senate began by reviewing the edits made to Bill #5615, “Amending the 2026-27 Judicial Job Descriptions.” The aims to revise job descriptions for associate justices and the election manager. It was written by ASCSU Chief Justice Dylan Mastrogiovanni.

The chamber passed the bill via placard vote.

Next up for old business was the review of changes made to Lex #5617, “Requirement of all ASCSU officials to Complete Annual ‘Know Your Rights’ Training,” which is written by Associate Sen. Soledad Vega-Langley, Sen. Ashley Perez, Sen. David Zavala and Sen. Vanessa Escobar Romero.

“This bill aims to add an amendment to the ASCSU Constitution to require mandatory annual ‘Know Your Rights’ Training for all ASCSU officials ensuring adequate knowledge of constituents and students rights in relation to local, state and federal law enforcement agencies and the University,” the legislation reads.

The lex was then passed unanimously via oral vote.

The edits made to Lex #5619, “Funding and Supporting the 2026 Trans Day of Remembrance Ceremony at Colorado State University,” were then reviewed.

The lex was written by Associate Sen. Enock Monanti and Sen. Liri Sananes, and it aims to continue providing ASCSU financial support to a Transgender Day of Remembrance ceremony at CSU.

The lex was passed unanimously by the senate.

To end old business, the last reading of Bill #5620, “Funding Sexual Health and Safety Kits for Students,” took place.

“This bill aims to allocate $3,000 to fund sexual health and safety kits to be distributed to students through the Women and Social Justice Caucus,” the bill reads.

The bill, which was written by Sen. Mackenzie Franks, was passed by the senate via an oral vote.

To begin new business, senate started with the ratification of the new ASCSU Elections Manager, Maren Hollinger.

The ASCSU election manager organizes and manages ASCSU elections, which occur during the spring semester, according to Section 903 of the ASCSU Constitution. The role is selected by ASCSU’s judicial branch.

Senate moved to ratify Hollinger’s position by placard vote.

Next, each branch gave their respective reports.

Director of Traditions and Programming Alexander Fiduccia drew attention to a few upcoming events, such as the first concert of the Live Student Concerts series on Nov. 19, where three different bands will be playing.

During judicial reports, Mastrogiovanni reviewed ASCSU Request for Opinion/Review Filing Form #5601.

“For anyone who doesn’t know what an opinion (form) is, it’s a request to judicial interpretation on some governing documents,” Mastrogiovanni said.

The opinion aims to clarify ASCSU’s hiring and ratification process.

Senate will reconvene Nov. 11.

Reach Katya Arzubi at news@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.

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About the Contributor
Leeann Albers
Leeann Albers, Photo Director
As Leeann Albers enters her junior year and begins her journey with The Rocky Mountain Collegian as co-director of the photo desk, guided by finding a decisive moment and running with it, she strives to extend the photo desk’s creativity and skills. Albers traveled to Fort Collins from Albuquerque, New Mexico — the 505. Feeling out of place in the business college, she switched to journalism and media communication in hopes of pursuing photojournalism. After her mom and dad sparked her love for cameras at an early age, that passion never dimmed. After she purchased her first real camera, she worked with Colorado State Athletics Digital Media, and she was hooked. That team helped find her niche and today she still continues to grow with the department.  When she has an ounce of free time, Albers loves to do outdoor activities such as fishing, snowboarding and hikes, with or without her camera. Albers is a big intramural sports player as well. She dabbles in arts and crafts, film photography (don’t knock it until you try it) and loves a local house show or live concert.  In hopes of building new skills, creating community and putting a smile on people’s faces with The Collegian’s photo desk, Albers is ecstatic to be a part of such an outstanding community of editors, writers and photographers. 