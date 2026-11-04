2026 Elections live results: Colorado ballot measures

Editor’s Note: This story will be updated every 30-45 minutes, or when new results come in. This is a comprehensive list of all ballot measures for the state of Colorado. Voting results come from the Secretary of State’s office.
On Nov. 3, Colorado voters will vote on 14 state ballot measures. Thirteen of them are citizen initiated, while one is legislatively referred. The ballot contains six potential changes to the Colorado Constitution and seven for state statutes. If passed, one measure would change both the constitution and state statute. Constitutional amendments require at least 55% of the vote to be approved, while propositions pass with a vote that exceeds 50%.
For live updates on state and federal races, you can click here. For Larimer County elected positions and ballot measures, you can click here.