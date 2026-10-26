Founded 1891.

Submit a Tip

Join
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Support The Collegian
Advertise With Us

Print Archives
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Categories:

This week in ASCSU: Fellowship position expedited, resolution passed in support of survivors of sexual violence

Katya Arzubi, Staff Reporter
October 26, 2026
Collegian | Leeann Albers
Associated Students of Colorado State University Speaker of the Senate Ryer Roberts, Speaker Pro Tempore Estevan Vega, Parliamentarian Almendra Belen Farfan and Clerk Charlotte Seymour begin roll call at the weekly ASCSU meeting Sept. 16.

The Associated Students of Colorado State University convened Oct. 21 for the 11th session of the 56th Senate.

Following the swearing in of new senators and associate senators, all members of the Student Fee Review Board were ratified.

SFRB’s primary role is to oversee the $74 million budget of yearly student fees. The board is chaired by ASCSU Vice President Ben Gregg.

Senate then moved into gallery input, beginning with Associate Justice Nevaeh Greene.

“I am working on a mental health event that’s going to happen, and it’s going to be cool,” Greene said. “I would encourage all of you, whenever the (Survivor Advocacy and Foundational Education) Center does events, to go to them. … It’s very important for survivors and people of interpersonal violence to know that they are heard and that they are loved and respected.”

Gregg followed, announcing a survey in which students can give their input on their interactions with the CSU Police Department.

“We’re doing a bit of a survey about the impacts of CSUPD on students, just so that we can use this information to go to the necessary people and try and figure out some of these issues,” Gregg said. “It’s also up on (the ASCSU) Instagram. … Share it with your networks if you know any students who have interacted with CSUPD in any way. We want to hear that input.”

Senate then moved to its guest speakers. Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee Chair Vanessa Escobar-Romero and Director of Student Voice and Belonging Kristina Rodriguez gave an introductory presentation on how to write legislation at ASCSU.

To start off confidence business, senators were presented with Lex #5618, “Approval of the Food and Housing Fellowship,” written by ASCSU President Victoria Quesada-Stoner.

Quesada-Stoner described the fellowship as a research-based student position that will work in collaboration with CSU’s department of basic needs, Assistant Director for Student Government Julia Pratt and ASCSU’s executive branch.

“If we want to continue making an impact within basic needs, we really need a lot of specific research done to ensure we are supporting our students and everything,” Quesada-Stoner said. “(The fellow) will come up with a report of all the different research and projects that they did throughout the year.”

There was then a period of discussion and debate to discuss whether the piece of legislation should be expedited, which would ratify the fellowship’s job description without it being sent to ASCSU committees for edits.

The fellowship position was advertised by ASCSU via Instagram Sept. 23 and was sent to other campus stakeholders before going through an interview process; Soledad Vega-Langley, an associate senator for El Centro, was announced as the position’s finalist.

A lengthy discussion and debate followed regarding concerns from the senate on the executive branch’s hiring process. Ultimately, the fellowship lex was expedited via oral vote.

To begin old business, Resolution #5614 was presented to the senate for its second reading.

Resolution #5614, “In Solidarity with Jane Doe and Survivors of Sexual Assault Violence — A Call for Transparency and Accountability and Recognition of Coalition,” was written by 14 members of the senate.

“This resolution calls on ASCSU to stand with Jane Doe, all Jane Does and the collective actions of the higher education community; condemn the negligence of Cornell University and systemic rape culture in higher education; and list resources for survivors,” the resolution reads.

The resolution was passed via unanimous consent by the senate.

The next piece of legislation presented to the senate was Lex #5615, “Amending the 2026-27 Judicial Job Descriptions, written by ASCSU Chief Justice Dylan Mastrogiovanni.

The bill, which was sent to all committees for further discussion, would revise the 2025-26 ASCSU judicial job descriptions.

Then, Bill #5617, “Requirement of all ASCSU officials to Complete Annual ‘Know Your Rights’ Training,” was presented to the senate.

