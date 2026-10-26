This week in ASCSU: Fellowship position expedited, resolution passed in support of survivors of sexual violence

The Associated Students of Colorado State University convened Oct. 21 for the 11th session of the 56th Senate.

Following the swearing in of new senators and associate senators, all members of the Student Fee Review Board were ratified.

SFRB’s primary role is to oversee the $74 million budget of yearly student fees. The board is chaired by ASCSU Vice President Ben Gregg.

Senate then moved into gallery input, beginning with Associate Justice Nevaeh Greene.

“I am working on a mental health event that’s going to happen, and it’s going to be cool,” Greene said. “I would encourage all of you, whenever the (Survivor Advocacy and Foundational Education) Center does events, to go to them. … It’s very important for survivors and people of interpersonal violence to know that they are heard and that they are loved and respected.”

Gregg followed, announcing a survey in which students can give their input on their interactions with the CSU Police Department.

“We’re doing a bit of a survey about the impacts of CSUPD on students, just so that we can use this information to go to the necessary people and try and figure out some of these issues,” Gregg said. “It’s also up on (the ASCSU) Instagram. … Share it with your networks if you know any students who have interacted with CSUPD in any way. We want to hear that input.”

Senate then moved to its guest speakers. Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee Chair Vanessa Escobar-Romero and Director of Student Voice and Belonging Kristina Rodriguez gave an introductory presentation on how to write legislation at ASCSU.

To start off confidence business, senators were presented with Lex #5618, “Approval of the Food and Housing Fellowship,” written by ASCSU President Victoria Quesada-Stoner.

Quesada-Stoner described the fellowship as a research-based student position that will work in collaboration with CSU’s department of basic needs, Assistant Director for Student Government Julia Pratt and ASCSU’s executive branch.

“If we want to continue making an impact within basic needs, we really need a lot of specific research done to ensure we are supporting our students and everything,” Quesada-Stoner said. “(The fellow) will come up with a report of all the different research and projects that they did throughout the year.”

There was then a period of discussion and debate to discuss whether the piece of legislation should be expedited, which would ratify the fellowship’s job description without it being sent to ASCSU committees for edits.

The fellowship position was advertised by ASCSU via Instagram Sept. 23 and was sent to other campus stakeholders before going through an interview process; Soledad Vega-Langley, an associate senator for El Centro, was announced as the position’s finalist.

A lengthy discussion and debate followed regarding concerns from the senate on the executive branch’s hiring process. Ultimately, the fellowship lex was expedited via oral vote.

To begin old business, Resolution #5614 was presented to the senate for its second reading.

Resolution #5614, “In Solidarity with Jane Doe and Survivors of Sexual Assault Violence — A Call for Transparency and Accountability and Recognition of Coalition,” was written by 14 members of the senate.

“This resolution calls on ASCSU to stand with Jane Doe, all Jane Does and the collective actions of the higher education community; condemn the negligence of Cornell University and systemic rape culture in higher education; and list resources for survivors,” the resolution reads.

The resolution was passed via unanimous consent by the senate.

The next piece of legislation presented to the senate was Lex #5615, “Amending the 2026-27 Judicial Job Descriptions, written by ASCSU Chief Justice Dylan Mastrogiovanni.

The bill, which was sent to all committees for further discussion, would revise the 2025-26 ASCSU judicial job descriptions.

Then, Bill #5617, “Requirement of all ASCSU officials to Complete Annual ‘Know Your Rights’ Training,” was presented to the senate.

“We just really believe that as ASCSU officials representing students, if they were to go up to you and ask you right now, ‘What are your rights?’ — we want you guys to be able to answer that correctly,” Vega-Langley said.

The bill, which aims to amend the ASCSU Constitution, was sent to all committees.

The final piece of legislation for old business was Resolution #5613, “A Resolution to Endorse the ‘YES’ Position on Amendment 87 and the Proposition NN in the 2026 Colorado General Election,” written by Associate Director of Governmental Affairs Ava Fricke and Pride Resource Center Sen. Blake Simpson.

The resolution calls for ASCSU to support the “Yes/For” position on Amendment 87, which establishes a graduated income tax, and Proposition NN, which would raise the Colorado Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights revenue cap to increase public school funding for the upcoming General Election.

Senate will reconvene Oct. 28.

Reach Katya Arzubi at news@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.