“We just really believe that as ASCSU officials representing students, if they were to go up to you and ask you right now, ‘What are your rights?’ — we want you guys to be able to answer that correctly,” Vega-Langley said.

The bill, which aims to amend the ASCSU Constitution, was sent to all committees.

The final piece of legislation for old business was Resolution #5613, “A Resolution to Endorse the ‘YES’ Position on Amendment 87 and the Proposition NN in the 2026 Colorado General Election,” written by Associate Director of Governmental Affairs Ava Fricke and Pride Resource Center Sen. Blake Simpson.

The resolution calls for ASCSU to support the “Yes/For” position on Amendment 87, which establishes a graduated income tax, and Proposition NN, which would raise the Colorado Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights revenue cap to increase public school funding for the upcoming General Election.

Senate will reconvene Oct. 28.

Reach Katya Arzubi at news@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.

More to Discover
More in ASCSU
Associated Students of Colorado State University President Victoria Quesada-Stoner and Vice President Ben Gregg pose for a photo after being announced as the winners of ASCSU's 2026 presidential election March 11.
ASCSU president, vice president reflect on 1st semester in office, future plans
Associated Students of Colorado State University Speaker of the Senate Ryer Roberts leads the senators during their weekly ASCSU meeting Sept. 16.
This week in ASCSU: CSU students react to campus shooting, university communication
Associated Students of Colorado State University Speaker of the Senate Ryer Roberts starts talking about the consent agenda at ASCSU's weekly senate meeting Sept. 16.
This week in ASCSU: Senate ratifies executive positions, discusses support for Colorado ballot measures
More in Homepage
Colorado State Univeristy offensive lineman Jayden Tuia (50) lifts running back Durell Robinson (11) to celebrate Robinson's touchdown during a home game against San Diego State University Oct. 24. Robinson scored two rushing touchdowns for the Rams, contributing to their 56-49 win over the Aztecs.
Gallery: CSU football secures 56-49 redemption win against SDSU
Colorado State Univeristy offensive lineman Jayden Tuia (50) lifts running back Durell Robinson (11) to celebrate Robinson's touchdown during a home game against San Diego State University Oct. 24. Robinson scored two rushing touchdowns for the Rams, contributing to their 56-49 win over the Aztecs.
CSU football revitalized by offense in high-scoring win against San Diego State
Durell Robinson (11) celebrates a touchdown during Colorado State University's football game against San Diego State University Oct. 24. The running back scored two touchdowns and rushed for 47 yards in the first half of the game.
4 takeaways from CSU’s 56-49 win against SDSU
More in News
Collegian File Photo
FoCo City Council modifies land use code to reduce development barriers, Councilmember Hoeven expresses concerns
Voter guide: The organizations behind Colorado's 2026 ballot measures
Voter guide: The organizations behind Colorado's 2026 ballot measures
Courtesy of Denis Moynihan
Award-winning journalist Amy Goodman to visit CSU for screening of ‘Steal This Story, Please!’
About the Contributor
Leeann Albers
Leeann Albers, Photo Director
As Leeann Albers enters her junior year and begins her journey with The Rocky Mountain Collegian as co-director of the photo desk, guided by finding a decisive moment and running with it, she strives to extend the photo desk’s creativity and skills. Albers traveled to Fort Collins from Albuquerque, New Mexico — the 505. Feeling out of place in the business college, she switched to journalism and media communication in hopes of pursuing photojournalism. After her mom and dad sparked her love for cameras at an early age, that passion never dimmed. After she purchased her first real camera, she worked with Colorado State Athletics Digital Media, and she was hooked. That team helped find her niche and today she still continues to grow with the department.  When she has an ounce of free time, Albers loves to do outdoor activities such as fishing, snowboarding and hikes, with or without her camera. Albers is a big intramural sports player as well. She dabbles in arts and crafts, film photography (don’t knock it until you try it) and loves a local house show or live concert.  In hopes of building new skills, creating community and putting a smile on people’s faces with The Collegian’s photo desk, Albers is ecstatic to be a part of such an outstanding community of editors, writers and photographers. 